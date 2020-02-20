Ted Kulfan's 2020 top NHL trade deadline targets

Go through the gallery above to view Ted Kulfan's top 20 trade targets ahead of the NHL's Feb. 24 trade deadline. Click here if you have trouble viewing the gallery.

Detroit — The NHL season as reached the point in the schedule where fans are going nuts waiting for the fireworks of the trade deadline.

Red Wings forward Andreas Athanasiou could be Detroit's most valuable trade commodity. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Monday’s 3 p.m. deadline is usually a highlight of the season, with contenders making last-minute additions that could get them over the top.

But it seems a bit different this season.

Using the college football or basketball model, the potential unrestricted free agents available in trade are largely three-star, instead of four- or five-star players who attract headlines and can potentially make huge impacts.

Players such as Chris Kreider (New York Rangers) and Jean-Gabriel Pageau (Ottawa) are considered some of the best players in this particular market — though neither would be considered impact players by many analysts.

Defensemen are always in demand, with contenders wanting to strengthen an important position, but after the trades of Brenden Dillon (to Washington) and Rochester Hills' Alec Martinez (to Vegas), the options left are somewhat limited.

For the Red Wings, general manager Steve Yzerman’s ability to sell off assets has been compromised by disappointing individual seasons by some potential unrestricted free agents.

Here are the 20 players who are likely to be available, or moved, by Monday afternoon’s deadline.

