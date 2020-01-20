Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
Defenseman Jake Sanderson named top player in All-American Game
The Detroit News
Published 10:41 p.m. ET Jan. 20, 2020 | Updated 12:07 a.m. ET Jan. 21, 2020
Team Gomez's Alex Laferriere (10) can't get the puck past Team Knuble goalie Drew Commesso in the first period of the 2020 Biosteel All-American Game at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Mich. on Jan. 20, 2020. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Team Knuble's Ty Smilinac (18) leads the rush to the puck in the second period. Also pictured are teammates Dylan Peterson (15) and Jake Sanderson (8) and Team Gomez's Brendan Brisson (14). Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Defenseman Jake Sanderson of the National Team Development Program earned Player of the Game honors at the BioSteel All-American Game at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth on Monday.
Sanderson, who will attend the University of North Dakota next year, had two assists and was plus-2 in Team Knuble's 6-1 win over Team Gomez in front of more than 200 NHL scouts, general managers and front-office personnel.
Team Knuble's goals were scored by Tyler Kleven, Brett Berard, Hunter Strand, Luke Tuch, Ty Smilanic and Jacob Truscott (Muskegon). Truscott and Kleven were a team-high plus three on the NTDP blueline.
Alex Laferriere had the only goal and a team-high seven shots for Team Gomez. Goalie Aidan McCarthy (Novi) stopped 16 of 19 shots.
