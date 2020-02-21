Uniondale, N.Y. — This has pretty much been known since in the opening weeks of the regulars season, but Friday it became official.

The Red Wings aren’t going to make the playoffs — for a fourth consecutive season.

They were officially eliminated — yes, on Feb. 21, a few days before the trade deadline even — with a 4-1 loss to the New York Islanders.

BOX SCORE: N.Y. Islanders 4, Red Wings 1

The Red Wings fell to 15-44-4 on the season. The maximum they can get this season would be 72 points — which eight teams in the East have already surpassed.

So, it'll be another spring home for the Red Wings.

Anthony Mantha's power-play goal, his 16th goal, at 17 minutes, 25 seconds of the third period cut the lead to 2-1 — moments after an apparent Tyler Bertuzzi goal was waved off because of a quick whistle, the referee losing sight of the puck.

But a Dylan Larkin tripping penalty off the draw put the Wings shorthanded, and Jordan Eberle capped a three-goal night with 36 seconds remaining, Eberle's 13th goal.

Leo Komarov added an empty-net goal.

New York Islanders right wing Jordan Eberle (7) watches as his second goal of the night goes into the net past Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jonathan Bernier during the second period. (Photo: Kathy Willens, AP)

Friday's game was one that's been replayed over and over by the Wings this season.

Goaltender Jonathan Bernier made 36 saves and kept the Wings close, despite Islanders outshooting the Wings 40-22, but there wasn't nearly enough offensive push.

Jordan Eberle had both Islanders' goals, deflecting Ryan Pulock’s shot in the first period and snapping a shot on the rush late in the second period.

Islanders goalie Semyon Varlamov only had to make 21 saves, including a grand total of two in the first period.

ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tkulfan