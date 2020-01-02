Detroit News' 2019-20 Red Wings midseason grades
Go through the gallery as Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News hands out midseason grades for the 2019-20 Detroit Red Wings.
Go through the gallery as Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News hands out midseason grades for the 2019-20 Detroit Red Wings. David Guralnick, Detroit News
GOALIES: Jonathan Bernier — 8-11-2, 3.05 GAA, .905 SVS. Analysis: Bernier has been closer to what the Red Wings expected when they signed him in July 2018. He’s won 8 of the team’s 10 games and appears to have taken over the No. 1 job. He just has to be steady and consistent. GRADE: C.
Jimmy Howard — 2-13-1, 4.11 GAA, .884 SVS. Analysis: This proud veteran has overcome so many difficult times in his career, but this season has been misery. Only two victories, and unable to make an impact on games. Has much to prove the second half. GRADE: F.
DEFENSEMEN: Alex Biega — 21 games, no goals, one assist, one point. Analysis: The early-season acquisition has been the ideal No. 6 or No. 7 defenseman, able to jump into the lineup and provide stability when needed. GRADE: C.
Madison Bowey — 30 games, two goals, 10 assists, 12 points. Analysis: Bowey has been better since being waived, then immediately recalled. You see sparks offensively, but there’s still so much to learn on the defensive side. GRADE: D-plus.
Dennis Cholowski — 29 games, two goals, six assists, eight points. Analysis: Playing in Grand Rapids currently, where his defensive shortcomings aren’t going away. Remember, he’s only 21, so there’s plenty of time. But Cholowski has plenty to learn, too. GRADE: F.
Trevor Daley — 20 games, no goals, one assist, one point. Analysis: Daley is likely playing hurt, but he’s not making the impact — and largely hasn’t — since signing three seasons ago. The hope is he can stay in the lineup and show enough to entice a team at the trade deadline. GRADE: D-minus.
Danny DeKeyser — eight games, no goals, four assists, four points. Analysis: This became a lost season once DeKeyser needed back surgery. The concern going forward is DeKeyser’s inability to stay healthy for three consecutive seasons. GRADE: Incomplete.
Jonathan Ericsson — nine games, no goals, no assists, no points. Analysis: Has been hurt the entire season and is in his final months as a Red Wing. It’s been a disappointing, injury-plagued end to Ericsson’s career. GRADE: Incomplete.
Mike Green — 32 games, two goals, five assists, sevent points. Analysis: Would a contending team be willing to trade a mid-, or late-round pick for Green as veteran insurance at the trade deadline? Debatable, given his first-half performance. GRADE: D-minus.
Filip Hronek — 39 games, eight goals, 14 assists, 22 points. Analysis: Because of the DeKeyser injury, Hronek has been pushed up the deph chart and he’s responded the best he can. Hronek plays with a snarl, he doesn’t back down, and isn’t fazed by the challenge this season has thrown at him. GRADE: B.
Patrik Nemeth — 35 games, one goal, five assists, six points. Analysis: Nemeth’s role as a defensive stopper isn’t going to attract headlines, but he’s provided a veteran’s influence and size to a weak defensive unit. GRADE: B-minus
FORWARDS: Justin Abdelkader — 24 games, no goals, three assists, three points. Analysis: Injuries continue to mar this stage of his career, and Abdelkader isn’t providing any sort offense. But don’t discount the even plus-minus rating, and leadership in the room. GRADE: D-minus.
Andreas Athanasiou — 36 games, five goals, 14 assists, 19 points. Analysis: You get the impression a trade might be best for both sides, likely in the offseason. Athanasiou hasn’t looked like the same player, and simply hasn’t been an impactful player. The minus-35 is quite telling, too. GRADE: F.
Tyler Bertuzzi — 41 games, 15 goals, 16 assists, 31 points. Analysis: Arguably the Wings’ best and most consistent player thus far. Bertuzzi isn’t perfect by any stretch, but he plays hard and can play a variety of roles. GRADE: B.
Christoffer Ehn — 29 games, one goal, no assists, one point. Analysis: It’s understood Ehn is a defensive forward, but in two seasons he’s provided little offense and hasn’t been as strong defensively this season. GRADE: D-minus.
Adam Erne — 32 games, two goals, no assists, two points. Analysis: In a perfect world the Wings expected some more offense and more of a net-front presence, but Erne has also provided grit and decent checking. GRADE: D.
Robby Fabbri — 24 games (with Red Wings), nine goals, eight assists, 17 points. Analysis: Where would the Wings be without the offensive spark Fabbri provided upon being acquired in trade? It’s scary to think. Fabbri appears to be carving out an immediate future with the Wings. GRADE: B-minus.
Valtteri Filppula — 40 games, three goals, 11 assists, 14 points. Analysis: His return to the Wings hasn’t been entirely what Filppula or the team envisioned. He’s probably not a No. 2 center at this point in his career, but has to be on this team. GRADE: D
Luke Glendening — 30 games, five goals, three assists, eight points. Analysis: The decision to make Glendening an alternate captain was a good call. He’s taken a larger leadership role, filled a variety of roles in the lineup, and noticeably wants to be part of the solution. GRADE: B-minus.
Darren Helm — 40 games, six goals, three assists, nine points. Analysis: The fact Helm is plus-1, and has been a plus player all season on such a poor defensive team, is quite telling. Helm has provided offense, too. He’s enjoying one of his better seasons. GRADE: B.
Dylan Larkin — 41 games, nine goals, 16 assists, 25 points. Analysis: Larkin had 38 points at midseason last year, compared to the 25 currently. That pretty much tells it all from a statistical standpoint. The losing might be wearing on him, but Larkin isn’t likely to give in. GRADE: C-plus.
Anthony Mantha — 29 games, 12 goals, 12 assists, 24 points. Analysis: Mantha was on his way to a sensational season until back-to-back injuries destroyed his season. There’s an idea of how good Mantha can be if he’s healthy, but Mantha has had trouble staying healthy in his young career. GRADE: B-minus.
Frans Nielsen — 36 games, one goal, three assists, four points. Analysis: A proud veteran who is going through the most difficult start of his career. Is this the new normal for Nielsen, or a blip? GRADE: F.
Brendan Perlini — 23 games (with Red Wings), no goals, two assists, two points. Analysis: Perlini was acquired in a trade early this season and has been given adequate chances to make an impact — and has yet to significantly do so. There are physical attributes, but can Perlini put them together? GRADE: F.
Filip Zadina — 16 games, three goal, six assists, nine points. Analysis: It’s still not a full sample size, but Zadina has looked significantly better than he did at any point last season. He’s not the most athletic player, but Zadina’s hockey savvy could serve him well for many years. GRADE: C-plus.
Coaching staff — Jeff Blashill and his assistants have guided the Wings to the worst record (10-28-3), worst offense (89 goals), 30th-ranked penalty kill (72.9%) and fewest wins (10). The only reason it’s not a complete fail is the fact there is so little talent on this roster. Scotty Bowman couldn’t coach this roster into playoff contention. GRADE: D-minus.
Front office — General manager Steve Yzerman (right) and his scouts have taken a few baby steps in reconstructing this roster and organization. Acquiring Fabbri looks like a definite steal, Nemeth has brought positives to the lineup, and getting Biega was a shrewd pickup for depth in the organization. But Filppula, Erne and Perlini haven’t totally panned out yet, and the much larger and important work lies ahead. GRADE: C.
    Detroit – This will be a different weekend road trip for the Red Wings.

    One that breaks up a long season and presumably brings some much-needed smiles.

    The Red Wings' mothers will be with the team as it travels to Dallas for a game Friday and to Chicago for a game Sunday.

    Usually it’s the dads who make the annual trip, but the mothers have done it once before and this will be trip No. 2, and everyone seems very fired up for it.

    “It’s great, moms are very important to our careers,” said forward Dylan Larkin, whose mother Denise is on the trip. “I’m not going to say more than your dad, but my mom is a huge part of my life and huge person for me, and to have her with us (on this trip), it’s very special.”

    There was definitely a different vibe in the locker room Thursday, with pictures and selfies all over the locker room – a ton of shots of mom in front of their son’s lockers – and laughter all over.

    “It’s awesome, I know certainly they deserve just as every bit as the dads to come and be part of their son’s journey and see first-hand what their son’s life on the road is like,” coach Jeff Blashill said. “It’s great, and it’s a different kind of atmosphere.

    “It should be a lot of fun.”

    There’ no question there are different dynamics when the mothers are on a road trip, compared to dads.

    “She’s texting you what time the bus is, (while the) dads are already down at the hotel bar by the bus, so they’re just grabbing whatever,” Larkin said. “The moms are a little more organized, I guess. They enjoy it and have a great time and so do we.”

    Said Blashill: “Guys feel a little bit more like they have to look after their moms, where they let the dads go, and sometimes when they let the dads go, they might go a little too hard. The moms keep it under control way better. I like having the moms on the trip, to be honest with you.”

    This is a golden opportunity for many players to actually spend quality time with their mothers. The NHL season doesn’t allow for much time for families, so this is a good chance to catch up.

    “The NHL schedule is so compact and it’s just hard to find time (seeing parents),” said defenseman Patrik Nemeth, whose mother Nina is on the trip. “I really appreciate the organization doing this. They (mothers, fathers) understand a little bit more once they’re here and see how we operate. It’s great.

    “Going on our plane and living at the same hotel, just seeing how we’re living on a daily basis, it’s really appreciated from the organizational standpoint that they do this, it’s fun and it’s classy.”

    The majority of the players will have their mothers on the trip, but it was decided this season that the coaching staff might do something special later in the season, keeping more seats available on the plane and not having to bump any staff. 

    Injured players Danny DeKeyser, Anthony Mantha and Andreas Athanasiou will not be going on the road trip.

    Red Wings at Stars

    Faceoff: 8:30 p.m. Friday, American Airlines Center, Dallas

    TV/radio: FSD/97.1 FM 

    Outlook: The Stars (23-14-4) are coming off Wednesday's Winter Classic victory over the Predators and have won three consecutive games. ... They've allowed the third-fewest goals (101) in the NHL and have the ninth-best penalty kill (82.2). ... C Tyler Seguin (21 assists, 32 goals) and G Ben Bishop (14-9-3, .926 SVS) have stood out this season.

    ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @tkulfan

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE