Detroit – The Red Wings waived goaltender Eric Comrie Wednesday, after Jimmy Howard played in a minor league rehab start Tuesday and looked ready to rejoin the Detroit lineup.

Howard stopped 30 shots for Grand Rapids in a 3-2 shootout victory over San Diego.

Howard is expected to rejoin the Wings in time for Thursday’s practice, and likely play one of the two games this weekend – Saturday in Toronto, or Sunday at home against Arizona.

Howard, 35, hasn’t played since being injured Nov. 27, during a 6-0 loss to Toronto. In 14 games this season, Howard, who can be an unrestricted free agent after this season, is 2-11-1 with a 3.94 goals-against average and .887 save percentage.

Comrie was acquired from Arizona in a trade for Grand Rapids defenseman Vili Saarijarvi, essentially replacing Howard and providing depth in the organization at the goaltending position.

Comrie made two starts, both losses, with a 4.28 goals-against average and .864 save percentage. Rebound control was a noticeable area that Comrie needed to work on, especially in Sunday’s loss to Los Angeles.

If Comrie, 24, clears waivers by noon Thursday, he’ll be assigned to Grand Rapids.

