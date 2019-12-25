Western Michigan's Mattias Samuelsson, left, and Cam Orchard, right, battle North Dakota's Jasper Weatherby in Kalamazoo. (Photo: Rex Larsen, AP)

Western Michigan defenseman Mattias Samuelsson has been named captain of the U.S. National Junior Team at the 2020 International Ice Hockey Federation World Junior Championship in Ostrava, Czech Republic.

One of five returnees from last year’s silver-medal winning U.S. team, Samuelsson has one goal, three assists and is plus four in 12 games with the Broncos this year.

Samuelsson, drafted by the Buffalo Sabres in the second of the 2018 draft, is an alternate captain at Western Michigan and served as captain for Team USA at the 2018 Under-18 Men’s World Championship where they won a silver medal. A native of Voorhees, N.J., Samuelsson is the first New Jersey native to be named captain of a U.S. junior team.

Two of Samuelsson’s former teammates with the National Team Development Program in Plymouth were named alternative captains of this year’s team: defenseman K’Andre Miller (Minnetonka, Minn./University of Wisconsin) and winger Oliver Wahlstrom (Quincy, Mass./Bridgeport Sound Tigers).

“We have a lot of good leaders on this team,” head coach Scott Sandelin said. “We’ve got five returners who are going to be a big part of this team. Going back to the summer, being around them in their second year, the maturity and leadership they showed is what we were looking for.”

Team USA will begin play today against Canada in Ostrava (1 p.m., NHL Network).

Team USA's Christian Krygier watches skates during practice at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth. (Photo: Dave Reginek, Special to Detroit News)

Under-20 Men's World Junior Championship

Dec. 26-Jan. 5, 2020

(Ostrava and Trinec in the Czech Republic)

►Dec. 26: U.S. vs Canada in Ostrava

►Dec. 27: U.S. vs. Germany in Ostrava

►Dec. 29: U.S. vs. Russia in Ostrava

►Dec. 30: U.S. vs. Czech Republic in Ostrava

►Jan. 2: Quarterfinals, TBA

►Jan. 4: Semifinals in Ostrava

►Jan. 5: Bronze medal game in Ostrava

►Jan. 5: Gold medal game in Ostrava

Under-18 Women's World Junior Championship

Dec. 26-Jan. 2, 2020

(Bratislava in Slovakia)

►Dec. 26: U.S. vs. Finland

►Dec. 27: U.S. vs. Russia

►Dec. 29: U.S. vs. Canada

►Dec. 30: Quarterfinals

►Jan. 1: Semifinals

►Jan. 2: Bronze medal game

►Jan. 2: Gold medal game

Five players from Michigan will compete for Team USA at the Under-18 Women's World Championship in Bratislava, Slovakia from Dec. 26-Jan. 2.

The players are goalies Callie Shanahan (Commerce/HoneyBaked) and Amanda Thiele (Milford/Belle Tire) and forwards Emma Gentry (Alpena/HoneyBaked, Kirsten Simms (Plymouth/Selects Academy) and Clara Van Wieren (Okemos/Shattuck St. Mary's).

“We have assembled a deep and experienced group of players from across the country," said head coach Maura Crowell (Mansfield, Mass./University of Minnesota Duluth. "We feel confident in this group as we strive to bring gold back to the United States.”

Under-18 Men's World Junior Championship

April 16-26, 2020

(Plymouth and Ann Arbor)

►April 16: U.S. vs. Russia in Plymouth

►April 17: U.S. vs. Germany in Plymouth

►April 19: U.S. vs. Czech Republic in Plymouth

►April 21: U.S. vs. Finland in Plymouth

►April 23: Quarterfinals, TBA

►April 25: Semifinals in Plymouth

►April 26: Bronze medal game in Plymouth

►April 26: Gold medal game in Plymouth