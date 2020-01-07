Philadelphia's Mike Knuble, left, is checked by Detroit's Daniel Cleary at Joe Louis Arena in 2009. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Former NHLers Mike Knuble and Scott Gomez were named honorary coaches for the BioSteel All-American Game at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth on Jan. 20.

The game features top prospects for the 2020 NHL Draft in Montreal on June 26-27.

Knuble, a member of the Red Wings' 1997–98 Stanley Cup championship team, a part of the organization during the 1996–97 Cup team and an assistant coach with the Grand Rapids Griffins, will coach the National Team Development Program Under-18 team.

Scott Gomez, a two-time Stanley Cup champion with the New Jersey Devils in 1999-2000 and 2002-2003, will be behind the bench for the draft-eligible players from the United States Hockey League, which had 31 players selected in last year's NHL draft.

TEAM KNUBLE

(National Team Development Program)

►Goalies: Drew Commesso, Noah Grannan

►Defensemen: Brock Faber, Owen Gallatin, Connor Kelley, Tyler Kleven, Daniel Laatsch, Eamon Powell, Jake Sanderson, Jacob Truscott

►Forwards: Brett Berard, Matthew Beniers, Thomas Bordeleau, Daniyal Dzhaniyev, Zakary Karpa, Tanner Latsch, Hunter McKown, Dylan Peterson, Landon Slaggert, Ty Smilanic, Hunter Strand, Luke Tuch, Chase Yoder

TEAM GOMEZ

(United States Hockey League)

►Goalies: Aidan McCarthy, Dubuque; Logan Stein, Waterloo

►Defensemen: Noah Ellis, Des Moines; Alex Gagne, Cedar Rapids; Hank Kempf, Muskegon; Ben Meehan, Cedar Rapids; Mitchell Miller, Tri-City; Luke Reid, Chicago

►Forwards: Carson Bantle, Madison; Ryan Beck, Dubuque; Brendan Brisson, Chicago; Nick Capone, Tri-City; Sam Colangelo, Chicago; Sean Farrell, Chicago; Gunnarwolfe Fontaine, Chicago; Alexandros Gaffney, Muskegon; Patrick Guzzo, Waterloo; Alex Laferriere, Des Moines; Ryder Rolston, Waterloo; Wyatt Schingoethe, Waterloo