Buffalo — The Red Wings were just here less than a week ago, but the result was different this time.

Buffalo rallied from one-goal deficits twice before finally taking the lead and earning a 3-2 victory — avenging Thursday's shootout win by the Wings.

Buffalo’ Sam Reinhart scored 57 seconds into the third period, breaking a 2-2 tie, and sending the Sabres to victory.

Sabres forward Jack Eichel kicked an errant puck toward goalie Jonathan Bernier.

Bernier attempted to glove the puck, but couldn’t control it where it lay by him near the crease. Reinhart jabbed the loose puck into the net for his 21st goal.

The Red Wings (14-40-4) had a power play midway in the third period, but didn't generate a shot and then saw their attempt at a comeback really take a hit with a Filip Hronek boarding penalty with 2:55 left in regulation.

Still, Dylan Larkin had a spirited individual effort and drove on Sabres goalie Cater Hutton during the shorthanded opportunity, only to be stopped by Hutton with just over two minutes left.

Darren Helm scored two goals in his return after missing two games, and Anthony Mantha set up both goals, also in his first game since Dec. 21.

Conor Sheary and Marcus Johansson had Sabres' goals.

The game had one of the scarier moments of the season in the first period when forward Brendan Perlini collided along the boards and had Sabres forward Henri Jokiharju’s skate brush against Perlini’s face.

Perlini suffered a deep laceration to his nose and did not return.

The Red Wings issued a statement after the second period saying Perlini was receiving stitches.

Helm opened the game’ scoring on the first shift.

With the Sabres basically standing around, Helm raced to the net and jabbed in his own rebound past Hutton, who himself didn’t look quite ready to start the game just 27 seconds in.

But the Sabres answered on the very next shift.

Sheary received a set-up pass from Johansson near the slot, and snapped a shot on the first shot that Bernier saw, at 1:03.

Each team had a power play later in the period but didn’t convert.

The Wings took a 2-1 lead on Helm’s second goal, and eighth of the season, at 7:02.

Mantha had the puck near the corner and centered a pass to Helm in the slot. Helm whistled a backhand past Hutton.

In his first game since suffering a punctured lung on Dec. 21, in a fight with Toronto’s Jake Muzzin, Mantha had a couple of decent scoring chances and set up Helm for two goals, making an immediate impact.

After Tuesday’s morning skate, Mantha talked about wanting to finish the season strong.

“That’s number one on the list,” Mantha said. “I want to play every game left in the season to at least get to a 50-game season. It’s going to take me a couple of games to really get going personally, get the legs, the head and the hands (into game shape). I’m going to try to get it as quickly as possible.”

Mantha is also hoping for a strong finish for the Wings, who obviously have gone through a miserable season.

A good finish, said Mantha, could help the team heading into the summer and next training camp.

“We finished pretty strong last year,” Mantha said. “It could be the same mentality to try and just get some confidence, get things rolling our way a little bit more.”

The Sabres tied the game 2-2 at 14:59 of the second period, with Johansson, who had a fine game, scoring his seventh goal.

Johansson received a drop pass from Rasmus Dahlin on basically a 2-on-2 rush, and snapped a shot over Bernier, tying the game.

