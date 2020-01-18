Detroit News' 2019-20 Red Wings midseason grades
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Go through the gallery as Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News hands out midseason grades for the 2019-20 Detroit Red Wings.
Go through the gallery as Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News hands out midseason grades for the 2019-20 Detroit Red Wings. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
GOALIES: Jonathan Bernier — 8-11-2, 3.05 GAA, .905 SVS. Analysis: Bernier has been closer to what the Red Wings expected when they signed him in July 2018. He’s won 8 of the team’s 10 games and appears to have taken over the No. 1 job. He just has to be steady and consistent. GRADE: C.
GOALIES: Jonathan Bernier — 8-11-2, 3.05 GAA, .905 SVS. Analysis: Bernier has been closer to what the Red Wings expected when they signed him in July 2018. He’s won 8 of the team’s 10 games and appears to have taken over the No. 1 job. He just has to be steady and consistent. GRADE: C. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Jimmy Howard — 2-13-1, 4.11 GAA, .884 SVS. Analysis: This proud veteran has overcome so many difficult times in his career, but this season has been misery. Only two victories, and unable to make an impact on games. Has much to prove the second half. GRADE: F.
Jimmy Howard — 2-13-1, 4.11 GAA, .884 SVS. Analysis: This proud veteran has overcome so many difficult times in his career, but this season has been misery. Only two victories, and unable to make an impact on games. Has much to prove the second half. GRADE: F. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
DEFENSEMEN: Alex Biega — 21 games, no goals, one assist, one point. Analysis: The early-season acquisition has been the ideal No. 6 or No. 7 defenseman, able to jump into the lineup and provide stability when needed. GRADE: C.
DEFENSEMEN: Alex Biega — 21 games, no goals, one assist, one point. Analysis: The early-season acquisition has been the ideal No. 6 or No. 7 defenseman, able to jump into the lineup and provide stability when needed. GRADE: C. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Madison Bowey — 30 games, two goals, 10 assists, 12 points. Analysis: Bowey has been better since being waived, then immediately recalled. You see sparks offensively, but there’s still so much to learn on the defensive side. GRADE: D-plus.
Madison Bowey — 30 games, two goals, 10 assists, 12 points. Analysis: Bowey has been better since being waived, then immediately recalled. You see sparks offensively, but there’s still so much to learn on the defensive side. GRADE: D-plus. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Dennis Cholowski — 29 games, two goals, six assists, eight points. Analysis: Playing in Grand Rapids currently, where his defensive shortcomings aren’t going away. Remember, he’s only 21, so there’s plenty of time. But Cholowski has plenty to learn, too. GRADE: F.
Dennis Cholowski — 29 games, two goals, six assists, eight points. Analysis: Playing in Grand Rapids currently, where his defensive shortcomings aren’t going away. Remember, he’s only 21, so there’s plenty of time. But Cholowski has plenty to learn, too. GRADE: F. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Trevor Daley — 20 games, no goals, one assist, one point. Analysis: Daley is likely playing hurt, but he’s not making the impact — and largely hasn’t — since signing three seasons ago. The hope is he can stay in the lineup and show enough to entice a team at the trade deadline. GRADE: D-minus.
Trevor Daley — 20 games, no goals, one assist, one point. Analysis: Daley is likely playing hurt, but he’s not making the impact — and largely hasn’t — since signing three seasons ago. The hope is he can stay in the lineup and show enough to entice a team at the trade deadline. GRADE: D-minus. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Danny DeKeyser — eight games, no goals, four assists, four points. Analysis: This became a lost season once DeKeyser needed back surgery. The concern going forward is DeKeyser’s inability to stay healthy for three consecutive seasons. GRADE: Incomplete.
Danny DeKeyser — eight games, no goals, four assists, four points. Analysis: This became a lost season once DeKeyser needed back surgery. The concern going forward is DeKeyser’s inability to stay healthy for three consecutive seasons. GRADE: Incomplete. Paul Sancya, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Jonathan Ericsson — nine games, no goals, no assists, no points. Analysis: Has been hurt the entire season and is in his final months as a Red Wing. It’s been a disappointing, injury-plagued end to Ericsson’s career. GRADE: Incomplete.
Jonathan Ericsson — nine games, no goals, no assists, no points. Analysis: Has been hurt the entire season and is in his final months as a Red Wing. It’s been a disappointing, injury-plagued end to Ericsson’s career. GRADE: Incomplete. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Mike Green — 32 games, two goals, five assists, sevent points. Analysis: Would a contending team be willing to trade a mid-, or late-round pick for Green as veteran insurance at the trade deadline? Debatable, given his first-half performance. GRADE: D-minus.
Mike Green — 32 games, two goals, five assists, sevent points. Analysis: Would a contending team be willing to trade a mid-, or late-round pick for Green as veteran insurance at the trade deadline? Debatable, given his first-half performance. GRADE: D-minus. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Filip Hronek — 39 games, eight goals, 14 assists, 22 points. Analysis: Because of the DeKeyser injury, Hronek has been pushed up the deph chart and he’s responded the best he can. Hronek plays with a snarl, he doesn’t back down, and isn’t fazed by the challenge this season has thrown at him. GRADE: B.
Filip Hronek — 39 games, eight goals, 14 assists, 22 points. Analysis: Because of the DeKeyser injury, Hronek has been pushed up the deph chart and he’s responded the best he can. Hronek plays with a snarl, he doesn’t back down, and isn’t fazed by the challenge this season has thrown at him. GRADE: B. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Patrik Nemeth — 35 games, one goal, five assists, six points. Analysis: Nemeth’s role as a defensive stopper isn’t going to attract headlines, but he’s provided a veteran’s influence and size to a weak defensive unit. GRADE: B-minus
Patrik Nemeth — 35 games, one goal, five assists, six points. Analysis: Nemeth’s role as a defensive stopper isn’t going to attract headlines, but he’s provided a veteran’s influence and size to a weak defensive unit. GRADE: B-minus David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
FORWARDS: Justin Abdelkader — 24 games, no goals, three assists, three points. Analysis: Injuries continue to mar this stage of his career, and Abdelkader isn’t providing any sort offense. But don’t discount the even plus-minus rating, and leadership in the room. GRADE: D-minus.
FORWARDS: Justin Abdelkader — 24 games, no goals, three assists, three points. Analysis: Injuries continue to mar this stage of his career, and Abdelkader isn’t providing any sort offense. But don’t discount the even plus-minus rating, and leadership in the room. GRADE: D-minus. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Andreas Athanasiou — 36 games, five goals, 14 assists, 19 points. Analysis: You get the impression a trade might be best for both sides, likely in the offseason. Athanasiou hasn’t looked like the same player, and simply hasn’t been an impactful player. The minus-35 is quite telling, too. GRADE: F.
Andreas Athanasiou — 36 games, five goals, 14 assists, 19 points. Analysis: You get the impression a trade might be best for both sides, likely in the offseason. Athanasiou hasn’t looked like the same player, and simply hasn’t been an impactful player. The minus-35 is quite telling, too. GRADE: F. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tyler Bertuzzi — 41 games, 15 goals, 16 assists, 31 points. Analysis: Arguably the Wings’ best and most consistent player thus far. Bertuzzi isn’t perfect by any stretch, but he plays hard and can play a variety of roles. GRADE: B.
Tyler Bertuzzi — 41 games, 15 goals, 16 assists, 31 points. Analysis: Arguably the Wings’ best and most consistent player thus far. Bertuzzi isn’t perfect by any stretch, but he plays hard and can play a variety of roles. GRADE: B. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Christoffer Ehn — 29 games, one goal, no assists, one point. Analysis: It’s understood Ehn is a defensive forward, but in two seasons he’s provided little offense and hasn’t been as strong defensively this season. GRADE: D-minus.
Christoffer Ehn — 29 games, one goal, no assists, one point. Analysis: It’s understood Ehn is a defensive forward, but in two seasons he’s provided little offense and hasn’t been as strong defensively this season. GRADE: D-minus. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Adam Erne — 32 games, two goals, no assists, two points. Analysis: In a perfect world the Wings expected some more offense and more of a net-front presence, but Erne has also provided grit and decent checking. GRADE: D.
Adam Erne — 32 games, two goals, no assists, two points. Analysis: In a perfect world the Wings expected some more offense and more of a net-front presence, but Erne has also provided grit and decent checking. GRADE: D. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Robby Fabbri — 24 games (with Red Wings), nine goals, eight assists, 17 points. Analysis: Where would the Wings be without the offensive spark Fabbri provided upon being acquired in trade? It’s scary to think. Fabbri appears to be carving out an immediate future with the Wings. GRADE: B-minus.
Robby Fabbri — 24 games (with Red Wings), nine goals, eight assists, 17 points. Analysis: Where would the Wings be without the offensive spark Fabbri provided upon being acquired in trade? It’s scary to think. Fabbri appears to be carving out an immediate future with the Wings. GRADE: B-minus. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Valtteri Filppula — 40 games, three goals, 11 assists, 14 points. Analysis: His return to the Wings hasn’t been entirely what Filppula or the team envisioned. He’s probably not a No. 2 center at this point in his career, but has to be on this team. GRADE: D
Valtteri Filppula — 40 games, three goals, 11 assists, 14 points. Analysis: His return to the Wings hasn’t been entirely what Filppula or the team envisioned. He’s probably not a No. 2 center at this point in his career, but has to be on this team. GRADE: D David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Luke Glendening — 30 games, five goals, three assists, eight points. Analysis: The decision to make Glendening an alternate captain was a good call. He’s taken a larger leadership role, filled a variety of roles in the lineup, and noticeably wants to be part of the solution. GRADE: B-minus.
Luke Glendening — 30 games, five goals, three assists, eight points. Analysis: The decision to make Glendening an alternate captain was a good call. He’s taken a larger leadership role, filled a variety of roles in the lineup, and noticeably wants to be part of the solution. GRADE: B-minus. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Darren Helm — 40 games, six goals, three assists, nine points. Analysis: The fact Helm is plus-1, and has been a plus player all season on such a poor defensive team, is quite telling. Helm has provided offense, too. He’s enjoying one of his better seasons. GRADE: B.
Darren Helm — 40 games, six goals, three assists, nine points. Analysis: The fact Helm is plus-1, and has been a plus player all season on such a poor defensive team, is quite telling. Helm has provided offense, too. He’s enjoying one of his better seasons. GRADE: B. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Dylan Larkin — 41 games, nine goals, 16 assists, 25 points. Analysis: Larkin had 38 points at midseason last year, compared to the 25 currently. That pretty much tells it all from a statistical standpoint. The losing might be wearing on him, but Larkin isn’t likely to give in. GRADE: C-plus.
Dylan Larkin — 41 games, nine goals, 16 assists, 25 points. Analysis: Larkin had 38 points at midseason last year, compared to the 25 currently. That pretty much tells it all from a statistical standpoint. The losing might be wearing on him, but Larkin isn’t likely to give in. GRADE: C-plus. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Anthony Mantha — 29 games, 12 goals, 12 assists, 24 points. Analysis: Mantha was on his way to a sensational season until back-to-back injuries destroyed his season. There’s an idea of how good Mantha can be if he’s healthy, but Mantha has had trouble staying healthy in his young career. GRADE: B-minus.
Anthony Mantha — 29 games, 12 goals, 12 assists, 24 points. Analysis: Mantha was on his way to a sensational season until back-to-back injuries destroyed his season. There’s an idea of how good Mantha can be if he’s healthy, but Mantha has had trouble staying healthy in his young career. GRADE: B-minus. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Frans Nielsen — 36 games, one goal, three assists, four points. Analysis: A proud veteran who is going through the most difficult start of his career. Is this the new normal for Nielsen, or a blip? GRADE: F.
Frans Nielsen — 36 games, one goal, three assists, four points. Analysis: A proud veteran who is going through the most difficult start of his career. Is this the new normal for Nielsen, or a blip? GRADE: F. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Brendan Perlini — 23 games (with Red Wings), no goals, two assists, two points. Analysis: Perlini was acquired in a trade early this season and has been given adequate chances to make an impact — and has yet to significantly do so. There are physical attributes, but can Perlini put them together? GRADE: F.
Brendan Perlini — 23 games (with Red Wings), no goals, two assists, two points. Analysis: Perlini was acquired in a trade early this season and has been given adequate chances to make an impact — and has yet to significantly do so. There are physical attributes, but can Perlini put them together? GRADE: F. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Filip Zadina — 16 games, three goal, six assists, nine points. Analysis: It’s still not a full sample size, but Zadina has looked significantly better than he did at any point last season. He’s not the most athletic player, but Zadina’s hockey savvy could serve him well for many years. GRADE: C-plus.
Filip Zadina — 16 games, three goal, six assists, nine points. Analysis: It’s still not a full sample size, but Zadina has looked significantly better than he did at any point last season. He’s not the most athletic player, but Zadina’s hockey savvy could serve him well for many years. GRADE: C-plus. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Coaching staff — Jeff Blashill and his assistants have guided the Wings to the worst record (10-28-3), worst offense (89 goals), 30th-ranked penalty kill (72.9%) and fewest wins (10). The only reason it’s not a complete fail is the fact there is so little talent on this roster. Scotty Bowman couldn’t coach this roster into playoff contention. GRADE: D-minus.
Coaching staff — Jeff Blashill and his assistants have guided the Wings to the worst record (10-28-3), worst offense (89 goals), 30th-ranked penalty kill (72.9%) and fewest wins (10). The only reason it’s not a complete fail is the fact there is so little talent on this roster. Scotty Bowman couldn’t coach this roster into playoff contention. GRADE: D-minus. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Front office — General manager Steve Yzerman (right) and his scouts have taken a few baby steps in reconstructing this roster and organization. Acquiring Fabbri looks like a definite steal, Nemeth has brought positives to the lineup, and getting Biega was a shrewd pickup for depth in the organization. But Filppula, Erne and Perlini haven’t totally panned out yet, and the much larger and important work lies ahead. GRADE: C.
Front office — General manager Steve Yzerman (right) and his scouts have taken a few baby steps in reconstructing this roster and organization. Acquiring Fabbri looks like a definite steal, Nemeth has brought positives to the lineup, and getting Biega was a shrewd pickup for depth in the organization. But Filppula, Erne and Perlini haven’t totally panned out yet, and the much larger and important work lies ahead. GRADE: C. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Detroit — There’s been progress, albeit slow and tedious, but progress nonetheless.

    Trevor Daley looks around the NHL, even his dressing room, and sees minorities playing the game of hockey.

    The situation is better than when Daley began his pro career in 2003. But there’s also room for improvement.

    “Absolutely,” said Daley, of whether there has been an overall improvement in getting minorities into hockey, getting interested in the sport and playing it. “Obviously there are strides we can still make. We’re doing a good job of making those strides.

    “But I don’t think we're where we should be.”

    Daley, and teammates Madison Bowey and Givani Smith, were planning on attending the NHL Black Hockey History Tour, presented by American Legacy.

    The mobile museum stopped at Charles Wright Museum and Little Caesars Arena Saturday, and will stay at LCA Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

    The Black History Month celebration is part of Hockey Is For Everyone, a joint NHL and NHLPA initiative that has celebrated diversity and inclusion in hockey since 1996.

    The museum will visit 14 NHL cities across North America, celebrating the stars of today and the past, and trailblazers who helped shape NHL history.

    When he was growing up in Toronto, Daley said there were certain players he would admire and pay attention to when they played.

    “Being an African American, you look at guys like Anson Carter, Kevin Weekes, Tony McKegney, some of the guys that looked like you out there,” Daley said. “Seeing those guys really helped me to make me want to keep going and trying to get to the level they were at.”

    Interestingly, it’s now players such as Daley that the younger generation of players, including Bowey and Smith, look up and admire and help try to grow the game.

    Daley, 36, understands his role in all of this.

    “When you become a parent you kind of realize what it’s all about,” Daley said. “I watch my son every day look at different players, the guys he idolizes. Sometimes it’s not always Daddy.

    “It’s special. You really understand when you have your own kids how much kids really do look at the direction that we’re going and what we are doing.

    “I understand it a lot more than I did.”

    As part of the tour, the Wings hosted Flint Inner-City Youth Hockey program founder Rico Phillips and several of his players, ages 10-12. For the players, it was the opportunity to attend their first NHL game.

    Phillips was the Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award winner at the 2019 NHL Awards Show.

    The award is named after O’Ree, a 2018 Hockey Hall of Fame inductee, who became the first black player in the NHL and has worked as the league’s diversity ambassador for more than 20 years.

    Ice chips

    Smith, incidentally, again had an impact on a game, screening Pittsburgh goalie Matt Murray on Filip Zadina’s power-play goal in Friday's 2-1 overtime loss.

    Smith scored his first NHL goal Tuesday against the New York Islanders.

    “For a skilled player, he works hard,” forward Dylan Larkin said. “We’re going to need him to keep doing that and keep playing gritty. His confidence is building every game.”

    … Three of Zadina’s six goals this season have come on the power play.

    … Frans Nielsen had the primary assist on Zadina’s power-play goal against the Penguins. It was Nielsen’s 300th NHL assist.

    … Luke Glendening set a career-high, and a Wings’ season-high, with nine hits against the Penguins.

    ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @tkulfan

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE