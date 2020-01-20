Biosteel All-American Game: Team Knuble 6, Team Gomez 1
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Team Gomez's Alex Laferriere (10) can't get the puck past Team Knuble goalie Drew Commesso in the first period of the 2020 Biosteel All-American Game at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Mich. on Jan. 20, 2020.
Team Gomez's Alex Laferriere (10) can't get the puck past Team Knuble goalie Drew Commesso in the first period of the 2020 Biosteel All-American Game at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Mich. on Jan. 20, 2020. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Team Gomez's Sean Farrell (19) passes the puck with Team Knuble's Zakary Karpa (21) on defense in the first period.
Team Gomez's Sean Farrell (19) passes the puck with Team Knuble's Zakary Karpa (21) on defense in the first period. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Team Gomez's Nick Capone (12) checks Team Knuble's Matthew Beniers in the first period.
Team Gomez's Nick Capone (12) checks Team Knuble's Matthew Beniers in the first period. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Team Gomez's Carson Bantle (21) and Team Knuble's Jake Sanderson (8) go for the puck in the second period.
Team Gomez's Carson Bantle (21) and Team Knuble's Jake Sanderson (8) go for the puck in the second period. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Team Knuble's Ty Smilinac (18) leads the rush to the puck in the second period. Also pictured are teammates Dylan Peterson (15) and Jake Sanderson (8) and Team Gomez's Brendan Brisson (14).
Team Knuble's Ty Smilinac (18) leads the rush to the puck in the second period. Also pictured are teammates Dylan Peterson (15) and Jake Sanderson (8) and Team Gomez's Brendan Brisson (14). Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Team Gomez goalie Aiden McCarthy makes a save in the second period.
Team Gomez goalie Aiden McCarthy makes a save in the second period. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The Team Knuble bench in the second period.
The Team Knuble bench in the second period. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The Team Gomez bench in the second period.
The Team Gomez bench in the second period. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Team Knuble's Dylan Peterson, in blue, tries to control the puck and keep it from Team Gomez's Mason Lohrei in the second period.
Team Knuble's Dylan Peterson, in blue, tries to control the puck and keep it from Team Gomez's Mason Lohrei in the second period. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Team Gomez's Ryder Rolston (9) and Team Knuble's Hunter McKown (12) battle for the puck in the second period.
Team Gomez's Ryder Rolston (9) and Team Knuble's Hunter McKown (12) battle for the puck in the second period. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
An official jumps out of the way of Team Gomez's Sam Colangelo (11) in the second period.
An official jumps out of the way of Team Gomez's Sam Colangelo (11) in the second period. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Team Knuble goalie Noah Grannan makes a save in the second period.
Team Knuble goalie Noah Grannan makes a save in the second period. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Team Knuble's Tanner Latsch (22) and Team Gomez's Sean Farrell (18) battle for the puck in the second period.
Team Knuble's Tanner Latsch (22) and Team Gomez's Sean Farrell (18) battle for the puck in the second period. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Team Gomez's Alex Gaffney (20) checks Team Knuble's Jake Sanderson (8) in the second period.
Team Gomez's Alex Gaffney (20) checks Team Knuble's Jake Sanderson (8) in the second period. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Defenseman Jake Sanderson of the National Team Development Program earned Player of the Game honors at the BioSteel All-American Game at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth on Monday.

    Sanderson, who will attend the University of North Dakota next year, had two assists and was plus-2 in Team Knuble's 6-1 win over Team Gomez in front of more than 200 NHL scouts, general managers and front-office personnel.

    Team Knuble's goals were scored by Tyler Kleven, Brett Berard, Hunter Strand, Luke Tuch, Ty Smilanic and Jacob Truscott (Muskegon). Truscott and Kleven were a team-high plus three on the NTDP blueline.

    Alex Laferriere had the only goal and a team-high seven shots for Team Gomez. Goalie Aidan McCarthy (Novi) stopped 16 of 19 shots.

    Box score:Team Knuble 6, Team Gomez 1

    More: Ryder, McCarthy 'can't wait' for All-American showdown

    More: Two Red Wings know value of All-American Game

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE