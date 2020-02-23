Detroit — This Red Wings roster may not look the same by the end of Monday’s trade deadline.

And there was an inkling of who might be part of those changes.

The Red Wings lost 4-2 Sunday to the Calgary Flames, falling behind early, and not being able to complete the comeback.

But these results are a foregone conclusion at this point for the basement-dwelling Wings (15-45-4).

What is more intriguing is who might be dealt as general manager Steve Yzerman attempts to rebuild the organization through draft picks, and possibly some more prospects.

Maybe there was a hint Sunday.

With the trade deadline looming Monday at 3 p.m., the Red Wings were into asset management consideration, holding out forward Andreas Athanasiou and defenseman Mike Green.

As far as the game against Calgary it was a rerun of many other Wings’ losses.

Dylan Larkin scored his 16th goal, cutting Calgary’s lead to 2-1 at 15:48 of the second period and Larkin added his 17th with 2:39 left in the third period, making it 3-2.

But it was too little too late, as again, the Wings had to battle from a quick-striking hole.

Calgary’s Johnny Gaudreau and Sean Monahan scored goals 1:17 apart in the first period, giving the Flames a 2-0 lead they wouldn’t slip away.

Calgary's Andrew Mangiapane scored with 10.6 seconds left in the second period, deflecting defenseman’s Noah Hanifan’s shot, to make it 3-1 Calgary, then Mangiapane clinched it with an empty-net goal with 11.8 seconds left in the game.

Gaudreau opened the scoring at 6:46 of the first period.

Hanifan found Gaudreau in the circle, Gaudreau took a couple of strides toward the hash marks, and whipped a shot past goaltender Jonathan Bernier, Gaudreau's 16th goal.

As has been often the case, the Wings quickly gave up another.

Trevor Daley's ill-advised pass in his zone found its way on Elias Lindholm's stick, and eventually found its way to Monahan driving to the net. Monahan banged in his own rebound at 8:03, Monahan's 19th goal, and making it 2-0 Calgary.

Larkin sliced the lead in half with his 16th goal.

Brendan Perlini bounced an outlet pass off the boards to Larkin, who had a step on a Flames defender, drove to the net, and deftly beat goalie David Rittich.

Rittich stopped 27 shots and preserved the lead in the third period with a sliding save on Luke Glendening on a 2-on-1 shorthanded Wings' rush.

On a Wings' power play midway in the third period, Rittich followed up by knocking away a Madison Bowey blast in the slot, and fending off opportunities by Tyler Bertuzzi and Frans Nielsen, keeping the score 3-1.

