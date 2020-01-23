CLOSE All-star Tyler Bertuzzi talks about teammates Robbie Fabbri, Filip Hronek, and the struggles and goals of the second half of the Red Wings' season. The Detroit News

Detroit Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi will compete in the accuracy shooting contest at the NHL All-Star Game in St. Louis on Friday.

Bertuzzi, who leads Detroit with a 17.5 shooting percentage in 51 games this year, will be one of eight players who will vie for the $30,000 first prize.

"You don't know really what to expect when you go in there," Bertuzzi said. "You shoot a puck every day so you can't do that bad."

The seven other players are: Jaccob Slavin (Carolina), Leon Draisaitl (Edmonton), Jonathan Huberdeau (Florida), Nico Hischier (New Jersey), Tomas Hertl (San Jose), Alex Pietrangelo (St. Louis) and Mark Scheifele (Winnipeg).

Detroit Red Wings left wing Tyler Bertuzzi is congratulated as he passes the team box after scoring a goal against the Colorado Avalanche in the first period. (Photo: David Zalubowski, AP)

The contest is a timed event with shooters positioned 25 feet from the goal line with target images appearing on an LED screen placed on the goal line.

Time will start at the referee's whistle and each player will shoot pucks at the target images, which will disappear from the screen after being successfully hit.

The clock stops when the player has successfully hit all target images.

The NHL All-Star Game on Saturday will feature a three-game tournament played in a three-on-three format with each NHL division competing for a $1 million winner-take-all prize pool.