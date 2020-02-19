Detroit — The Red Wings will be without forward Filip Zadina for another 2-to-3 weeks.

Coach Jeff Blashill said Wednesday Zadina, who has a foot injury, has yet to skate and will need another few weeks before he’s ready to play.

“He would need a week, probably, once he gets skating again, so we’ll have a way better feel once you see him back on the ice,” Blashill said. “But I would say he’s at least a week, if not two weeks away, from being able to skate.”

The timing of the injury was frustrating for Zadina, and the Wings, because of the development Zadina was making.

In 28 games Zadina had eight goals and seven assists, and was seeing time on the Wings’ top line.

The Wings hope Zadina will return in time to finish strong.

“He had a pretty good run here where he was starting to build some confidence,” Blashill said. “Whenever he gets back healthy, if he can continue to build that confidence, it’s an important thing in the development of players. That’s one of the reasons we at times have to act as protectors, meaning, myself and (general manager) Steve (Yzerman), with young players.

“You don’t want to put them in position where they get their confidence crushed or their confidence isn’t growing because that’s a huge part of the development process.”

Zadina has been around the team, Blashill said, and is going through his rehabilitation with a return in a few weeks in mind.

“It’s just part of life, got to grind through it, and when he’s able to get back at it, he has to come back and be as ready as he can be,” Blashill said.

Hronek out

Blashill also said defenseman Filip Hronek will be out of the lineup for the next two games, Friday at the New York Islanders and Sunday at home against Calgary.

Hronek missed Tuesday’s game after getting hit in the side of the head, or helmet, with a slapshot Sunday in Pittsburgh.

