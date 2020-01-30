Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin, left, celebrates his goal with former Plymouth Whaler Tom Wilson during Wednesday's 5-4 loss against the Predators in Washington. (Photo: Nick Wass/Associated Press)

Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman praised Alex Ovechkin after Ovechkin passed Yzerman into ninth place on the NHL's all-time goals list.

Ovechkin scored his 693rd career goal for the league-leading Washington Capitals in Wednesday's 5-4 loss at home against the Nashville Predators.

Yzerman scored 692 goals in his 22-year career with the Red Wings and is now ranked 10th all-time in goals but in no immediate danger of falling out of the top 10.

The only other active player on the list of top 50 goal scorers is San Jose Sharks forward Patrick Marleau, who is in 26th place with 561 career goals.

"You've had a tremendous career to date, and it looks like you're going strong and might play forever," Yzerman said in the video produced by the Red Wings and sent to the Capitals. "Best of luck and continued success. I really enjoy watching you play and watching you fill in the net."

Before Yzerman signed off, he asked for an invitation to Ovechkin's party if Ovechkin passes Wayne Gretzky (894) for the NHL's all time leader in goals.

"After watching your Stanley Cup celebrations, I want to be invited to your party," Yzerman said.

NHL all-time leading goal scorers

► 1. Wayne Gretzky (894)

► 2. Gordie Howe (801)

► 3. Jaromir Jagr (766)

► 4. Brett Hull (741)

► 5. Marcel Dionne (731)

► 6. Phil Esposito (717)

► 7. Mike Gartner (708)

► 8. Mark Messier (694)

► 9. Alex Ovechkin (693)

► 10. Steve Yzerman (692)