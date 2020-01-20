Avalanche 6, Red Wings 3
Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jimmy Howard reacts after giving up a goal to Colorado Avalanche defenseman Ryan Graves in the third period of a 6-3 loss Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in Denver. David Zalubowski, AP
Linesman Brian Mach, center, pushes back Colorado Avalanche left wing Matt Calvert, right, as he looks to fight with Detroit Red Wings defenseman Filip Hronek after he knocked over Calvert in the third period. David Zalubowski, AP
A Colorado Avalanche fan holds up a sign against the Detroit Red Wings in the second period. David Zalubowski, AP
Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog, front, drives down ice as Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin pursues in the first period. David Zalubowski, AP
Detroit Red Wings left wing Tyler Bertuzzi, right, regains control of the puck as Colorado Avalanche right wing Valeri Nichushkin pursues in the first period. David Zalubowski, AP
Detroit Red Wings left wing Tyler Bertuzzi is congratulated as he passes the team box after scoring a goal against the Colorado Avalanche in the first period. David Zalubowski, AP
A shield hangs off the mask of Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jimmy Howard after a flurry of action in front of the crease in the first period David Zalubowski, AP
Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jimmy Howard puts on his helmet in the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Colorado Avalanche, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in Denver. David Zalubowski, AP
Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar, left, confers with Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog in the second period. David Zalubowski, AP
Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri, back, is congratulated as he passes the team bench after scoring a goal as Detroit Red Wings defenseman Filip Hronek looks on in the second period. David Zalubowski, AP
Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin, front, picks up a loose puck as Colorado Avalanche left wing Matt Calvert looks on in the second period. David Zalubowski, AP
Detroit Red Wings defenseman Alex Biega, front, clears the puck from in front of the net as Colorado Avalanche center Vladislav Kamenev, left, and Detroit goaltender Jimmy Howard, right, look on in the second period. David Zalubowski, AP
Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jimmy Howard, right, kicks out the puck after stopping a shot off the stick of Colorado Avalanche center Tyson Jost, center, as Red Wings defenseman Alex Biega covers in the first period. David Zalubowski, AP
Detroit Red Wings center Valtteri Filppula, left, collects the puck as Colorado Avalanche right wing Valeri Nichushkin pursues in the second period. David Zalubowski, AP
Detroit Red Wings defenseman Filip Hronek, front, clears the puck as Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri, left, pursues in the first period. David Zalubowski, AP
Detroit Red Wings center Robby Fabbri, left, drives past Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar in the second period. David Zalubowski, AP
Colorado Avalanche goaltender Pavel Francouz, left, stops a shot off the stick of Detroit Red Wings center Robby Fabbri, right, as Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (8) trails the play in the second period. David Zalubowski, AP
Colorado Avalanche center Tyson Jost, right, collects the puck as Detroit Red Wings right wing Filip Zadina defends in the third period. David Zalubowski, AP
Colorado Avalanche center Vladislav Kamenev, left, congratulates left wing Matt Nieto after his gaol against the Detroit Red Wings in the third period. David Zalubowski, AP
Colorado Avalanche right wing Valeri Nichushkin, right, tangles with Detroit Red Wings defenseman Trevor Daley while driving to the net in the third period. David Zalubowski, AP
Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin is congratulated as he passes the team box after scoring a goal against the Colorado Avalanche in the third period. David Zalubowski, AP
Detroit Red Wings center Valtteri Filppula, center, chases after a loose puck with Colorado Avalanche left wings J.T. Compher, left, and Matt Nieto in the third period. David Zalubowski, AP
    Denver — The Detroit Red Wings actually scored more than one or two goals Monday, but still lost.

    The Red Wings mustered three goals Monday — they’ve only scored eight goals in the last five games, all losses, and all scoring one or two goals — and lost, 6-3, Monday to Colorado.

    That’s three times the Wings have scored one goal in the last five games, and the only time the Wings’ scored more than one goal in that span.

    Well, they scored two against the New York Islanders — and lost, 8-2.

    The Wings finally added another goal this time, got a bit more offense, but it wasn't nearly enough.

    So, that’s five consecutive losses for the Wings (12-34-4), who close out the pre-All Star break portion of their schedule — there's only 32 games left after Monday's result —Wednesday in Minnesota.

    Tyler Bertuzzi, who will be the Wings’ representative at All-Star weekend, scored his 16th goal, Dylan Larkin his 13th and Givani Smith his second.

    Nazem Kadri scored two goals for Colorado (one a power play), as did Nathan MacKinnon (including an empty net goal, his 30th), while Matt Nieto and Ryan Graves had the others.

    The Avalanche are headed for their All-Star break after this game but they didn’t overlook  Monday afternoon’s proceedings. They outshot the Wings, 46-25.

    Larkin stripped the puck from defenseman Nikita Zadorov behind the net, and fed Bertuzzi in the slot for the Wings’ lone goal.

    But the Avalanche roared back in the second period, with Kadri (power play) and MacKinnon scoring 1:54 apart.

    Kadri tied it, deflecting Cale Makar’s shot from the point at 1:02. Then it was Makar again doing the legwork on the second goal, finding MacKinnon alone at the post.

    Colorado scored two quick goals again to open the third period.

    Kadri scored his 16th goal, converting Andre Burakovsky's backdoor feed, and Nieto made it 4-1 53 seconds later with a snap shot from the hashmarks.

    Larkin made it interesting briefly with his 13th goal on a backand at 7:02, cutting Colorado's lead to 4-2.  But Graves restored the three-goal lead, his 8th goal, with a shot from the point that beat goalie Jimmy Howard.

    Smith got his 2nd goal late, but MacKinnon scored an empty net goal to end it.

    ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @tkulfan

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE