Denver — The Detroit Red Wings actually scored more than one or two goals Monday, but still lost.

The Red Wings mustered three goals Monday — they’ve only scored eight goals in the last five games, all losses, and all scoring one or two goals — and lost, 6-3, Monday to Colorado.

Red Wings goaltender Jimmy Howard, right, was busy on Monday, making 40 saves, but it wasn't enough to beat the Avalanche. (Photo: David Zalubowski, AP)

That’s three times the Wings have scored one goal in the last five games, and the only time the Wings’ scored more than one goal in that span.

Well, they scored two against the New York Islanders — and lost, 8-2.

The Wings finally added another goal this time, got a bit more offense, but it wasn't nearly enough.

So, that’s five consecutive losses for the Wings (12-34-4), who close out the pre-All Star break portion of their schedule — there's only 32 games left after Monday's result —Wednesday in Minnesota.

Tyler Bertuzzi, who will be the Wings’ representative at All-Star weekend, scored his 16th goal, Dylan Larkin his 13th and Givani Smith his second.

Nazem Kadri scored two goals for Colorado (one a power play), as did Nathan MacKinnon (including an empty net goal, his 30th), while Matt Nieto and Ryan Graves had the others.

The Avalanche are headed for their All-Star break after this game but they didn’t overlook Monday afternoon’s proceedings. They outshot the Wings, 46-25.

Larkin stripped the puck from defenseman Nikita Zadorov behind the net, and fed Bertuzzi in the slot for the Wings’ lone goal.

But the Avalanche roared back in the second period, with Kadri (power play) and MacKinnon scoring 1:54 apart.

Kadri tied it, deflecting Cale Makar’s shot from the point at 1:02. Then it was Makar again doing the legwork on the second goal, finding MacKinnon alone at the post.

Colorado scored two quick goals again to open the third period.

Kadri scored his 16th goal, converting Andre Burakovsky's backdoor feed, and Nieto made it 4-1 53 seconds later with a snap shot from the hashmarks.

Larkin made it interesting briefly with his 13th goal on a backand at 7:02, cutting Colorado's lead to 4-2. But Graves restored the three-goal lead, his 8th goal, with a shot from the point that beat goalie Jimmy Howard.

Smith got his 2nd goal late, but MacKinnon scored an empty net goal to end it.

