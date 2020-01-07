CLOSE
LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Detroit — The fans at Little Caesars Arena did a great job singing the Canadian national anthem Tuesday and at the end of the night they were singing the Red Wings' praises for one of the few occasions this season.

Filip Zadina's goal at 16 minutes, 8 seconds of the third period broke a tie and sent the Wings to a 4-3 victory over the Montreal Canadiens.

Adam Erne made a fine centering pass to Zadina in the slot, and Zadina quickly snapped his fifth goal past goalie Charlie Lindgren.

“It means a lot for me,” Zadina said. “It was the best goal so far. We needed a win as a team so bad. We played real strong as a team, played smart, and it was awesome.”

Goalie Jonathan Bernier stopped 23 shots to preserve his — and the Wings' — third victory over Montreal this season. Before the season began, the Wings had lost eight consecutive games against Montreal.

That's certainly changed this season, regardless of how the Wings' season (11-30-3) has gone.

BOX SCORE: Red Wings 4, Canadiens 3

“I don’t know why we’re 3-0 against Montreal but I’m more happy with the performance,” coach Jeff Blashill said. “We did a lot of good things, we didn’t beat ourselves, we played more efficient overall.”

But back to the anthem malfunction.

Singer Karen Newman’s microphone didn’t work as Newman was about to do the Canadian anthem, so the crowd joined in and did a wonderful rendition.

Red Wings 4, Canadiens 3
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Detroit center Frans Nielsen scores slips the puck past Montreal goaltender Charlie Lindgren for his second goal of the game in the third period during the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 win over the Motreal Canadiens, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, January 7, 2020.
Detroit center Frans Nielsen scores slips the puck past Montreal goaltender Charlie Lindgren for his second goal of the game in the third period during the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 win over the Motreal Canadiens, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, January 7, 2020. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit right wing Filip Zadina, left, and Detroit left wing Adam Erne celebrate Zadina's goal in the third period.
Detroit right wing Filip Zadina, left, and Detroit left wing Adam Erne celebrate Zadina's goal in the third period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit left wing Justin Abdelkader and Montreal center Nate Thompson get tangled up along the boards in the third period.
Detroit left wing Justin Abdelkader and Montreal center Nate Thompson get tangled up along the boards in the third period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit right wing Filip Zadina and Montreal center Jesperi Kotkaniemi battle for the puck in the first period.
Detroit right wing Filip Zadina and Montreal center Jesperi Kotkaniemi battle for the puck in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit defenseman Madison Bowey moves the puck up the ice in the first period.
Detroit defenseman Madison Bowey moves the puck up the ice in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit goaltender Jonathan Bernier readies himself as Montreal left wing Artturi Lehkonen races toward the goal on a breakaway in the first period. Lehkonen scored on the play.
Detroit goaltender Jonathan Bernier readies himself as Montreal left wing Artturi Lehkonen races toward the goal on a breakaway in the first period. Lehkonen scored on the play. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit goaltender Jonathan Bernier looks back after Montreal left wing Artturi Lehkonen scored in the first period.
Detroit goaltender Jonathan Bernier looks back after Montreal left wing Artturi Lehkonen scored in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Montreal goaltender Charlie Lindgren grabs a bouncing puck ahead of Detroit left wing Tyler Bertuzzi in the first period.
Montreal goaltender Charlie Lindgren grabs a bouncing puck ahead of Detroit left wing Tyler Bertuzzi in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit center Luke Glendening and Montreal center Phillip Danault battle for a face off in the first period.
Detroit center Luke Glendening and Montreal center Phillip Danault battle for a face off in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit left wing Justin Abdelkader tries to keep the puck away from Montreal defenseman Ben Chiarot in the first period as the Detroit Red Wings vs. the Montreal Canadiens, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, Jan. 7, 2020.
Detroit left wing Justin Abdelkader tries to keep the puck away from Montreal defenseman Ben Chiarot in the first period as the Detroit Red Wings vs. the Montreal Canadiens, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, Jan. 7, 2020. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit center Luke Glendening tries to get the puck past Montreal goaltender Charlie Lindgren in the first period.
Detroit center Luke Glendening tries to get the puck past Montreal goaltender Charlie Lindgren in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Montreal left wing Tomas Tatar and Detroit defenseman Mike Green collide along the boards in the second period.
Montreal left wing Tomas Tatar and Detroit defenseman Mike Green collide along the boards in the second period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Montreal defenseman Jeff Petry collides with Detroit right wing Filip Zadina along the boards in the second period.
Montreal defenseman Jeff Petry collides with Detroit right wing Filip Zadina along the boards in the second period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit defenseman Patrik Nemeth and Montreal center Max Domi battle for the puck in the second period.
Detroit defenseman Patrik Nemeth and Montreal center Max Domi battle for the puck in the second period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Montreal center Nick Suzuki slips the puck past Detroit goaltender Jonathan Bernier for a goal in the second period.
Montreal center Nick Suzuki slips the puck past Detroit goaltender Jonathan Bernier for a goal in the second period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit goaltender Jonathan Bernier fishes the puck out of the net after Montreal center Nick Suzuki scored in the second period.
Detroit goaltender Jonathan Bernier fishes the puck out of the net after Montreal center Nick Suzuki scored in the second period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit defenseman Madison Bowey checks Montreal center Lukas Vejdemo into the boards in the second period.
Detroit defenseman Madison Bowey checks Montreal center Lukas Vejdemo into the boards in the second period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit goaltender Jonathan Bernier stops a shot by Montreal left wing Tomas Tatar in the second period.
Detroit goaltender Jonathan Bernier stops a shot by Montreal left wing Tomas Tatar in the second period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
(From left) Detroit goaltender Jonathan Bernier, defenseman Patrik Nemeth and Montreal left wing Tomas Tatar battle for a loose puck in the second period.
(From left) Detroit goaltender Jonathan Bernier, defenseman Patrik Nemeth and Montreal left wing Tomas Tatar battle for a loose puck in the second period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Fans and Red Wings staff celebrate after Detroit right wing Filip Zadina scored the game winning goal in the third period.
Fans and Red Wings staff celebrate after Detroit right wing Filip Zadina scored the game winning goal in the third period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Montreal defenseman Victor Mete celebrates his goal in the third period.
Montreal defenseman Victor Mete celebrates his goal in the third period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
A shot by Detroit center Robby Fabbri (not pictured) flies past Montreal goaltender Charlie Lindgren for a goal in the third period.
A shot by Detroit center Robby Fabbri (not pictured) flies past Montreal goaltender Charlie Lindgren for a goal in the third period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
The Red Wings celebrate a goal by center Robby Fabbri in the third period.
The Red Wings celebrate a goal by center Robby Fabbri in the third period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit left wing Justin Abdelkader received a goaltender interference penalty on this play with Montreal defenseman Shea Weber and goaltender Charlie Lindgren in the third period.
Detroit left wing Justin Abdelkader received a goaltender interference penalty on this play with Montreal defenseman Shea Weber and goaltender Charlie Lindgren in the third period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit defenseman Mike Green sends the puck away from Montreal right wing Dale Weise in the third period.
Detroit defenseman Mike Green sends the puck away from Montreal right wing Dale Weise in the third period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit center Robby Fabbri and Montreal defenseman Shea Weber battle for the puck in the third period.
Detroit center Robby Fabbri and Montreal defenseman Shea Weber battle for the puck in the third period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Montreal goaltender Charlie Lindgren keeps his eyes on the play as Detroit center Robby Fabbri passes the puck in the third period.
Montreal goaltender Charlie Lindgren keeps his eyes on the play as Detroit center Robby Fabbri passes the puck in the third period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Montreal center Phillip Danault, left, and defenseman Ben Chiarot try to keep Detroit center Luke Glendening away from the puck in the third period.
Montreal center Phillip Danault, left, and defenseman Ben Chiarot try to keep Detroit center Luke Glendening away from the puck in the third period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    By the end, the cheering was also for the Wings.

    Frans Nielsen scored his second goal of the third period — and third of what's been a miserable season — tying the score 3-3 at 11:19. Mike Green found Nielsen alone, and Nielsen scored a breakaway goal, sliding the puck around Lindgren.

    More: OctoPulse podcast: Dylan Larkin's All-Star snub, Frozen Four lookahead

    Montreal had just taken a lead thanks to typical bad Wings luck. Montreal defenseman Victor Mete, off a rush, directed a pass that ricocheted off Filip Hronek's skate in the slot, giving Montreal a 3-2 lead at 6:13.

    But instead of the Wings falling apart, as they’ve often done this season, they stayed sharp and roared back.

    “It’s easy to say after a win, but I truly believe we worked hard out there tonight,” Nielsen said. “Every time we got the puck we went north and tried to play fast and for the most part, everything they got out there, they had to work for. We didn’t give them too much for free.

    CLOSE

    “We have to stay with that.”

    Blashill has been pleased with the Wings’ ability to get back up on a game-to-game basis — it’s the ability to rebound during the game that’s been more of an issue.

    “There’s been certain times we’ve melted and we’ve been way better of it lately,” Blashill said. “We just have to understand if we get knocked down, to get back up and that’s the key to success in life. We did a good job of it in the game tonight.

    “We were playing pretty good and they scored the go-ahead goal out of nowhere and we just kept going. We have to keep grinding and playing with that same mentality.”

    Robby Fabbri opened the third-period explosion with his 11th goal, tying the score at 2.

    Artturi Lehkonen (short-handed) and Nick Suzuki (power play) had the other Montreal goals.

    ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @tkulfan

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE