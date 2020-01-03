Detroit News' 2019-20 Red Wings midseason grades
Go through the gallery as Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News hands out midseason grades for the 2019-20 Detroit Red Wings.
GOALIES: Jonathan Bernier — 8-11-2, 3.05 GAA, .905 SVS. Analysis: Bernier has been closer to what the Red Wings expected when they signed him in July 2018. He’s won 8 of the team’s 10 games and appears to have taken over the No. 1 job. He just has to be steady and consistent. GRADE: C.
Jimmy Howard — 2-13-1, 4.11 GAA, .884 SVS. Analysis: This proud veteran has overcome so many difficult times in his career, but this season has been misery. Only two victories, and unable to make an impact on games. Has much to prove the second half. GRADE: F.
DEFENSEMEN: Alex Biega — 21 games, no goals, one assist, one point. Analysis: The early-season acquisition has been the ideal No. 6 or No. 7 defenseman, able to jump into the lineup and provide stability when needed. GRADE: C.
Madison Bowey — 30 games, two goals, 10 assists, 12 points. Analysis: Bowey has been better since being waived, then immediately recalled. You see sparks offensively, but there’s still so much to learn on the defensive side. GRADE: D-plus.
Dennis Cholowski — 29 games, two goals, six assists, eight points. Analysis: Playing in Grand Rapids currently, where his defensive shortcomings aren’t going away. Remember, he’s only 21, so there’s plenty of time. But Cholowski has plenty to learn, too. GRADE: F.
Trevor Daley — 20 games, no goals, one assist, one point. Analysis: Daley is likely playing hurt, but he’s not making the impact — and largely hasn’t — since signing three seasons ago. The hope is he can stay in the lineup and show enough to entice a team at the trade deadline. GRADE: D-minus.
Danny DeKeyser — eight games, no goals, four assists, four points. Analysis: This became a lost season once DeKeyser needed back surgery. The concern going forward is DeKeyser’s inability to stay healthy for three consecutive seasons. GRADE: Incomplete.
Jonathan Ericsson — nine games, no goals, no assists, no points. Analysis: Has been hurt the entire season and is in his final months as a Red Wing. It’s been a disappointing, injury-plagued end to Ericsson’s career. GRADE: Incomplete.
Mike Green — 32 games, two goals, five assists, sevent points. Analysis: Would a contending team be willing to trade a mid-, or late-round pick for Green as veteran insurance at the trade deadline? Debatable, given his first-half performance. GRADE: D-minus.
Filip Hronek — 39 games, eight goals, 14 assists, 22 points. Analysis: Because of the DeKeyser injury, Hronek has been pushed up the deph chart and he’s responded the best he can. Hronek plays with a snarl, he doesn’t back down, and isn’t fazed by the challenge this season has thrown at him. GRADE: B.
Patrik Nemeth — 35 games, one goal, five assists, six points. Analysis: Nemeth’s role as a defensive stopper isn’t going to attract headlines, but he’s provided a veteran’s influence and size to a weak defensive unit. GRADE: B-minus
FORWARDS: Justin Abdelkader — 24 games, no goals, three assists, three points. Analysis: Injuries continue to mar this stage of his career, and Abdelkader isn’t providing any sort offense. But don’t discount the even plus-minus rating, and leadership in the room. GRADE: D-minus.
Andreas Athanasiou — 36 games, five goals, 14 assists, 19 points. Analysis: You get the impression a trade might be best for both sides, likely in the offseason. Athanasiou hasn’t looked like the same player, and simply hasn’t been an impactful player. The minus-35 is quite telling, too. GRADE: F.
Tyler Bertuzzi — 41 games, 15 goals, 16 assists, 31 points. Analysis: Arguably the Wings’ best and most consistent player thus far. Bertuzzi isn’t perfect by any stretch, but he plays hard and can play a variety of roles. GRADE: B.
Christoffer Ehn — 29 games, one goal, no assists, one point. Analysis: It’s understood Ehn is a defensive forward, but in two seasons he’s provided little offense and hasn’t been as strong defensively this season. GRADE: D-minus.
Adam Erne — 32 games, two goals, no assists, two points. Analysis: In a perfect world the Wings expected some more offense and more of a net-front presence, but Erne has also provided grit and decent checking. GRADE: D.
Robby Fabbri — 24 games (with Red Wings), nine goals, eight assists, 17 points. Analysis: Where would the Wings be without the offensive spark Fabbri provided upon being acquired in trade? It’s scary to think. Fabbri appears to be carving out an immediate future with the Wings. GRADE: B-minus.
Valtteri Filppula — 40 games, three goals, 11 assists, 14 points. Analysis: His return to the Wings hasn’t been entirely what Filppula or the team envisioned. He’s probably not a No. 2 center at this point in his career, but has to be on this team. GRADE: D
Luke Glendening — 30 games, five goals, three assists, eight points. Analysis: The decision to make Glendening an alternate captain was a good call. He’s taken a larger leadership role, filled a variety of roles in the lineup, and noticeably wants to be part of the solution. GRADE: B-minus.
Darren Helm — 40 games, six goals, three assists, nine points. Analysis: The fact Helm is plus-1, and has been a plus player all season on such a poor defensive team, is quite telling. Helm has provided offense, too. He’s enjoying one of his better seasons. GRADE: B.
Dylan Larkin — 41 games, nine goals, 16 assists, 25 points. Analysis: Larkin had 38 points at midseason last year, compared to the 25 currently. That pretty much tells it all from a statistical standpoint. The losing might be wearing on him, but Larkin isn’t likely to give in. GRADE: C-plus.
Anthony Mantha — 29 games, 12 goals, 12 assists, 24 points. Analysis: Mantha was on his way to a sensational season until back-to-back injuries destroyed his season. There’s an idea of how good Mantha can be if he’s healthy, but Mantha has had trouble staying healthy in his young career. GRADE: B-minus.
Frans Nielsen — 36 games, one goal, three assists, four points. Analysis: A proud veteran who is going through the most difficult start of his career. Is this the new normal for Nielsen, or a blip? GRADE: F.
Brendan Perlini — 23 games (with Red Wings), no goals, two assists, two points. Analysis: Perlini was acquired in a trade early this season and has been given adequate chances to make an impact — and has yet to significantly do so. There are physical attributes, but can Perlini put them together? GRADE: F.
Filip Zadina — 16 games, three goal, six assists, nine points. Analysis: It’s still not a full sample size, but Zadina has looked significantly better than he did at any point last season. He’s not the most athletic player, but Zadina’s hockey savvy could serve him well for many years. GRADE: C-plus.
Coaching staff — Jeff Blashill and his assistants have guided the Wings to the worst record (10-28-3), worst offense (89 goals), 30th-ranked penalty kill (72.9%) and fewest wins (10). The only reason it’s not a complete fail is the fact there is so little talent on this roster. Scotty Bowman couldn’t coach this roster into playoff contention. GRADE: D-minus.
Front office — General manager Steve Yzerman (right) and his scouts have taken a few baby steps in reconstructing this roster and organization. Acquiring Fabbri looks like a definite steal, Nemeth has brought positives to the lineup, and getting Biega was a shrewd pickup for depth in the organization. But Filppula, Erne and Perlini haven’t totally panned out yet, and the much larger and important work lies ahead. GRADE: C.
    Dallas – Now that he’s been through it, even Madison Bowey can laugh about it a bit.

    It wasn’t any fun to be waived, as Bowey was on Dec. 9, and then sent down to the minor leagues. But there was a bit of silver lining. 

    Grand Rapids, the Red Wings’ minor-league affiliate, was on a West Coast trip. Bowey’s one and only game, as it turns out, was in San Diego

    So he got to spend a short period of time – injuries on defense quickly meant Bowey being recalled to the Wings – in San Diego, while he Wings were freezing in Winnipeg.

    “Some of the guys were joking with me about it a little bit,” said Bowey of the demotion and roughing it in southern California.

    Since being recalled, Bowey been on a mission to never be considered the odd man out of the lineup again.

    Entering Friday’s game, Bowey had four points (one goal, three assists) in eight games while averaging approximately 17 minutes. Bowey was also a minus-player in one of those eight games, meaning his defensive game was steady.

    It turned out to be a quick demotion to Grand Rapids – incidentally, Bowey had a goal for the Griffins in the game and helped Grand Rapids to a victory –  but it also appears to have sparked something in Bowey.

    “It does motivate you a little more,” Bowey said. “I wanted to come up here and play. This is my dream, and everyone has dreamed of playing in this league and I know I can. It’s just about focusing on the little things and doing them right and working hard every night and defending hard.”

    There was no doubt Bowey was angry and frustrated the day he was told he was headed to Grand Rapids. But again, looking back, maybe that spurred something.

    Bowey is intent on making sure something like that doesn’t happen again.

    “You realize it’s a tough league to play in and you want to be here,” Bowey said. “My main focus going down there was making sure I did all the little things right and do whatever they need from me.

    “It was a short stint, but I learned a lot down. It was good to just get down there and get my confidence back and play a lot and I was ready to go when I got back up.”

    Earning confidence 

    Goaltender Jimmy Howard’s season has pretty much mirrored the Red Wings’ season.

    A good start, but then it went gradually downhill. Now, Howard is working to get back to something normal and salvage the remainder of the season.

    The fact Howard has worked his way out of slumps before in his 14-year career gives coach Jeff Blashill confidence Howard will do so again.

    “The thing about Jimmy is, he’s a real competitive and it’s one of his best attributes,” Blashill said. “The way this season has gone so far, as a team and for him personally, I know it doesn’t sit well with him, and our team, with any of us.

    “He’s going to keep competing like crazy until he has some real good outings.”

    Blashill says part of Howard’s difficulties can be linked to the fact the Wings’ haven’t been good defensively in front of Howard.

    “We weren’t helping our goalie, and sometimes you lose your game when you’re a goalie,” Blashill said. “It’s like the rest of the team. You need to get your confidence going.

    “It’s like our team. We need to play good hockey and earn our confidence and find ways to win. When he gets back in there, he just has to play good hockey and he’ll earn his confidence and find his way to more wins.”

    Ice chips

    The players in the lineup that won Tuesday against San Jose were all available for the game against Dallas.

    … This being the mothers' road trip, each mom was given a stylish red pullover with her son’s number on it. The group was at American Airlines Center for Friday’s morning skate and were scheduled for some sightseeing afterward.

    “They’re enjoying it and we are too,” Blashill said. “They bring a lot of energy to the trip. It’s always fun, and it breaks up the monotony of the season.”

    ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @tkulfan

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE