Pittsburgh — This was definitely one of those days, if you were watching the Red Wings, that you wonder how many more days are left.

How many more games — 21, mercifully — before this entire of a mess of a season is done.

The Penguins' Patric Hornqvist, center rear, celebrates his goal Sunday as Red Wings defenseman Gustav Lindstrom (28) skates back to his bench during the second period in Pittsburgh. (Photo: Gene J. Puskar, Associated Press)

The Red Wings closed out a miserable four-game road trip Sunday with another ugly 5-1 loss to Pittsburgh.

That’s four straight losses, and stretching it out a bit, only two wins over the last 16 games for the Wings (14-43-4).

BOX SCORE: Penguins 5, Red Wings 1

Nothing went right in this one, just as did not for the entire week along the East Coast.

After Valtteri Filppula scored his fifth goal, on a nice give-and-go with Tyler Bertuzzi, that gave the Wings a 1-0 lead at 5:37 of the first period, it all went downhill again.

Just as it did the day before against Boston, when the Bruins scored four unanswered goals — the Penguins did one better, with five unanswered.

Patric Hornqvist had two goals, and Sam Lafferty, Kris Letang (power play) and Sidney Crosby had the others, as the Penguins rolled.

Goalie Jimmy Howard started but couldn’t finish the second period, allowing four goals on 16 shots and watching his record fall to a startling 2-22-2.

Jonathan Bernier relieved Howard and allowed a goal on 19 shots.

The Wings didn’t have a power play, and mounted little offensive threat.

Many of the Wings’ offensive threats — the few there are — have lately gone quiet.

Bertuzzi’s assist Sunday gives him three points (goal, two assists) in the last 11 games, Robby Fabbri has two assists in the last eight games, Andreas Athanasiou (three goals in eight games), Dylan Larkin (two goals, assist in nine games), and Anthony Mantha, who returned Tuesday from an extended injury, was noticeable in the two weekend games.

The Wings lost defenseman Filip Hronek in the second period when Hronek, one of the few bright spots this season, was hit by a Marcus Pettersson slap shot on the side of the head.

