Detroit — With the trade deadline looming Monday at 3 p.m., the Red Wings were into asset management.

The Wings held out forward Andreas Athanasiou and defenseman Mike Green from Sunday’s game against Calgary.

Defenseman Mike Green (Photo: Jeffrey T. Barnes, AP)

The two players are the most likely Wings to be dealt by Monday, although there are no sure bets regarding either.

Green might be a more possible option, given to playoff teams always searching for veteran depth on defense this time of year.

Forward Justin Abdelkader and defenseman Jonathan Ericsson both entered the lineup with Athanasiou and Green not playing.

ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tkulfan