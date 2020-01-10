Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman said "our goal is to acquire more draft choices" before the NHL trade deadline on Feb. 24.

Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman sat down with play-by-play announcer Ken Kal for a midseason review of the team. (Photo: Detroit Red Wings)

"My plan isn't to be passive," Yzerman said in a TV interview with team play-by-play announcer Ken Kal released on Friday afternoon. "Certainly, I'm looking for ways to build for the future and trying to acquire draft picks or prospects or young players that can come into the organization sooner or later."

Yzerman said he's getting ready now for the trade deadline with midseason amateur and pro meetings and he'll have a better idea if "there's areas of interest from other teams and a better indication of what you may be able to do."

Yzerman said "there's a lot to play for" in the second half of the season despite the league's worst record at 11-30-3 heading into Friday night's game against the Ottawa Senators at Little Caesars Arena.

"We can sit and float through the season and not try -- that won't do anyone any good and that's not going to happen," Yzerman said. "Every player there is looking to use the second half to improve and they will be expected to improve and will be held to a standard to improve and gradually become a better hockey team."

Here's what Yzerman had to say on other subjects in the interview:

► On whether top draft picks Moritz Seider or Joe Veleno will be recalled from Grand Rapids at some point in the season: "Potentially, yes. I don't have anything set in stone but that's definitely something in the back of our mind.

"You have to take into consideration the nine and the 10 games as far as counting toward a year of pro. Do we bring up the Velenos and Seiders and give them a feel for the NHL? I won't say absolutely you're going to see this player or that player here, but I think it's safe to assume that at some point some of these young guys will get up here and play some games as the season winds down."

► On the first half of the season and evaluation of the nucleus of the team: "As everyone knows, we're rebuilding and I'm trying to watch and get to know every single player and they're all at different stages of their careers.

"You look at some of the first-year players who are trying to make it here in Detroit like a (Filip) Zadina or the kids in the American Hockey League. We're trying to assess where they're at and what their long-term potential is.

"Then you have that group of players, the nucleus of that core would be the Dylan Larkins, the Anthony Manthas and (Filip) Hroneks. That age group of player is really the core of our team moving forward.

"As the year goes along, you see how they're developing and figure out who is going to be an important part of the team one, two, three, four years down the road."

► On the team's veteran players: "With our veteran players, where do they fit in the short term and even the long term? You need players to play. We need to surround the Dylans, the Hroneks and the Manthas with a group of players that help them develop and compete on a nightly basis and gradually get better."

► On the coaching staff and the team's long list of injuries: "There's one or two or three teams every year that just get hammered by injuries. We've had injuries from day one of training camp. Regardless of injuries, our record and our team's performance is somewhat unfair to pin that on the coaching staff at this point. The injuries make it really difficult to really know what you truly have.

"There's nothing you can do about it. You work your way around it and it gives other players an opportunity to play. For our coaching staff, it gives them an opportunity to try different things. You're kind of forced to get creative a little bit, play players in different positions, adjust the systems you play a little bit. Try new things because you're trying to figure it out. You try to put a positive spin on things and learn from it all."