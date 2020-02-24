Detroit — The Red Wings could be in the market for another trade.

Sportsnet in Canada is reporting the Wings are close to dealing forward Andreas Athanasiou to the Columbus Blue Jackets. The report did not identify what the Wings might get in return.

Red Wings forward Andreas Athanasiou is a minus-45 so far this season. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Athanasiou, 25, is struggling through a disappointing offensive season with only 10 goals and 14 assists in 46 games — along with an NHL-worst minus-45 plus-minus rating.

Columbus close to a deal for Andreas Athanasiou. #SNTrade — Eric Francis (@EricFrancis) February 24, 2020

But Athanasiou has five goals in his last seven games, and Columbus is in need of offensive talent given their inordinate amount of injuries.

General manager Steve Yzerman has been busy, dealing defenseman Mike Green early Monday morning to Edmonton for forward Kyle Brodziak and a conditional draft pick in either 2020 or 2021.

The draft pick will be Edmonton’s 2020 fourth-round selection for the Red Wings — unless the Oilers reach the Western Conference finals and Green plays in half of Edmonton’s games. If that happens, it becomes Edmonton’s 2021 third-round draft pick.

