Farmington's Megan Keller, right, is checked by Canada's Laura Stacey during the United States' 3-1 victory in Vancouver on Wednesday. (Photo: Jonathan Hayward/Associated Press)

Detroit's attendance record for a women's hockey game will be broken tonight when the United States Women's National Team wraps up the 2019-20 Rivalry Series against Canada at the Honda Center in Anaheim.

More than 11,000 tickets have been sold for tonight's game in California (10 p.m., NHL Network), which will eclipse the 10,158 that watched the U.S. play Canada at Joe Louis Arena on Jan. 6, 2002.

In the Detroit game, Katie King scored three first-period goals for the U.S. in a 7-3 win over Canada in a tuneup for the 2002 Olympic Games in Salt Lake City. King also scored a goal in the gold-medal final that Canada won 3-2 in front of 8,599.

In this year's best-of-five series against Canada, the U.S. women took a 3-1 series lead with a 3-1 win in front of 8,467 in Vancouver on Wednesday.

Farmington's Megan Keller, left, is checked by Team Canada's Brianne Jenner during a game in the Rivalry Series in Victoria. (Photo: Chad Hipolito, AP)

Farmington's Megan Keller, a 5-foot-10, 150-pound defenseman, is a member of the American team. She's an Olympic gold medalist, four-time world champion and the highest-scoring defenseman in Boston College history.

The U.S. roster also includes three-time Olympic medalists Hilary Knight, Kacey Bellamy, Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson, Monique Lamoureux-Morando, and two-time Olympic medalists Kendall Coyne Schofield and Amanda Kessel.

Tonight's game is part of the Anaheim Ducks "We Play Weekend," which includes events to promote hockey, physical fitness and academic excellence in classrooms across Southern California.

The weekend wraps up on Sunday when kids ages 6-16 will take part in clinics with members of Team USA at Great Park Ice and FivePoint Arena.