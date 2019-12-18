LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Detroit – The joy and relief on Adam Erne’s face pretty much said it all.

When Erne scored his first goal of Tuesday’s game against Columbus – he would get two before the night was done – the smile was large and the sigh of relief understandable.

Through 27 games, Erne had no goals, no points.

After Tuesday’s 5-3 loss to the Blue Jackets, Erne had finally gotten on the scoresheet.

“It took a while but I’m just happy to get it,” Erne said. “’I’m disappointed we couldn’t come away with the win.”

The points haven’t come for Erne – just as they haven’t for many Red Wings on a regular basis – but he’s been able to be a useful grinder, and agitating presence.

“Adam Erne had his best game as a Red Wing,” said coach Jeff Blashill of Tuesday’s performance. “Beyond scoring, he was impactful. He had a good game.”

Erne has looked for other ways to contribute this season while the offense disappeared.

“Everybody wants to score, but at the same time, if I wasn’t scoring I was trying to contribute in whatever way that I could,” Erne said. “Whether that was being physical or just being a leader on the bench and keeping guys positive.

“But hopefully, they’ll (goals) start going in.”

Blue Jackets 5, Red Wings 3
A shot by Columbus center Kevin Stenlund (not pictured) slips past Detroit goaltender Jonathan Bernier for a goal in the second period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit's Detroit defenseman Filip Hronek can't stop Columbus center Gustav Nyquist as he scores an empty net goal late in the third period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Columbus left wing Nick Foligno (71) celebrates with his teammates as Detroit skates off the ice after the game. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Darren Helm looks away as Columbus celebrates a goal by center Kevin Stenlund in the second period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Columbus center Pierre-Luc Dubois gets a shot stopped by Detroit goaltender Jonathan Bernier in the second period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Columbus center Marko Dano and Detroit defenseman Mike Green battle for the puck in the second period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit defenseman Patrik Nemeth is tripped up while trying to reach the puck in the second period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Columbus center Riley Nash and Detroit left wing Brendan Perlini battle for the puck in the second period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit left wing Adam Erne tries to score on Columbus goaltender Joonas Korpisalo in the second period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Columbus center Pierre-Luc Dubois is pounced on by (From left) Detroit defenseman Filip Hronek, and defenseman Mike Green in front of Detroit goaltender Jonathan Bernier in the second period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit right wing Anthony Mantha shoots the puck in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit left wing Adam Erne and center Luke Glendening celebrate after Erne scored his second goal of the game in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit left wing Adam Erne shoots the puck for his second goal of the game in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit left wing Adam Erne celebrates after scoring his second goal of the game in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit goaltender Jonathan Bernier and defenseman Mike Green keep Columbus left wing Eric Robinson away from the puck in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Darren Helm and Columbus defenseman David Savard battle for the puck in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Robby Fabbri passes the puck in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit left wing Brendan Perlini passes the puck away from Columbus center Kevin Stenlund in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit right wing Anthony Mantha and Columbus center Boone Jenner wait for a face off in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Valtteri Filppula and Columbus defenseman Zach Werenski battle for the puck in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Darren Helm checks Columbus defenseman David Savard in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit defenseman Mike Green and Columbus center Kevin Stenlund race towards the puck in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit left wing Adam Erne keeps the puck away from Columbus center Alexander Wennberg in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Valtteri Filppula and Columbus defenseman David Savard battle for the puck in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
The puck sits behind Detroit goaltender Jonathan Bernier after Columbus center Pierre-Luc Dubois scored in the third period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Andreas Athanasiou moves the puck up the ice in the third period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit left wing Adam Erne moves the puck up the ice in the third period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit right wing Filip Zadina tries to keep the puck away from Columbus defenseman Dean Kukan in the third period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit defenseman Mike Green winds up for a shot on goal in the third period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Valtteri Filppula moves the puck around Columbus defenseman Dean Kukan in the third period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Columbus goaltender Joonas Korpisalo stops a shot in the third period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Columbus defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov shoves Detroit left wing Tyler Bertuzzi into the Blue Jackets' net in the third period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Forward Dylan Larkin could sense the relief for Erne after scoring on a one-timer off Frans Nielsen’s pass.

    “I feel really good for him, he was one of our best players (Tuesday) and provided a spark,” Larkin said. “You could see with the celebration on his first goal that was a big relief for him – and rightfully so. It was a great shot and great play on both of them (Erne’s goals).

    “He was the spark we needed and he brought it.”

    Wings need 'moxie, swagger'

    While Erne and others from the bottom six forwards – Nielsen, Brendan Perlini, Luke Glendening – provided secondary scoring with points, the Wings’ forwards looked upon for offense were largely silent.

    Tyler Bertuzzi scored his 12th goal, on a power play (Larkin assisted), but otherwise, Blashill wasn’t impressed with the overall performance.

    “You have guys that really good players that didn’t play good,” Blashill said. “Your best players have to play way better than that.

    “I don’t want to single out one guy, I just think as a group you have to have moxie and confidence and you have to be way better than that.”

    Blashill referred to his son’s youth hockey team – how his son is “allergic” to the puck occasionally – and compared Tuesday’s Wings’ game to what happens with the kids’ team.

    “He gets rid of it as fast as he can and that’s kind of the way we played,” Blashill said. “That’s confidence, moxie and swagger, but we’re the only ones that can give us that. We have a whole bunch of guys that are good hockey players in that room that aren’t playing as good as they can.”

    Added Larkin: “Not enough guys were going. We didn’t work enough for each other.”

    ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @tkulfan

