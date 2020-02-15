Boston — It had to happen eventually — the Red Wings finally lost to the Boston Bruins.

Sure the Bruins entered Saturday’s game with the most points in the NHL (now with 84), and had All-Stars and league leaders sprinkled throughout their lineup.

Boston Bruins' David Krejci (46) chases the puck after his shot was blocked by Detroit Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier (45) during the second period. (Photo: Michael Dwyer, AP)

The Red Wings had beaten them five straight times. Until Saturday’s 4-1 loss to Boston, that is.

The Wings held a 1-0 lead after one period — on Darren Helm’s shorthanded goal, putting back his own rebound off a 2-on-1 rush — and goaltender Jonathan Bernier was looking impenetrable.

BOX SCORE: Bruins 4, Red Wings 1

Then, it happened again. An opponent, this time Boston, scored three times in a matter of 4 minutes, 29 seconds, and the game completely changed.

Charlie McAvoy (at 8:01, from the high slot), Patrice Bergeron (shorthanded, 9:40, after Brad Marchand stripped Mike Green in the corner) and Charlie Coyle (12:30, deflected McAvoy shot) scored the Bruins' goals.

The Red Wings were particularly peeved about Coyle's goal, as Filip Hronek was clipped with a high stick during the sequence but no penalty was called.

The Wings had two consecutive power plays late in the second period, but couldn't inch closer.

David Pastrnak finished the scoring with his NHL-leading 42nd goal in the third period off a dazzling set up by Marchand.

The Wings (14-42-4) have lost all three games on this four-game road trip, which ends Sunday in Pittsburgh (12:30 p.m., NBC/97.1 FM).

Boston (36-11-12) have won nine of 11 games.

