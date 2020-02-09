Detroit —Finally, some good news for the Detroit Red Wings.

Head coach Jeff Blashill said prior to Sunday’s matinee against the Boston Bruins at Little Caesars Arena that three forwards are hopeful to return to Detroit’s lineup on Tuesday at Buffalo, with the team’s top scorer headlining that list.

“Anthony Mantha’s day-to-day,” Blashill said. “I anticipate him for Tuesday.”

Mantha accumulated 12 goals and 12 assists in 29 games before injuring his ribs in a tussle with Toronto defenseman Jake Muzzin on Dec. 21. Darren Helm (undisclosed) and Frans Nielsen (upper body) are also hopeful to return Tuesday but are both currently day-to-day, Blashill said.

Mantha was cleared for a concussion test Tuesday. On Wednesday, he revealed the reason that his injury took so long to heal was because he suffered a punctured lung in the altercation with the 6-foot-3 Leafs defenseman.

Mike Green will play in Sunday’s contest against Boston at Little Caesars Arena, which explains yesterday’s decision to demote defenseman Dennis Chowlowski to Grand Rapids.

Chowloski was recalled to Detroit on Jan. 30, but played in just two of Detroit’s four games during that span. Blashill said that he’d like to see Cholowski increase his defensive zone presence during his next stint in Grand Rapids.

“We’ve talked a lot about the ‘D’ areas, increase his assertiveness both with and without the puck,” Blashill said. “That doesn’t mean that he didn’t do some of that stuff when he was up, but right now, we’ve got these other six and we feel it’s best for his development to go down and play there.”

Nolan Bianchi is a freelance writer.