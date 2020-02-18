Detroit — If Andreas Athanasiou is on the trade block, he made himself a bit more desirable Tuesday against Montreal.

Athanasiou scored two third-period goals, including the game-winner at 14 minutes, 45 seconds, as the Wings rallied for a 4-3 victory.

On the goal, Tyler Bertuzzi carried the puck into the offensive zone and found Athanasiou trailing. Athanasiou snapped his 10th goal past goalie Carey Price and completed a Red Wings' comeback from 3-1 to begin the third period.

Athanasiou, the subject of speculation leading to Monday's trade deadline, scored his ninth goal at 5:04 of the third period, slicing Montreal's lead to 3-2, then Mike Green tied it at 10:41 with his third goal (and 500th career point).

Green took a pass from Anthony Mantha and beat Price with a bit of knuckleball.

BOX SCORE: Red Wings 4, Canadiens 3

Athanasiou started the rally. Valtteri Filppula carried the puck into the zone, and fed Alex Biega near the point. Biega found Athanasiou driving to the net, and Athanasiou finished with a nice backhand over Price.

Detroit Red Wings left wing Andreas Athanasiou (72) celebrates scoring against the Boston Bruins in the third period. (Photo: Paul Sancya, AP)

Montreal scored two first-period goals, taking what appeared to be a safe lead.

Robby Fabbri scored his 13th goal for the Wings at 1:24 of the second period that cut Montreal’s lead to 2-1.

But Nick Suzuki’s power-play goal at 12:40 of the second period , capping a nice tic-tac-toe passing play, which restored the Canadiens' two-goal advantage.

Goaltender Jonathan Bernier stopped 19 shots, earning victories in all four starts against Montreal.

The victory ended a four-game losing streak for the Wings’ (15-43-4), who've only won three of their last 17 games.

Montreal's Nate Thompson and Jeff Petry (Orchard Lake St. Mary's/Michigan State) scored power-play goals in the first period.

Thompson opened the scoring his fourth goal.

Canadiens forward Paul Byron stripped the puck from Athanasiou as the Wings forward attempted to skate out of the zone.

Byron fed Nick Cousins, who found Thompson on the 2-on-1, Thompson knocking the puck past Bernier at 5:59.

Petry extended the lead to 2-0 with his ninth goal.

Suzuki found Petry near the point and Petry whistled a slap shot that Bernier never seemed to get a read on at 16:03.

The Canadiens outshot the Wings 9-4 in the first period, the Wings looking like a tired (fourth game in six days) and a beaten-down team.

But the Wings came out inspired in the second period, with Fabbri's goal giving Wings further momentum.

Fabbri took a pass from Mantha, carried the puck into the zone and looking off a defender, snapped a shot past Price from near the dot.

After several games with precious little time spent in the offensive zone, coach Jeff Blashill talked after Tuesday's morning skate about the need to do more work in the offensive zone — where the Wings were better.

"We want to make sure we support the puck, that we want the puck, that we're able to have the puck out of our zone through the neutral zone so that we can play in the offensive zone more," Blashill said. "We have to get to the net a little more and try to score some of those dirty-type goals. We're not going to get better looks necessarily from our best players than we got last game. We had a number of looks with wide-open shots in the slot.

"If you get those every night, you're going to score. But those are hard to come by every night, so let's make sure we're still scoring dirty-type goals."

