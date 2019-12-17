CLOSE
Detroit — Bert and Ernie scored for the Red Wings Tuesday, but it was the Columbus Blue Jackets who played the role of Oscar the Grouch.

Specifically Columbus forward Pierre-Luc Dubois, who broke a tie early in the third period and sent the Jackets to a 5-3 victory.

Tyler Bertuzzi had a power-play goal and Adam Erne scored his first two goals as a Red Wing, but it wasn’t enough.

That’s two consecutive losses for the Wings, who had righted their ship ever so slightly last week with two straight wins.

The holiday break next week can’t come quickly enough.

Maybe the time off next week will re-energize the Wings, many of whom didn’t impress coach Jeff Blashill against the Blue Jackets.

BOX SCORE: Blue Jackets 5, Red Wings 3

“We have some guys in our room who’ve been real good players for us and they have to rise their game up to be way better,” Blashill said. “There are a number of guys, we got talent spread throughout the lineup that weren’t nearly good enough. Certainly the guys who get a lot of ice time can be way better.”

The Wings have been affected by a flu bug that’s gone around the locker room, and was a factor in a listless 4-2 loss Sunday to Los Angeles.

But Blashill wouldn’t use that as an excuse against Columbus.

“Guys felt better, that’s all bull---- on that,” Blashill said. “Sunday, honest to God, we had no energy. Tonight, that’s bull----.  You have guys who are real good players, didn’t play real good. Your best players have to play way better than that.”

Forwards Andreas Athanasiou (12 minutes, 54 seconds, two shots), Bertuzzi (21:38, two shots, one goal), Dylan Larkin (23:59, minus-3, three giveaways), Robby Fabbri (17:02, minus-2, one shot), Anthony Mantha (19:27, minus-3, no shots, two giveaways), and Filip Zadina (12:51, one shot, four giveaways) all had mixed results, at best.

Cam Atkinson, Oliver Bjorkstrand and Kevin Stenlund (power play) had the other Blue Jackets goals.

Dubois broke a 3-3 tie at 1:19 of the third period, his 11th goal.

Dubois rushed the puck down the ice on a 2-on-2 rush, and in the slot, got off a shot that beat goaltender Jonathan Bernier glove side.

“I have to find a way to make that fourth save and keep the game 3-3 there,” Bernier said.

Nyquist played his first game in Detroit since being dealt at the trade deadline last season to San Jose — he’s faced them once each in San Jose and Columbus — and set up Bjorkstrand with a nifty, behind-the-back reverse pass to put Columbus ahead 2-1 in the first period, then ended the scoring with an empty-net goal with 7 seconds left.

But early on, for the Wings, it was all about Erne.

Acquired from Tampa last summer, Erne was expected to be a net-front presence, a player with some size and grit who could contribute to the Wings in a variety of ways.

The goals Tuesday were the first two points of the season for Erne in his 28th game.

“It took a while but I’m just happy to get it,” Erne said. “’I’m disappointed we couldn’t come away with the win.”

Blue Jackets 5, Red Wings 3
A shot by Columbus center Kevin Stenlund (not pictured) slips past Detroit goaltender Jonathan Bernier for a goal in the second period.
Detroit's Detroit defenseman Filip Hronek can't stop Columbus center Gustav Nyquist as he scores an empty net goal late in the third period.
Detroit's Detroit defenseman Filip Hronek can't stop Columbus center Gustav Nyquist as he scores an empty net goal late in the third period.
Columbus left wing Nick Foligno (71) celebrates with his teammates as Detroit skates off the ice after the game.
Columbus left wing Nick Foligno (71) celebrates with his teammates as Detroit skates off the ice after the game.
Detroit center Darren Helm looks away as Columbus celebrates a goal by center Kevin Stenlund in the second period.
Detroit center Darren Helm looks away as Columbus celebrates a goal by center Kevin Stenlund in the second period.
Columbus center Pierre-Luc Dubois gets a shot stopped by Detroit goaltender Jonathan Bernier in the second period.
Columbus center Pierre-Luc Dubois gets a shot stopped by Detroit goaltender Jonathan Bernier in the second period.
Columbus center Marko Dano and Detroit defenseman Mike Green battle for the puck in the second period.
Columbus center Marko Dano and Detroit defenseman Mike Green battle for the puck in the second period.
Detroit defenseman Patrik Nemeth is tripped up while trying to reach the puck in the second period.
Detroit defenseman Patrik Nemeth is tripped up while trying to reach the puck in the second period.
Columbus center Riley Nash and Detroit left wing Brendan Perlini battle for the puck in the second period.
Columbus center Riley Nash and Detroit left wing Brendan Perlini battle for the puck in the second period.
Detroit left wing Adam Erne tries to score on Columbus goaltender Joonas Korpisalo in the second period.
Detroit left wing Adam Erne tries to score on Columbus goaltender Joonas Korpisalo in the second period.
Columbus center Pierre-Luc Dubois is pounced on by (From left) Detroit defenseman Filip Hronek, and defenseman Mike Green in front of Detroit goaltender Jonathan Bernier in the second period.
Columbus center Pierre-Luc Dubois is pounced on by (From left) Detroit defenseman Filip Hronek, and defenseman Mike Green in front of Detroit goaltender Jonathan Bernier in the second period.
Detroit right wing Anthony Mantha shoots the puck in the first period.
Detroit right wing Anthony Mantha shoots the puck in the first period.
Detroit left wing Adam Erne and center Luke Glendening celebrate after Erne scored his second goal of the game in the first period.
Detroit left wing Adam Erne and center Luke Glendening celebrate after Erne scored his second goal of the game in the first period.
Detroit left wing Adam Erne shoots the puck for his second goal of the game in the first period.
Detroit left wing Adam Erne shoots the puck for his second goal of the game in the first period.
Detroit left wing Adam Erne celebrates after scoring his second goal of the game in the first period.
Detroit left wing Adam Erne celebrates after scoring his second goal of the game in the first period.
Detroit goaltender Jonathan Bernier and defenseman Mike Green keep Columbus left wing Eric Robinson away from the puck in the first period.
Detroit goaltender Jonathan Bernier and defenseman Mike Green keep Columbus left wing Eric Robinson away from the puck in the first period.
Detroit center Darren Helm and Columbus defenseman David Savard battle for the puck in the first period.
Detroit center Darren Helm and Columbus defenseman David Savard battle for the puck in the first period.
Detroit center Robby Fabbri passes the puck in the first period.
Detroit center Robby Fabbri passes the puck in the first period.
Detroit left wing Brendan Perlini passes the puck away from Columbus center Kevin Stenlund in the first period.
Detroit left wing Brendan Perlini passes the puck away from Columbus center Kevin Stenlund in the first period.
Detroit right wing Anthony Mantha and Columbus center Boone Jenner wait for a face off in the first period.
Detroit right wing Anthony Mantha and Columbus center Boone Jenner wait for a face off in the first period.
Detroit center Valtteri Filppula and Columbus defenseman Zach Werenski battle for the puck in the first period.
Detroit center Valtteri Filppula and Columbus defenseman Zach Werenski battle for the puck in the first period.
Detroit center Darren Helm checks Columbus defenseman David Savard in the first period.
Detroit center Darren Helm checks Columbus defenseman David Savard in the first period.
Detroit defenseman Mike Green and Columbus center Kevin Stenlund race towards the puck in the first period.
Detroit defenseman Mike Green and Columbus center Kevin Stenlund race towards the puck in the first period.
Detroit left wing Adam Erne keeps the puck away from Columbus center Alexander Wennberg in the first period.
Detroit left wing Adam Erne keeps the puck away from Columbus center Alexander Wennberg in the first period.
Detroit center Valtteri Filppula and Columbus defenseman David Savard battle for the puck in the first period.
Detroit center Valtteri Filppula and Columbus defenseman David Savard battle for the puck in the first period.
The puck sits behind Detroit goaltender Jonathan Bernier after Columbus center Pierre-Luc Dubois scored in the third period.
The puck sits behind Detroit goaltender Jonathan Bernier after Columbus center Pierre-Luc Dubois scored in the third period.
Detroit center Andreas Athanasiou moves the puck up the ice in the third period.
Detroit center Andreas Athanasiou moves the puck up the ice in the third period.
Detroit left wing Adam Erne moves the puck up the ice in the third period.
Detroit left wing Adam Erne moves the puck up the ice in the third period.
Detroit right wing Filip Zadina tries to keep the puck away from Columbus defenseman Dean Kukan in the third period.
Detroit right wing Filip Zadina tries to keep the puck away from Columbus defenseman Dean Kukan in the third period.
Detroit defenseman Mike Green winds up for a shot on goal in the third period.
Detroit defenseman Mike Green winds up for a shot on goal in the third period.
Detroit center Valtteri Filppula moves the puck around Columbus defenseman Dean Kukan in the third period.
Detroit center Valtteri Filppula moves the puck around Columbus defenseman Dean Kukan in the third period.
Columbus goaltender Joonas Korpisalo stops a shot in the third period.
Columbus goaltender Joonas Korpisalo stops a shot in the third period.
Columbus defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov shoves Detroit left wing Tyler Bertuzzi into the Blue Jackets' net in the third period.
Columbus defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov shoves Detroit left wing Tyler Bertuzzi into the Blue Jackets' net in the third period.
    The Wings fell to 9-24-3, and again are in the midst of a losing streak, albeit a small one, they'll need to erase quickly before it snowballs further — as has happened twice this season (eight- and 12-game losing streaks).

    “It’s frustrating for sure,” Blashill said. “We said after the last game we don’t want this thing to snowball. We better show up against Toronto (Saturday) and have a great effort.

    “Some of our best players have to be way better than they were.”

    ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @tkulfan

