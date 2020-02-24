CLOSE Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman talks about trading Andreas Athanasiou to Edmonton. The Detroit News

Detroit — With where the Red Wings are today in their rebuild, general manager Steve Yzerman basically couldn’t say no.

Yzerman made two deals before the Monday’s 3 p.m. deadline, trading forwards Andreas Athanasiou and Ryan Kuffner (playing in Grand Rapids) to Edmonton — and former Wings’ general manager Ken Holland — for forward Sam Gagner, and second-round draft picks in 2020 and 2021.

Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman engineered two trades with the Edmonton Oilers ahead of Monday's NHL trade deadline. (Photo: Todd McInturf, Detroit News)

Also, Yzerman dealt defenseman Mike Green to the Oilers for forward Kyle Brodziak (who won’t play; he’s on long-term injured reserve) and a conditional draft pick in 2020 or 2021.

The draft pick will be Edmonton’s 2020 fourth-round selection for the Red Wings — unless the Oilers reach the Western Conference finals and Green plays in half of Edmonton’s games. If that happens, it becomes Edmonton’s 2021 third-round draft pick.

Athanasiou was the biggest name to be dealt, and evidently had the most interest from teams.

“We’re trying to rebuild the team, we’re trying to add draft picks and prospects and you have to decide everybody has a value,” Yzerman said. “Some (players) have more value, or are more marketable than others.

“Andreas, several teams had inquired or expressed a serious interest. This one (trade offer) made sense for the Detroit Red Wings in the short term and in the future.

“Ultimately you have to decide who we are going to keep and if we’re going to move guys, we’re not going to move guys for the sake of moving them. Ultimately, the return was two second-round picks, and we felt that was a good value for what we’re trying to do.”

Dealing with Edmonton was a unique instance, Yzerman said, in that Holland knew Athanasiou and Green so well from Holland’s years as the Wings’ GM.

“He’s been (around them) longer than I have, and worked with them,” Yzerman said. “This was a case (where it was) his decision, and does he (Athanasiou) fit for them and that was totally up to Kenny and the Oilers’ staff.”

Yzerman touched on a variety of topics in about a 45-minute press conference, his first since training camp:

► Yzerman expressed support for coach Jeff Blashill and the coaching staff.

► Yzerman dimmed the possibility of prospects such as defenseman Moritz Seider and forward Joe Veleno being called up from Grand Rapids for brief looks in March, saying it was important for the Griffins to make the playoffs.

► Yzerman said the Red Wings received many calls on Monday from teams, but no other deals were close.

► Yzerman also said the plan is to name a captain before next season.

