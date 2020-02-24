Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman traded defenseman Mike Green to the Edmonton Oilers for forward Kyle Brodziak and a conditional draft pick early Monday morning.

The conditional draft pick will either fall in the fourth round of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft or the third round of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

Mike Green (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

The draft pick becomes a third-rounder if the Oilers advance to the conference final this year and if Green plays in half of the games.

Detroit retains half of Green’s salary-cap hit, which is approximately $2.7 million.

Brodziak is a 35-year-old winger who has 129 goals, 167 assists and 296 points in 917 career games with the Oilers, Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues. He was on long-term injured reserve because of a back injury that forced him to retire in September.

Green, who was pulled from the Red Wings' lineup along with forward Andreas Athanasiou before Detroit's 4-2 loss against the Calgary Flames on Sunday, has three goals and eight assists in 48 games this season.