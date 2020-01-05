CLOSE

Chicago — Not surprisingly the Red Wings did it again.

They lost, really, they did, 4-2, Sunday to the Chicago Blackhawks — who like the Red Wings, hardly look like the dynasty of earlier this decade.

But it was how the Red Wings lost that has become so familiar.

Leading 2-0 — on Filip Zadina (power play) and Luke Glendening's goals — the Red Wings allowed two goals in a matter of 45 seconds (Dylan Strome and Dylan Sikura) late in the second period, enabling the Blackhawks to get back in the game.

Once again, it was the Wings’ turning the puck over, giving Chicago prime scoring opportunities — and sure enough, the Blackhawks cashed in.

“We just shoot ourselves in the foot for no reason,” coach Jeff Blashill said. “We played stupid hockey in the second. We forced pucks on the power play we didn’t need to, force a play to the slot on the first goal.

“Let’s just be patient and grind them down and make them defend — and it ends up in our net. Our puck management was terrible as the game went along.”

And in the third period, Chicago defenseman Adam Boqvist — a heralded 2018 first-round draft pick — broke the tie with his second goal at 8 minutes, 47 seconds.

Chicago forward Dominik Kubalik scored into an empty net with 19 seconds left, his 12th goal, giving the Blackhawks the final margin of victory.

“We had too many turnovers, especially in the second period,” forward Valtteri Filppula said. “It’s tough, you end up spending a lot of time in your zone and you don’t get your changes going and it keeps going that way for a while before you get the puck in the offensive zone.

“Still, it’s a 2-2 game in the third (period), it’s not a bad situation to be on the road. We just have to find a way to win.”

With the defeat, the Red Wings reached the 30-loss mark (10-30-3). They’ve lost eight of their last nine games, and stretched a bit longer, a staggering 19 of 22 (3-17-2).

Sometimes, there is no end in sight, it appears.

“It’s not easy, I don’t even know, what, 10 wins or something like that,” Glendening said. “It’s not easy but we have to continue to show up and continue to work hard and do our job.”

On the Boqvist goal — Boqvist wheeled around Darren Helm and snapped a shot in the slot past goaltender Jimmy Howard (23 saves) — the Wings also lost defenseman Trevor Daley, who took a shot to the ankle by Chicago defenseman Duncan Keith. Daley was down on the ice and had to be helped into the locker room when he got to the bench.

Blashill didn’t have an update on Daley’s availability going forward, but Daley was unable to finish Sunday’s game.

Zadina opened the scoring at 3:21 with his fourth goal, one of the bright spots of the evening.

Zadina got Dylan Larkin’s pass out the corner, created room for himself in the circle, and ripped a shot just under the crossbar past goalie Corey Crawford’s (19 saves) ear.

“The goal he scored is a goal he can score and will score,” Blashill said. “He has a real good wrister from that spot. He’s grown as a player and that’s a positive, but we have to keep learning as a group.”

After a Red Wings power play went nowhere, the Wings pushed it to 2-0 on Glendening's goal.

Patrik Nemeth got the puck at the point and unleashed a shot that Glendening, on his knee, got his stick on and redirected past Crawford for Glendening's sixth goal.

But in the middle period – the Wings have been outscored 67-31 in the second period this season – turnovers became more prevalent, and eventually, Chicago cashed in.

“We get ourselves a 2-0 lead and you have to play smart hockey,” Blashill said. “We have to grow as a group that way. We won’t be better until we understand that we have to stop from beating ourselves. That’s the first step we have to take at some point here in order to get better.”

