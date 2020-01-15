Detroit News' 2019-20 Red Wings midseason grades
Go through the gallery as Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News hands out midseason grades for the 2019-20 Detroit Red Wings.
Go through the gallery as Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News hands out midseason grades for the 2019-20 Detroit Red Wings. David Guralnick, Detroit News
GOALIES: Jonathan Bernier — 8-11-2, 3.05 GAA, .905 SVS. Analysis: Bernier has been closer to what the Red Wings expected when they signed him in July 2018. He’s won 8 of the team’s 10 games and appears to have taken over the No. 1 job. He just has to be steady and consistent. GRADE: C. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Jimmy Howard — 2-13-1, 4.11 GAA, .884 SVS. Analysis: This proud veteran has overcome so many difficult times in his career, but this season has been misery. Only two victories, and unable to make an impact on games. Has much to prove the second half. GRADE: F. David Guralnick, Detroit News
DEFENSEMEN: Alex Biega — 21 games, no goals, one assist, one point. Analysis: The early-season acquisition has been the ideal No. 6 or No. 7 defenseman, able to jump into the lineup and provide stability when needed. GRADE: C. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Madison Bowey — 30 games, two goals, 10 assists, 12 points. Analysis: Bowey has been better since being waived, then immediately recalled. You see sparks offensively, but there’s still so much to learn on the defensive side. GRADE: D-plus. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Dennis Cholowski — 29 games, two goals, six assists, eight points. Analysis: Playing in Grand Rapids currently, where his defensive shortcomings aren’t going away. Remember, he’s only 21, so there’s plenty of time. But Cholowski has plenty to learn, too. GRADE: F. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Trevor Daley — 20 games, no goals, one assist, one point. Analysis: Daley is likely playing hurt, but he’s not making the impact — and largely hasn’t — since signing three seasons ago. The hope is he can stay in the lineup and show enough to entice a team at the trade deadline. GRADE: D-minus. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Danny DeKeyser — eight games, no goals, four assists, four points. Analysis: This became a lost season once DeKeyser needed back surgery. The concern going forward is DeKeyser’s inability to stay healthy for three consecutive seasons. GRADE: Incomplete. Paul Sancya, Associated Press
Jonathan Ericsson — nine games, no goals, no assists, no points. Analysis: Has been hurt the entire season and is in his final months as a Red Wing. It’s been a disappointing, injury-plagued end to Ericsson’s career. GRADE: Incomplete. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Mike Green — 32 games, two goals, five assists, sevent points. Analysis: Would a contending team be willing to trade a mid-, or late-round pick for Green as veteran insurance at the trade deadline? Debatable, given his first-half performance. GRADE: D-minus. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Filip Hronek — 39 games, eight goals, 14 assists, 22 points. Analysis: Because of the DeKeyser injury, Hronek has been pushed up the deph chart and he’s responded the best he can. Hronek plays with a snarl, he doesn’t back down, and isn’t fazed by the challenge this season has thrown at him. GRADE: B. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Patrik Nemeth — 35 games, one goal, five assists, six points. Analysis: Nemeth’s role as a defensive stopper isn’t going to attract headlines, but he’s provided a veteran’s influence and size to a weak defensive unit. GRADE: B-minus David Guralnick, Detroit News
FORWARDS: Justin Abdelkader — 24 games, no goals, three assists, three points. Analysis: Injuries continue to mar this stage of his career, and Abdelkader isn’t providing any sort offense. But don’t discount the even plus-minus rating, and leadership in the room. GRADE: D-minus. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Andreas Athanasiou — 36 games, five goals, 14 assists, 19 points. Analysis: You get the impression a trade might be best for both sides, likely in the offseason. Athanasiou hasn’t looked like the same player, and simply hasn’t been an impactful player. The minus-35 is quite telling, too. GRADE: F. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Tyler Bertuzzi — 41 games, 15 goals, 16 assists, 31 points. Analysis: Arguably the Wings’ best and most consistent player thus far. Bertuzzi isn’t perfect by any stretch, but he plays hard and can play a variety of roles. GRADE: B. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Christoffer Ehn — 29 games, one goal, no assists, one point. Analysis: It’s understood Ehn is a defensive forward, but in two seasons he’s provided little offense and hasn’t been as strong defensively this season. GRADE: D-minus. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Adam Erne — 32 games, two goals, no assists, two points. Analysis: In a perfect world the Wings expected some more offense and more of a net-front presence, but Erne has also provided grit and decent checking. GRADE: D. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Robby Fabbri — 24 games (with Red Wings), nine goals, eight assists, 17 points. Analysis: Where would the Wings be without the offensive spark Fabbri provided upon being acquired in trade? It’s scary to think. Fabbri appears to be carving out an immediate future with the Wings. GRADE: B-minus. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Valtteri Filppula — 40 games, three goals, 11 assists, 14 points. Analysis: His return to the Wings hasn’t been entirely what Filppula or the team envisioned. He’s probably not a No. 2 center at this point in his career, but has to be on this team. GRADE: D David Guralnick, Detroit News
Luke Glendening — 30 games, five goals, three assists, eight points. Analysis: The decision to make Glendening an alternate captain was a good call. He’s taken a larger leadership role, filled a variety of roles in the lineup, and noticeably wants to be part of the solution. GRADE: B-minus. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Darren Helm — 40 games, six goals, three assists, nine points. Analysis: The fact Helm is plus-1, and has been a plus player all season on such a poor defensive team, is quite telling. Helm has provided offense, too. He’s enjoying one of his better seasons. GRADE: B. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Dylan Larkin — 41 games, nine goals, 16 assists, 25 points. Analysis: Larkin had 38 points at midseason last year, compared to the 25 currently. That pretty much tells it all from a statistical standpoint. The losing might be wearing on him, but Larkin isn’t likely to give in. GRADE: C-plus. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Anthony Mantha — 29 games, 12 goals, 12 assists, 24 points. Analysis: Mantha was on his way to a sensational season until back-to-back injuries destroyed his season. There’s an idea of how good Mantha can be if he’s healthy, but Mantha has had trouble staying healthy in his young career. GRADE: B-minus. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Frans Nielsen — 36 games, one goal, three assists, four points. Analysis: A proud veteran who is going through the most difficult start of his career. Is this the new normal for Nielsen, or a blip? GRADE: F. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Brendan Perlini — 23 games (with Red Wings), no goals, two assists, two points. Analysis: Perlini was acquired in a trade early this season and has been given adequate chances to make an impact — and has yet to significantly do so. There are physical attributes, but can Perlini put them together? GRADE: F. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Filip Zadina — 16 games, three goal, six assists, nine points. Analysis: It’s still not a full sample size, but Zadina has looked significantly better than he did at any point last season. He’s not the most athletic player, but Zadina’s hockey savvy could serve him well for many years. GRADE: C-plus. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Coaching staff — Jeff Blashill and his assistants have guided the Wings to the worst record (10-28-3), worst offense (89 goals), 30th-ranked penalty kill (72.9%) and fewest wins (10). The only reason it’s not a complete fail is the fact there is so little talent on this roster. Scotty Bowman couldn’t coach this roster into playoff contention. GRADE: D-minus. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Front office — General manager Steve Yzerman (right) and his scouts have taken a few baby steps in reconstructing this roster and organization. Acquiring Fabbri looks like a definite steal, Nemeth has brought positives to the lineup, and getting Biega was a shrewd pickup for depth in the organization. But Filppula, Erne and Perlini haven’t totally panned out yet, and the much larger and important work lies ahead. GRADE: C. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Detroit – There was a small group of fans – all wearing Red Wings gear – heading into Little Caesars Arena for the game against Ottawa on Friday night.

    It was a matchup between two bad teams – really bad, in the Red Wings’ case – but that didn’t dampen the fans’ enthusiasm.

    Jarad Southam, 24, from Wayne – wearing an Anthony Mantha jersey – and his three buddies could have been watching the game from home, or at a sports bar or restaurant.

    But they came to Little Caesars Arena. They wanted to see the game live. And they said the tickets weren’t that expensive.

    “We got the tickets on StubHub,” Southam said. “It really wasn’t that bad. We didn’t pay much.”

    During this terrible Red Wings’ season, the team is still a success at the box office, ranking sixth in the NHL in average home attendance.

    Sure, some of the fans have been no-shows, but the fans who are coming to the games are loud and enthusiastic, despite the Wings owning an NHL-worst record of 12-32-3 (27 points) and a goal differential of minus-81 – by far the worst total in the league.

    It’s actually surprising how energized LCA has been more nights than not, and Red Wings legend and new general manager Steve Yzerman has taken notice.

    “We know the passion of hockey in this city and our fanbase has been tremendous supporters,” Yzerman told Wings broadcaster Ken Kal last week.

    Through Tuesday’s games, the Wings ranked sixth out of 31 teams with an average home attendance of 18,811 (96.4 percent capacity).  A total of 451,481 tickets had been sold.

    The nightly average is down only slightly from last season’s 19,120 average (98 percent capacity), and the 2017-18 season (19,515 average, 100 percent capacity) when LCA opened.

    “It’s hockey, and they’re still the Red Wings,” said fan Corey Waggoner of Westland, wearing a Red Wings hoodie to Friday’s game at LCA. “Things aren’t going well now, but with (Dylan) Larkin, (Anthony) Mantha, (Filip) Zadina, and the draft picks, they’ll turn things around.”

    It’s that passion and belief in the future that Yzerman noted.

    “For this year, we know where we are in the standings and we know what our record is,” Yzerman said. “I've been really thrilled with the enthusiasm of our fanbase watching the games, supporting the team and having a positive attitude and outlook for where we're at and what we're trying to do.”

    Players and coach Jeff Blashill have also noted the energy and enthusiasm inside LCA this season, despite the struggles on the ice.

    "I'm very appreciate of it and hope everyone can remain patient as we go through this process, because as I've said and I'll say it again, it's going to take some time (to be a contender again)," Yzerman said. 

    With the vast amount of entertainment options in Metro Detroit, it’s that much harder for sports organizations to get fans inside their arenas.

    “We have to do everything we can to make this a great experience and provide a great value to the hard working people of Detroit,” said Chris Granger, group president of sports and entertainment for at Ilitch Holdings. “Everything we do is focused on making sure that tonight’s the night, and you’re having a great time here at Little Caesars Arena.”

    Granger acknowledged the passion of hockey fans in Detroit and believes they understand where the organization is now – and where it’s headed.

    “This is more about our incredible fans than anything else,” Granger said. “Red Wings fans are passionate and knowledgeable and supportive of this team through thick and thin, through generations.

    “Everyone understands what we’re doing. There’s no secret to the plan right now. Our focus on building our young players and building through the draft and ultimately building more and adding on through free agency. But we’re really clear about what we’re doing – and doing it the right way to bring more Stanley Cups to Detroit.

    “That’s the end goal here.”

    The Wings have been aggressive this season in formulating an array of ticket packages – mini-plans of various lengths and with a variety of opponents – and aggressively touting discounted tickets on social media and email.

    “You’re seeing a wider range of ticket options,” Granger said. “That’s everything from mini-plans, Hockeytown college nights have been a big hit, as well as a handful of value-oriented offers.

    “We’ve sold thousands of tickets this year at $20 or so. There have been no fees (promotions), Black Friday offers.

    “What we’re trying to do is appeal to fans with different price points in mind. You can do that in a variety of ways, but create flexibility, and creating options is one of the things we’ve found that is resonating with the fans.”

    A heavy emphasis on themed games – such as Sunday's Kids Day, which proved to be an enjoyable success (except for on the ice, another loss to Buffalo) – and evenings geared around the Grateful Dead, or the 1980s, or Halloween, or New Year's Eve.

    "We're trying to do things that can create an immersive experience and carries throughout the venue over the course of the game, and you're noticing that," Granger said. 

    The appeal of Little Caesars Arena remains strong, too.

    Several fans interviewed for this story were headed to their first game at LCA in the last week, or had been there and enjoyed the venue on previous visits.

    Fans continue to grumble about the concession and parking prices, but like the arena and experience within it.

    "It's a great arena, it really is," said Luke Wells of Farmington. "No comparison to Joe Louis (Arena)."

    Still, it's mostly about the hockey, and the Red Wings. Many of the fans attending these games could be spending their money on any number of things other than the worst team in the NHL. But they’re still coming to the games, perhaps at a better-than-expected rate.

    Said Waggoner, hurrying out of the cold and into LCA: "Nowhere else I'd rather be."

    Attendance leaders 

    Here are the NHL leaders in average attendance, through Tuesday’s games, including attendance as a percentage of capacity.

    1. Chicago (25 home games): 21,404 average; 108.6 percent

    2. Dallas (23): 21,220 average, 119.7 percent      

    3. Montreal (24): 21,041 average, 98.9 percent 

    4. Toronto (23): 19,313 average, 102.6 percent

    5. Tampa Bay (24): 18,852 average, 99.9 percent              

    6. Detroit (24): 18,811 average, 96.4 percent

    7. Calgary (23): 18,671 average, 96.8 percent

    8. Vancouver (22): 18,639 average, 98.6 percent

    9. Washington (23): 18,570 average, 100.3 percent

    10. Pittsburgh (25): 18,520 average, 100.7 percent

    ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @tkulfan

