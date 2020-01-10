CLOSE

Detroit — The Red Wings haven't had to go to overtime or a shootout often this season.

They've usually decided the outcome — more often a loss — in regulation time.

They had to work extra time Friday and came away with a 3-2 shootout win over Ottawa.

The Wings won the shootout 1-0, with Dylan Larkin scoring the goal while Jonathan Bernier stopped all three Senators shooters.

Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin, left, celebrates his goal with Tyler Bertuzzi in the second period. (Photo: Paul Sancya, Associated Press)

Friday's game was the fourth past regulation this season — the second on a shootout — for the Wings (12-30-3), who won their second consecutive game.

They’ve won three straight home games, something to build on during this difficult season.

BOX SCORE: Red Wings 3, Senators 2, SO

“We’ve talked about it so much, just something to grab on to,” said Larkin of the home win streak. “I really do believe we can be a great team at home and we’ve seen it. With our schedule coming up (two more home games next week, before the bye week) before the big All-Star break, we need to get on a roll here and keep it going until the end of the season.

“It feels good in the locker room with these wins and we need to keep that good feeling going.”

Each team had to kill a penalty in overtime, with the Wings getting the better of the scoring chances.

Tyler Bertuzzi, Mike Green and Valtteri Filppula had quality scoring chances in overtime against goalie Marcus Hogberg during one sequence after a Wings power play had expired.

Somehow the puck did not go in the net despite Hogberg scrambling all over the crease.

“I couldn’t believe it didn’t go in,” coach Jeff Blashill said. “Ultimately he (Hogberg) made some saves. I was just looking at the replay, I couldn’t tell live, but it was a mad scramble and I don’t know how the puck didn’t go in.

“You’d hate to lose it after having those opportunities. Good for us to win it in a shootout.”

Bertuzzi and Larkin (power play) had Wings goals in regulation — Filip Hronek assisted on both — while Brady Tkachuk and Colin White (power play) scored for Ottawa.

Larkin’s goal was one that will be in every highlight show this weekend. Larkin transported the puck basically coast to coast, driving around Ottawa defenseman Ron Hainsey last, and tucked it past Hogberg for his 11th goal, giving the Wings a 2-0 lead.

“I saw an opening there and it’s nice to get the puck like that where most of their players are standing still,” Larkin said.

But the Senators countered quickly, with Tkachuk banking a centering pass off Patrik Nemeth’s skate and into the net just 22 seconds after Larkin scored.

The Senators tied it 2-2 at 10:42 of the second period, with White, who was skating through the slot, redirecting a Mike Reilly shot from the high slot past Bernier.

With 29 saves in regulation and overtime, then his spotless shootout performance, Bernier was again a key factor in a Wings’ win.

“He’s kept us in countless games,” Bertuzzi said. “He’s going to keep giving us those opportunities, so if we can score some goals we can get some wins.”

With Bernier pretty much holding down the No. 1 job lately, the increased workload has helped his performance.

“It’s just confidence, the more I play the more I feel confident,” Bernier said. “The better I see the puck. You try to reproduce that in practice but it’s hard to do when you don’t play for weeks.

“I feel pretty good right now.”

ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tkulfan