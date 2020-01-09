Detroit News' 2019-20 Red Wings midseason grades
Go through the gallery as Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News hands out midseason grades for the 2019-20 Detroit Red Wings.
Go through the gallery as Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News hands out midseason grades for the 2019-20 Detroit Red Wings. David Guralnick, Detroit News
GOALIES: Jonathan Bernier — 8-11-2, 3.05 GAA, .905 SVS. Analysis: Bernier has been closer to what the Red Wings expected when they signed him in July 2018. He’s won 8 of the team’s 10 games and appears to have taken over the No. 1 job. He just has to be steady and consistent. GRADE: C.
Jimmy Howard — 2-13-1, 4.11 GAA, .884 SVS. Analysis: This proud veteran has overcome so many difficult times in his career, but this season has been misery. Only two victories, and unable to make an impact on games. Has much to prove the second half. GRADE: F.
DEFENSEMEN: Alex Biega — 21 games, no goals, one assist, one point. Analysis: The early-season acquisition has been the ideal No. 6 or No. 7 defenseman, able to jump into the lineup and provide stability when needed. GRADE: C.
Madison Bowey — 30 games, two goals, 10 assists, 12 points. Analysis: Bowey has been better since being waived, then immediately recalled. You see sparks offensively, but there’s still so much to learn on the defensive side. GRADE: D-plus.
Dennis Cholowski — 29 games, two goals, six assists, eight points. Analysis: Playing in Grand Rapids currently, where his defensive shortcomings aren’t going away. Remember, he’s only 21, so there’s plenty of time. But Cholowski has plenty to learn, too. GRADE: F.
Trevor Daley — 20 games, no goals, one assist, one point. Analysis: Daley is likely playing hurt, but he’s not making the impact — and largely hasn’t — since signing three seasons ago. The hope is he can stay in the lineup and show enough to entice a team at the trade deadline. GRADE: D-minus.
Danny DeKeyser — eight games, no goals, four assists, four points. Analysis: This became a lost season once DeKeyser needed back surgery. The concern going forward is DeKeyser’s inability to stay healthy for three consecutive seasons. GRADE: Incomplete.
Jonathan Ericsson — nine games, no goals, no assists, no points. Analysis: Has been hurt the entire season and is in his final months as a Red Wing. It’s been a disappointing, injury-plagued end to Ericsson’s career. GRADE: Incomplete.
Mike Green — 32 games, two goals, five assists, sevent points. Analysis: Would a contending team be willing to trade a mid-, or late-round pick for Green as veteran insurance at the trade deadline? Debatable, given his first-half performance. GRADE: D-minus.
Filip Hronek — 39 games, eight goals, 14 assists, 22 points. Analysis: Because of the DeKeyser injury, Hronek has been pushed up the deph chart and he’s responded the best he can. Hronek plays with a snarl, he doesn’t back down, and isn’t fazed by the challenge this season has thrown at him. GRADE: B.
Patrik Nemeth — 35 games, one goal, five assists, six points. Analysis: Nemeth’s role as a defensive stopper isn’t going to attract headlines, but he’s provided a veteran’s influence and size to a weak defensive unit. GRADE: B-minus
FORWARDS: Justin Abdelkader — 24 games, no goals, three assists, three points. Analysis: Injuries continue to mar this stage of his career, and Abdelkader isn’t providing any sort offense. But don’t discount the even plus-minus rating, and leadership in the room. GRADE: D-minus.
Andreas Athanasiou — 36 games, five goals, 14 assists, 19 points. Analysis: You get the impression a trade might be best for both sides, likely in the offseason. Athanasiou hasn’t looked like the same player, and simply hasn’t been an impactful player. The minus-35 is quite telling, too. GRADE: F.
Tyler Bertuzzi — 41 games, 15 goals, 16 assists, 31 points. Analysis: Arguably the Wings’ best and most consistent player thus far. Bertuzzi isn’t perfect by any stretch, but he plays hard and can play a variety of roles. GRADE: B.
Christoffer Ehn — 29 games, one goal, no assists, one point. Analysis: It’s understood Ehn is a defensive forward, but in two seasons he’s provided little offense and hasn’t been as strong defensively this season. GRADE: D-minus.
Adam Erne — 32 games, two goals, no assists, two points. Analysis: In a perfect world the Wings expected some more offense and more of a net-front presence, but Erne has also provided grit and decent checking. GRADE: D.
Robby Fabbri — 24 games (with Red Wings), nine goals, eight assists, 17 points. Analysis: Where would the Wings be without the offensive spark Fabbri provided upon being acquired in trade? It’s scary to think. Fabbri appears to be carving out an immediate future with the Wings. GRADE: B-minus.
Valtteri Filppula — 40 games, three goals, 11 assists, 14 points. Analysis: His return to the Wings hasn’t been entirely what Filppula or the team envisioned. He’s probably not a No. 2 center at this point in his career, but has to be on this team. GRADE: D
Luke Glendening — 30 games, five goals, three assists, eight points. Analysis: The decision to make Glendening an alternate captain was a good call. He’s taken a larger leadership role, filled a variety of roles in the lineup, and noticeably wants to be part of the solution. GRADE: B-minus.
Darren Helm — 40 games, six goals, three assists, nine points. Analysis: The fact Helm is plus-1, and has been a plus player all season on such a poor defensive team, is quite telling. Helm has provided offense, too. He’s enjoying one of his better seasons. GRADE: B.
Dylan Larkin — 41 games, nine goals, 16 assists, 25 points. Analysis: Larkin had 38 points at midseason last year, compared to the 25 currently. That pretty much tells it all from a statistical standpoint. The losing might be wearing on him, but Larkin isn’t likely to give in. GRADE: C-plus.
Anthony Mantha — 29 games, 12 goals, 12 assists, 24 points. Analysis: Mantha was on his way to a sensational season until back-to-back injuries destroyed his season. There’s an idea of how good Mantha can be if he’s healthy, but Mantha has had trouble staying healthy in his young career. GRADE: B-minus.
Frans Nielsen — 36 games, one goal, three assists, four points. Analysis: A proud veteran who is going through the most difficult start of his career. Is this the new normal for Nielsen, or a blip? GRADE: F.
Brendan Perlini — 23 games (with Red Wings), no goals, two assists, two points. Analysis: Perlini was acquired in a trade early this season and has been given adequate chances to make an impact — and has yet to significantly do so. There are physical attributes, but can Perlini put them together? GRADE: F.
Filip Zadina — 16 games, three goal, six assists, nine points. Analysis: It’s still not a full sample size, but Zadina has looked significantly better than he did at any point last season. He’s not the most athletic player, but Zadina’s hockey savvy could serve him well for many years. GRADE: C-plus.
Coaching staff — Jeff Blashill and his assistants have guided the Wings to the worst record (10-28-3), worst offense (89 goals), 30th-ranked penalty kill (72.9%) and fewest wins (10). The only reason it’s not a complete fail is the fact there is so little talent on this roster. Scotty Bowman couldn’t coach this roster into playoff contention. GRADE: D-minus.
Front office — General manager Steve Yzerman (right) and his scouts have taken a few baby steps in reconstructing this roster and organization. Acquiring Fabbri looks like a definite steal, Nemeth has brought positives to the lineup, and getting Biega was a shrewd pickup for depth in the organization. But Filppula, Erne and Perlini haven’t totally panned out yet, and the much larger and important work lies ahead. GRADE: C.
    Detroit – Jonathan Ericsson envisioned this season – both for the Red Wings and himself – going a certain way.

    But not this way, not at all.

    The Wings, brought down by injuries inexperience, and their own lackluster play, have struggled.

    But Ericsson has struggled even more.

    “It’s been frustrating. It’s been, at times, where I’m wondering, what is going on?” Ericsson said. “Like what did I do? … Give me break.”

    This has been going for two seasons, really, and three of the last four.

    Ericsson was limited to 52 games last season because of back and knee injuries and it slowed him heading into September’s training camp.

    But Ericsson was skating and practicing in Traverse City, then hurt his back in the first exhibition game he played, which set him back again.

    Since he hadn’t played in a game since March, it made sense to send Ericsson to Grand Rapids in late October, where he played 10 games for the minor league affiliate Griffins.

    More: Red Wings hope to get on Jonathan Bernier's back as he continues solid goaltending

    “Going down to Grand Rapids, I started to feel good again,” Ericsson said. “I hadn’t played, obviously. It was tough. You get going, and then all these setbacks, and you have to start all over again.

    “It’s not like I’m 22 (years old) anymore. It takes a little bit of time to get back.”

    Ericsson was brought up in time for the Nov. 14 game in Los Angeles. A week later, in his first practice back in Detroit, Ericsson took a stick in the face and needed stitches.

    “Every time I’ve come back, there’s something,” Ericsson said.

    Ericsson played in nine games with the Wings before taking an errant stick to the nose from Los Angeles defenseman Drew Doughty on Dec. 15, causing a bad break.

    Ericsson needed surgery a few days later. At home following the surgery, Ericsson suffered persistent migraines, and he had to sleep while sitting up because of breathing issues and limiting the amount of blood drainage from his nose.

    It made for a rough holiday season.

    “I was sleeping about 10 minutes at a time,” Ericsson said.

    Ericsson returned to the ice about a week ago, but it’s been a gradual process getting his strength back.

    “I didn’t do anything for a while (after the nasal surgery) so everything in my body thought I had died,” said Ericsson, 35. “Everything got shut down. Nothing wanted to fire up as normal. I didn’t have those issues when I was younger, but those are issues you have to deal with now.

    “But I’m starting to feel good the last couple of practices. I’m breathing better, breathing through my mouth. It’s a bit of an adjustment.”

    Ericsson is on the last year of a six-year contract worth $25.5 million ($4.25 million cap hit). The Wings aren’t likely to re-sign Ericsson, given the organization’s rebuilding status.

    Ericsson isn’t sure what he will do beyond this season, but knows he wants to finish this season on a much better note.

    “I’m just going to take it as it comes,” he said. “I just want to get healthy and finish strong. I want to play and play all right.”

    Senators at Red Wings

    Faceoff: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Little Caesars Arena

    TV/radio: FSD/97.1 FM

    Outlook: Ottawa (16-22-5) has surprised all season but has fallen on hard times lately – four straight losses and eight of its last 10 (2-5-3). … The Senators are led by LW Anthony Duclair (21 goals) and C Jean-Gabriel Pageau (19 goals).

    ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @tkulfan

