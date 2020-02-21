Uniondale, N.Y. – The Red Wings claimed defenseman Cody Goloubef off waivers Friday from the Ottawa Senators.

Goloubef, 30, played in 23 games for the Senators this season, with two points (one goal), while averaging about 15 minutes of ice time.

Cody Goloubef, left (Photo: Chris O'Meara, AP)

Goloubef (6-foot-1, 190 pounds) is a defensive defenseman who has played 158 games in the NHL for Columbus, Colorado and Ottawa, with 25 points (three goals).

With the possibility of defensemen Mike Green and Trevor Daley being dealt before Monday’s trade deadline, and Filip Hronek unavailable through at least this weekend after being hit in the side of his head Sunday in Pittsburgh, the Wings could be searching for depth.

Goloubef is on a one-year contract set to expire after this season, earning $800,000, and he’ll be an unrestricted free agent.

