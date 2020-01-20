Defenseman Jake Sanderson of the National Team Development Program earned Player of the Game honors at the BioSteel All-American Game at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth on Monday.

Sanderson, who will attend the University of North Dakota next year, had two assists and was plus-2 in Team Knuble's 6-1 win over Team Gomez in front of more than 200 NHL scouts, general managers and front-office personnel.

Buy Photo Team Knuble's Jake Sanderson, right, is checked by Carson Bantle of Team Gomez at the All-American Game at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth. (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)

Team Knuble's goals were scored by Tyler Kleven, Brett Berard, Hunter Strand, Luke Tuch, Ty Smilanic and Jacob Truscott (Muskegon). Truscott and Kleven were a team-high plus three on the NTDP blueline.

Alex Laferriere had the only goal and a team-high seven shots for Team Gomez. Goalie Aidan McCarthy (Novi) stopped 16 of 19 shots.

Box score:Team Knuble 6, Team Gomez 1

