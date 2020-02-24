Oilers forward Kyle Brodziak was acquired by the Red Wings for defenseman Mike Green. Detroit also received a conditional draft pick. (Photo: Dilip Vishwanat, AP)

Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman traded defenseman Mike Green to the Edmonton Oilers for forward Kyle Brodziak and a conditional draft pick.

The conditional draft pick will either fall in the fourth round of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft or the third round of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

The draft pick becomes a third-rounder if the Oilers advance to the conference final this year and if Green plays in half of the games.

Detroit retains half of Green’s salary-cap hit, which is approximately $2.7 million.

Brodziak is a 35-year-old winger who has 129 goals, 167 assists and 296 points in 917 career games with the Oilers, Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues. He was on long-term injured reserve because of a back injury that forced him to retire in September.

Green, who was pulled from the Red Wings' lineup along with forward Andreas Athanasiou before Detroit's 4-2 loss against the Calgary Flames on Sunday, has three goals and eight assists in 48 games this season.

Mike Green (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

NHL trade tracker

Here's a list of 19 NHL trades from Feb. 1-Feb. 23, 2020.

►Feb. 23: Washington Capitals acquire forward Ilya Kovalchuk from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for a 2020 third-round draft pick.

►Feb. 22: Nashville Predators acquire defenseman Ben Harpur from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for forward Miikka Salomaki.

►Feb. 21: Winnipeg Jets acquire forward Cody Eakin from the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for a conditional fourth-round pick in 2021.

►Feb. 21: Boston Bruins acquire forward Ondrej Kase from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for forward David Backes, defenseman Axel Andersson and 2020 first-round pick.

►Feb. 20: Tampa Bay Lightning acquire forward Anthony Greco from the Florida Panthers in exchange for forward Danick Martel.

►Feb. 20: Pittsburgh Penguins acquire forwards Riley Barber and Phil Varone from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for Joseph Blandisi and Jake Lucchini.

►Feb. 19: New York Rangers acquire goaltender J-F Berube from the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for future considerations.

►Feb. 19: Toronto Maple Leafs acquire forward Max Veronneau from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for forward Aaron Luchuk and a conditional sixth round pick in 2021.

►Feb. 19: Vegas Golden Knights acquire defenseman Alec Martinez from the Los Angeles Kings for a 2020 second-round pick and a 2021 second-round pick.

►Feb. 19: Toronto Maple Leafs acquire forward Denis Malgin from the Florida Panthers for forward Mason Marchment.

►Feb. 18: St. Louis Blues acquire defenseman Marco Scandella from the Montreal Canadiens for a 2020 second-round pick and conditional a 2021 fourth-round pick.

►Feb. 18: Washington Capitals acquire defenseman Brenden Dillon from the San Jose Sharks for a 2020 second-round and 2021 conditional third-round pick.

►Feb. 18: Winnipeg Jets acquire defenseman Dylan DeMelo from the Ottawa Senators for a 2020 third-round draft pick.

►Feb. 18:New York Rangers acquire forward Julien Gauthier from the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for defenseman Joey Keane.

►Feb. 17: Vancouver Canucks acquire forward Tyler Toffoli from the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for forward Tim Schaller, the rights to forward Tyler Madden, a 2020 second-round draft pick and a 2022 conditional draft pick.

►Feb. 16: Tampa Bay Lightning acquire forward Blake Coleman from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for forward prospect Nolan Foote and a first-round pick in the 2020 or 2021 NHL Draft.

►Feb. 16: New York Islanders acquire defenseman Andy Greene from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for a 2021 second-round draft pick and defenseman prospect David Quenneville. | Greene traded to Islanders by Devils

►Feb. 10: Pittsburgh Penguins acquire forward Jason Zucker from the Minnesota Wild in exchange for forward Alex Galchenyuk, defenseman prospect Calen Addison and a first-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft or 2021 NHL Draft.

►Feb. 5: Toronto Maple Leafs acquire goalie Jack Campbell and forward Kyle Clifford from the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for forward Trevor Moore, a 2020 third-round draft pick and a 2021 third-round draft pick.