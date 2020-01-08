Detroit News' 2019-20 Red Wings midseason grades
Go through the gallery as Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News hands out midseason grades for the 2019-20 Detroit Red Wings.
Go through the gallery as Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News hands out midseason grades for the 2019-20 Detroit Red Wings. David Guralnick, Detroit News
GOALIES: Jonathan Bernier — 8-11-2, 3.05 GAA, .905 SVS. Analysis: Bernier has been closer to what the Red Wings expected when they signed him in July 2018. He’s won 8 of the team’s 10 games and appears to have taken over the No. 1 job. He just has to be steady and consistent. GRADE: C.
Jimmy Howard — 2-13-1, 4.11 GAA, .884 SVS. Analysis: This proud veteran has overcome so many difficult times in his career, but this season has been misery. Only two victories, and unable to make an impact on games. Has much to prove the second half. GRADE: F.
DEFENSEMEN: Alex Biega — 21 games, no goals, one assist, one point. Analysis: The early-season acquisition has been the ideal No. 6 or No. 7 defenseman, able to jump into the lineup and provide stability when needed. GRADE: C.
Madison Bowey — 30 games, two goals, 10 assists, 12 points. Analysis: Bowey has been better since being waived, then immediately recalled. You see sparks offensively, but there’s still so much to learn on the defensive side. GRADE: D-plus.
Dennis Cholowski — 29 games, two goals, six assists, eight points. Analysis: Playing in Grand Rapids currently, where his defensive shortcomings aren’t going away. Remember, he’s only 21, so there’s plenty of time. But Cholowski has plenty to learn, too. GRADE: F.
Trevor Daley — 20 games, no goals, one assist, one point. Analysis: Daley is likely playing hurt, but he’s not making the impact — and largely hasn’t — since signing three seasons ago. The hope is he can stay in the lineup and show enough to entice a team at the trade deadline. GRADE: D-minus.
Danny DeKeyser — eight games, no goals, four assists, four points. Analysis: This became a lost season once DeKeyser needed back surgery. The concern going forward is DeKeyser’s inability to stay healthy for three consecutive seasons. GRADE: Incomplete.
Jonathan Ericsson — nine games, no goals, no assists, no points. Analysis: Has been hurt the entire season and is in his final months as a Red Wing. It’s been a disappointing, injury-plagued end to Ericsson’s career. GRADE: Incomplete.
Mike Green — 32 games, two goals, five assists, sevent points. Analysis: Would a contending team be willing to trade a mid-, or late-round pick for Green as veteran insurance at the trade deadline? Debatable, given his first-half performance. GRADE: D-minus.
Filip Hronek — 39 games, eight goals, 14 assists, 22 points. Analysis: Because of the DeKeyser injury, Hronek has been pushed up the deph chart and he’s responded the best he can. Hronek plays with a snarl, he doesn’t back down, and isn’t fazed by the challenge this season has thrown at him. GRADE: B.
Patrik Nemeth — 35 games, one goal, five assists, six points. Analysis: Nemeth’s role as a defensive stopper isn’t going to attract headlines, but he’s provided a veteran’s influence and size to a weak defensive unit. GRADE: B-minus
FORWARDS: Justin Abdelkader — 24 games, no goals, three assists, three points. Analysis: Injuries continue to mar this stage of his career, and Abdelkader isn’t providing any sort offense. But don’t discount the even plus-minus rating, and leadership in the room. GRADE: D-minus.
Andreas Athanasiou — 36 games, five goals, 14 assists, 19 points. Analysis: You get the impression a trade might be best for both sides, likely in the offseason. Athanasiou hasn’t looked like the same player, and simply hasn’t been an impactful player. The minus-35 is quite telling, too. GRADE: F.
Tyler Bertuzzi — 41 games, 15 goals, 16 assists, 31 points. Analysis: Arguably the Wings’ best and most consistent player thus far. Bertuzzi isn’t perfect by any stretch, but he plays hard and can play a variety of roles. GRADE: B.
Christoffer Ehn — 29 games, one goal, no assists, one point. Analysis: It’s understood Ehn is a defensive forward, but in two seasons he’s provided little offense and hasn’t been as strong defensively this season. GRADE: D-minus.
Adam Erne — 32 games, two goals, no assists, two points. Analysis: In a perfect world the Wings expected some more offense and more of a net-front presence, but Erne has also provided grit and decent checking. GRADE: D.
Robby Fabbri — 24 games (with Red Wings), nine goals, eight assists, 17 points. Analysis: Where would the Wings be without the offensive spark Fabbri provided upon being acquired in trade? It’s scary to think. Fabbri appears to be carving out an immediate future with the Wings. GRADE: B-minus.
Valtteri Filppula — 40 games, three goals, 11 assists, 14 points. Analysis: His return to the Wings hasn’t been entirely what Filppula or the team envisioned. He’s probably not a No. 2 center at this point in his career, but has to be on this team. GRADE: D
Luke Glendening — 30 games, five goals, three assists, eight points. Analysis: The decision to make Glendening an alternate captain was a good call. He’s taken a larger leadership role, filled a variety of roles in the lineup, and noticeably wants to be part of the solution. GRADE: B-minus.
Darren Helm — 40 games, six goals, three assists, nine points. Analysis: The fact Helm is plus-1, and has been a plus player all season on such a poor defensive team, is quite telling. Helm has provided offense, too. He’s enjoying one of his better seasons. GRADE: B.
Dylan Larkin — 41 games, nine goals, 16 assists, 25 points. Analysis: Larkin had 38 points at midseason last year, compared to the 25 currently. That pretty much tells it all from a statistical standpoint. The losing might be wearing on him, but Larkin isn’t likely to give in. GRADE: C-plus.
Anthony Mantha — 29 games, 12 goals, 12 assists, 24 points. Analysis: Mantha was on his way to a sensational season until back-to-back injuries destroyed his season. There’s an idea of how good Mantha can be if he’s healthy, but Mantha has had trouble staying healthy in his young career. GRADE: B-minus.
Frans Nielsen — 36 games, one goal, three assists, four points. Analysis: A proud veteran who is going through the most difficult start of his career. Is this the new normal for Nielsen, or a blip? GRADE: F.
Brendan Perlini — 23 games (with Red Wings), no goals, two assists, two points. Analysis: Perlini was acquired in a trade early this season and has been given adequate chances to make an impact — and has yet to significantly do so. There are physical attributes, but can Perlini put them together? GRADE: F.
Filip Zadina — 16 games, three goal, six assists, nine points. Analysis: It’s still not a full sample size, but Zadina has looked significantly better than he did at any point last season. He’s not the most athletic player, but Zadina’s hockey savvy could serve him well for many years. GRADE: C-plus.
Coaching staff — Jeff Blashill and his assistants have guided the Wings to the worst record (10-28-3), worst offense (89 goals), 30th-ranked penalty kill (72.9%) and fewest wins (10). The only reason it’s not a complete fail is the fact there is so little talent on this roster. Scotty Bowman couldn’t coach this roster into playoff contention. GRADE: D-minus.
Front office — General manager Steve Yzerman (right) and his scouts have taken a few baby steps in reconstructing this roster and organization. Acquiring Fabbri looks like a definite steal, Nemeth has brought positives to the lineup, and getting Biega was a shrewd pickup for depth in the organization. But Filppula, Erne and Perlini haven’t totally panned out yet, and the much larger and important work lies ahead. GRADE: C.
    Detroit – Jonathan Bernier is giving the Red Wings a chance to win, and where this season is right now, that’s a very good thing.

    Bernier continued his impressive play Tuesday night in a 4-3 victory over Montreal. The victory was only the Wings’ second in the last 10 games – both won with Bernier in net.

    In fact, of the 11 victories the Wings have this season, Bernier has nine of them, Jimmy Howard the remaining two.

    Howard’s ineffectiveness for much of this season has led to Bernier getting more playing time and lately, the larger share of the starts.

    Coach Jeff Blashill talked last week about the importance of having a goaltender, whoever it may be, carrying a team at times.

    “If you look across the league, at times when teams are going through winning stretches, they’re getting great goaltending,” Blashill said. “It gives you a lot of confidence.”

    The few times the Wings have been able to stretch wins together this season, it’s been Bernier guiding the way with big games in net.

    The Wings had a three-game win streak Nov. 8-12, with Bernier starting all three games. Bernier was also the starter for back-to-back wins against Winnipeg and Montreal on Dec. 12-14.

    The Wings have another opportunity for a two-game win streak Friday when they host Ottawa (7:30 p.m., FSD, 97.1 FM).

    “(Good goaltending) can also help your offense because when you’re getting saves back there, it allows you to play a little looser where you can create a little more offense,” Blashill said. “If you give up a chance to get one, it’s OK – if they don’t always go in.”

    Bernier has a 9-12-2 record, with 3.04 goals-against average and .903 save percentage. By comparison, Howard is 2-14-1, 4.04 GAA, .884 SVS.

    The ability to keep pucks in front of him, and control rebounds, has highlighted Bernier’s play.

    “He’s done a good job of having pucks sticking to him,” Blashill said. “That’s a huge thing for goalies. They can help, not create rebounds, (and you) don’t tax your team as much defensively. We’ve done a better job of not giving up as many of Grade A’s (scoring opportunities); there haven’t been as many breakdowns.

    “There have been in certain times, and he’s been real good. But our defensive game has been a little better and those things go hand in hand.

    “He’s done a good job of stopping the ones he’s supposed to stop and making saves in big moments to ensure the win.”

    Smart play

    Filip Zadina gave the Wings more evidence that he is progressing and becoming a dangerous offensive player by scoring the winning goal Tuesday late in the third period against Montreal.

    “It was one of my best moments so far,” Zadina said.

    But it was earlier in the shift, on a rather non-descript play, that made Blashill real happy, and served as a reminder that Zadina is developing all the way around as a player.

    “He laid it (the puck) down the wall in that shift, instead of trying to make something out of nothing,” Blashill said. “Offensive guys want to try to make something out of nothing a lot of times. I alluded to it after the Chicago game that we have to learn to stop beating ourselves, or we’ll never be a good team, and we had a long meeting about it.

    “That play was indicative of that. Take what is given. When you’re a young, talented player you tend to want to force things. Very rarely does that work out well.”

    Big goals

    This has been a difficult season for veteran forward Frans Nielsen, who scored two of his only three goals this season during Tuesday's victory.

    The offense drought has worn on Nielsen, whose ice time has been cut at times, including on the power play.

    Nielsen, though, has continued to provide a fine example, said Blashill, to the young players on the roster by how Nielsen has gone about his business and maintaining his passion for the game.

    "Scoring is important when you haven' t scored at all," Blashill said. "Frans for a long time has really worked and competed and he cares a ton. His game has been much better after about the first couple of weeks. He just has had no luck production-wise. So, for him to score is real important.

    "And again, he's a guy that does it right as much as he possibly can. He's not perfect, he makes mistakes and it hasn't been the type of year he's wanted to have. But he's kept going. Hopefully he can have a real big second half."

    ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @tkulfan

