Detroit – The Red Wings added depth to their lineup Monday, claiming forward Dmytro Timashov off waivers from the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Timashov, 23, has played 39 games with the Leafs, with four goals, five assists and a plus-1 rating.

Dmytro Timashov (Photo: Andy Clayton-King, AP)

Timashov is a 5-foot-10, 192-pound left wing who has played mainly on the fourth line in Toronto, because of a talented, deep lineup. But given Timashov’s history, there is reason to believe he is capable of more.

Timashov had 49 points (14 goals, 35 assists) in 72 games for Toronto’s minor league team last season, then added 10 points (four goals) in 13 playoff games with the Marlies.

Timashov only averaged 8 minutes per game in Toronto, but is expected to get much more with the Wings.

Timashov's 2019-20 salary is $836,000 and he will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

