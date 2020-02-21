Ted Kulfan's 2020 top NHL trade deadline targets
Go through the gallery to see the top NHL trade deadline targets for 2020, compiled by Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News. The list includes Red Wings forward Andreas Athanasiou (pictured). David Guralnick, Detroit News
1. Chris Kreider, left wing, N.Y. Rangers: The Rangers wouldn’t mind keeping him, and are still negotiating with Kreider, who has 24 goals (45 points) through Wednesday and blends a mixture of size and skill. Kreider has positioned himself for a nice contract this summer with a big offensive season. Adam Hunger, Associated Press
2. Jean-Gabriel Pageau, center, Ottawa: He’s having a career year with 24 goals through Wednesday, and is regarded as a solid two-way player. A contender really has to think about what they’re giving up, as this season for Pageau is a bit of an outlier. Paul Sancya, Associated Press
3. Sami Vatanen, defenseman, New Jersey: Arguably the best defenseman left available, Vatanen is currently on injured reserve, but is expected to return soon. The Devils should get a lot of phone calls by Monday afternoon. Kathy Willens, Associated Press
4. Vladislav Namestnikov, LW, Ottawa: A rental with sneaky good offensive skills, Namestnikov could become a valuable addition for a contender. The Senators will get draft picks for this solid pro. Justin Tang, Associated Press
5. Tomas Tatar, LW, Montreal: You hear Tatar’s name popping up more since Montreal continues to sink. There’s a year left on his contract, so that’s added enticement for a proven, capable scorer (though, not as much in the playoffs). Jeffrey T. Barnes, Associated Press
6. Kyle Palmieri, right wing, New Jersey: The Devils seem to be in extreme selling mode, and Palmieri is a great bargaining chip. He has another year on a moderate-size contract ($4.6 million) and is a reliable 20-goal scorer. It would take a minor haul going New Jersey’s way to acquire Palmieri. Julio Cortez, Associated Press
7. Evgenii Dadonov, RW, Florida: Dadonov is in play, but only slightly. The Panthers are in and out of the playoff picture daily, and have to listen about offers for the potential unrestricted free agent. But, ultimately, Dadonov is too valuable for the current Panthers’ playoff chase. Joel Auerbach, Associated Press
8. Mike Hoffman, RW, Florida: Same situation, basically, as his teammate Dadonov. The Panthers have to listen to any offers, but it would take a special deal to get this goal-scorer. Still, they seem to be more inclined to move Hoffman, if need be. Lynne Sladky, Associated Press
9. Ilya Kovalchuk, LW, Montreal: Kovalchuk has resurrected his career with the Canadiens, after getting bought out in-season by Los Angeles. He’s played so well, though, the Canadiens are tempted to keep him. Graham Hughes, Associated Press
10. Ron Hainsey, D, Ottawa: A safe, experienced, dependable option for a contender looking for a veteran defenseman to provide depth for a playoff run. Hainsey has been through this stuff before. Paul Sancya, Associated Press
11. Joe Thornton, C, San Jose: Thornton appears to want to stay in San Jose, but in what could be his final season, wouldn’t a Stanley Cup playoff chase be tempting? David Zalubowski, Associated Press
12. Erik Gustafsson, D, Chicago: With the Blackhawks tumbling out of the playoff picture, Gustafsson becomes a rental who can provide depth to a contender for not too steep a price. David Zalubowski, Associated Press
13. Wayne Simmonds, RW, New Jersey: A rental who has playoff experience, adds character, and can be an effective net-front presence. Probably won’t take a lot to get Simmonds, either. Bill Kostroun, Associated Press
14. Andreas Athanasiou, LW, Detroit: Has gone through a dismal season, but Athanasiou might be finally warming up offensively. A 30-goal scorer last season who could thrive in the right setting. David Guralnick, Detroit News
15. Josh Anderson, RW, Columbus: Similar to Athanasiou, Anderson has had a terrible season and is currently hurt. But he’s a big winger with untapped potential, and simply might need a fresh start. Paul Vernon, Associated Press
16. Trevor Lewis, RW, Los Angeles: Not a bold headline acquisition, but his is the type of rental that could really help a contender under the radar. Lewis is a dependable bottom-six forward with experience. Bill Kostroun, Associated Press
17. Jeff Petry, D, Montreal: Petry (Orchard Lake St. Mary/Michigan State) has another year left on his contract, which makes it unlikely Montreal would trade him. Otherwise, Petry would be near the top of this list. But if the Canadiens are interested in tearing their team down, teams might be willing to offer big for this fine all-around defenseman. Chris O'Meara, Associated Press
18. Craig Smith, RW, Nashville: Smith has never quite lived up to his potential, and is a rental who could ignite a team. But the Predators are still in the playoff mix, and are likely to keep him around. Mark Humphrey, Associated Press
19. Patrick Marleau, LW, San Jose: Like his teammate Thornton, Marleau is in the final days of his career. It’s doubtful he’d even agree to be moved at this point, having returned to San Jose this season to bookend his career. Josie Lepe, Associated Press
20. Mike Green, D, Detroit: Playoff contenders also are looking for defensive help this time of year, and Green, although he’s had a subpar season, can add valuable depth for a low price. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Uniondale, N.Y. – The Red Wings claimed defenseman Cody Goloubef off waivers Friday from the Ottawa Senators.

    Goloubef, 30, played in 23 games for the Senators this season, with two points (one goal), while averaging about 15 minutes of ice time.

    Goloubef (6-foot-1, 190 pounds) is a defensive defenseman who has played 158 games in the NHL for Columbus, Colorado and Ottawa, with 25 points (three goals).

    With the possibility of defensemen Mike Green and Trevor Daley being dealt before Monday’s trade deadline, and Filip Hronek unavailable through at least this weekend after being hit in the side of his head Sunday in Pittsburgh, the Wings could be searching for depth.

    Goloubef is on a one-year contract set to expire after this season, earning $800,000, and he’ll be an unrestricted free agent.

    ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @tkulfan

