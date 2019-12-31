Red Wings 2, Sharks 0
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Detroit center Luke Glendening crashes to the ice while trying to keep the puck out of the hands of (from left) San Jose center Joe Thornton, right wing Timo Meier, and center Patrick Marleau in the first period during a game at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Dec. 31, 2019.
Detroit center Luke Glendening crashes to the ice while trying to keep the puck out of the hands of (from left) San Jose center Joe Thornton, right wing Timo Meier, and center Patrick Marleau in the first period during a game at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Dec. 31, 2019. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit goaltender Jonathan Bernier leads the team out onto the ice for the start of the game.
Detroit goaltender Jonathan Bernier leads the team out onto the ice for the start of the game. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit left wing Justin Abdelkader and the rest of the team stand for the national anthem.
Detroit left wing Justin Abdelkader and the rest of the team stand for the national anthem. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit right wing Givani Smith tries to keep the puck away from San Jose right wing Marcus Sorensen in the first period.
Detroit right wing Givani Smith tries to keep the puck away from San Jose right wing Marcus Sorensen in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit defenseman Filip Hronek passes the puck away from San Jose center Logan Couture in the first period.
Detroit defenseman Filip Hronek passes the puck away from San Jose center Logan Couture in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
San Jose center Joel Kellman checks Detroit defenseman Brian Lashoff into the boards in the first period.
San Jose center Joel Kellman checks Detroit defenseman Brian Lashoff into the boards in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
San Jose center Patrick Marleau tries to get the puck past Detroit defenseman Madison Bowey and goaltender Jonathan Bernier in the first period.
San Jose center Patrick Marleau tries to get the puck past Detroit defenseman Madison Bowey and goaltender Jonathan Bernier in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit head coach Jeff Blashill yells at the officials in the first period.
Detroit head coach Jeff Blashill yells at the officials in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
San Jose center Antti Suomela and Detroit right wing Filip Zadina battle for the puck in the first period.
San Jose center Antti Suomela and Detroit right wing Filip Zadina battle for the puck in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit center Dylan Larkin moves the puck up the ice and away from San Jose center Antti Suomela in the first period.
Detroit center Dylan Larkin moves the puck up the ice and away from San Jose center Antti Suomela in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
San Jose center Antti Suomela pushes Detroit left wing Tyler Bertuzzi into goaltender Martin Jones in the first period.
San Jose center Antti Suomela pushes Detroit left wing Tyler Bertuzzi into goaltender Martin Jones in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
San Jose Sharks left wing Evander Kane (9) looks to pass the puck while being pursued by Detroit Red Wings center Frans Nielsen (81) during the first period.
San Jose Sharks left wing Evander Kane (9) looks to pass the puck while being pursued by Detroit Red Wings center Frans Nielsen (81) during the first period. Duane Burleson, AP
Fullscreen
San Jose Sharks defenseman Brent Burns (88) takes a shot against Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) and Red Wings goaltender Jonathan Bernier (45) during the first period.
San Jose Sharks defenseman Brent Burns (88) takes a shot against Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) and Red Wings goaltender Jonathan Bernier (45) during the first period. Duane Burleson, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Red Wings defenseman Patrik Nemeth (22) and San Jose Sharks center Logan Couture (39) battle for the puck in front of Red Wings goaltender Jonathan Bernier (45) during the first period.
Detroit Red Wings defenseman Patrik Nemeth (22) and San Jose Sharks center Logan Couture (39) battle for the puck in front of Red Wings goaltender Jonathan Bernier (45) during the first period. Duane Burleson, AP
Fullscreen
San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) loses his footing against Detroit Red Wings defenseman Madison Bowey (74) during the first period.
San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) loses his footing against Detroit Red Wings defenseman Madison Bowey (74) during the first period. Duane Burleson, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Red Wings defenseman Trevor Daley (83) celebrates a goal against the San Jose Sharks by left wing Tyler Bertuzzi during the second period.
Detroit Red Wings defenseman Trevor Daley (83) celebrates a goal against the San Jose Sharks by left wing Tyler Bertuzzi during the second period. Duane Burleson, AP
Fullscreen
San Jose Sharks center Joel Kellman (46) tries to get control of the puck during the second period.
San Jose Sharks center Joel Kellman (46) tries to get control of the puck during the second period. Duane Burleson, AP
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Detroit — At least New Year’s Eve was a little more enjoyable for the Red Wings and their fans.

    It’s been a brutal season thus far, there’s no denying that, but the Wings made New Year’s Eve an enjoyable experience with a 2-0 victory over San Jose.

    Tyler Bertuzzi, celebrating getting named to the All-Star Game, scored a goal and Filip Hronek added an empty-net goal with 40 seconds left, while goaltender Jonathan Bernier stopped 34 shots.

    BOX SCORE: Red Wings 2, Sharks 0

    “We got rewarded by playing good hockey,” Bertuzzi said.

    The victory ended a six-game losing streak for the Wings, who’ve only won three of their last 21 games (3-18-2).

    But this time, after playing good enough to win, the Wings actually earned two points.

    “We’ve had a lot of nights where we, I don’t know if I’d say should have but could have won the game, and we never seemed to have won any of those games,” coach Jeff Blashill said. “When you don’t get rewarded, it’s hard to stay with it.

    “I’ll give this group credit. After the break here, they’ve done a pretty good job of coming back and having a fresh mindset and competing real hard. We came back and played hard and finally got rewarded.”

    Bertuzzi's goal was in many ways a typical goal of his.

    Madison Bowey took a shot from the point that Bertuzzi, nestled near the hashmarks, got his stick on and redirected the puck past goalie Martin Jones at 3:15 of the second period.

    “He’s real good around the net, and a gritty player,” Bernier said “He’s tough to play against and wins battles, tips pucks in front, does all the right things.”

    From there, Bernier was more than good enough to hold off the Sharks.

    Bernier made a fine stop on Sharks forward Antti Suomela just before Bertuzzi's goal, with Suomela driving to the net on a partial breakaway. 

    Late in the third, Bernier stopped Logan Couture after a Wings turnover near the hashmarks.

    The Wings have been waiting for one goaltender to take charge in net this season, and Bernier might be doing it.

    CLOSE

    “He played real well,” Blashill said. “I’m not sure what the numbers are exactly, but in the last 10 games or so, he’s played pretty well for a while. He’s done a real good job of solidifying his game.”

    Said Bernier: “I felt like there’s been a few games there have been some weird bounces, but you just have to stick with it and at some point, you work hard at practice and those bounces will turn. There were a couple saves tonight I got lucky and they just hit me. That’s hockey.”

    The Red Wings killed all three San Jose power plays, including one midway in the third period, with the Wings clinging to the narrow lead.

    For one night, since December 14 actually, the Wings did all the things necessary to win.

    “It feels real good because we played the right way, we played together,” forward Dylan Larkin said. “It does feel good. I’d be lying if it didn’t. Hopefully we can build on this. We have two big road games coming up and we need to get on a roll here and get something to hang on to.”

    ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @tkulfan

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE