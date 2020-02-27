Wild 7, Red Wings 1
Minnesota defenseman Greg Pateryn and Detroit right wing Anthony Mantha battle for position in the first period.
Detroit center Sam Gagner scoops up the puck in the first period as the Red Wings host the Minnesota Wild, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, February 27, 2020. The Wild wins, 7-1.
Minnesota center Gerald Mayhew tries to score on Detroit goaltender Jimmy Howard in the first period. \
Detroit goaltender Jimmy Howard doesn't look back as the puck sits in the net after a Minnesota goal in the first period.
Detroit head coach Jeff Blashill yells at his players during a time out in the first period.
Detroit left wing Brendan Perlini gets wrapped up with Minnesota defenseman Jared Spurgeon in the first period.
Detroit center Luke Glendening keeps the puck away from Minnesota center Ryan Donato in the first period.
Minnesota defenseman Jonas Brodin and Detroit center Valtteri Filppula battle for the puck in the first period.
Minnesota goaltender Alex Stalock makes a stop in front of Detroit left wing Tyler Bertuzzi in the first period.
Minnesota right wing Mats Zuccarello and Detroit left wing Justin Abdelkader battle for the puck in the first period.
Detroit defenseman Madison Bowey has a shot blocked by Minnesota goaltender Alex Stalock in the first period.
Minnesota goaltender Alex Stalock blocks a shot in front of Detroit center Sam Gagner in the first period.
Detroit defenseman Cody Goloubef keeps the puck away from Minnesota center Ryan Donato in the second period.
Minnesota right wing Mats Zuccarello and Detroit defenseman Cody Goloubef battle for the puck in the second period.
Fans celebrate after Detroit right wing Anthony Mantha scored on Minnesota goaltender Alex Stalock in the second period.
(From left) Detroit right wing Anthony Mantha, left wing Tyler Bertuzzi and center Dylan Larkin celebrate Mantha's goal in the second period.
Detroit center Luke Glendening received a tripping penalty on this play with Minnesota left wing Kevin Fiala in the second period.
Minnesota defenseman Matt Dumba shoots the puck past Detroit goaltender Jimmy Howard for a goal in the second period.
Minnesota left wing Zach Parise tries to keep the puck away from Detroit left wing Brendan Perlini in the second period.
Minnesota left wing Zach Parise sends the puck past Detroit goaltender Jimmy Howard for a goal in the second period. It was Howard's fifth goal of the game and he was replaced by goaltender Jonathan Bernier after the score.
Detroit goaltender Jimmy Howard, right, is replaced by goaltender Jonathan Bernier in the second period after Howard was scored on for the fifth time.
Detroit goaltender Jonathan Bernier pounces on the puck ahead of Minnesota right wing Mats Zuccarello in the second period.
Detroit defenseman Filip Hronek looks for an open man in the third period.
Detroit center Valtteri Filppula keeps the puck away from Minnesota center Mikko Koivu in the third period.
Detroit left wing Adam Erne keeps the puck away from Minnesota defenseman Matt Dumba in the third period.
Detroit center Frans Nielsen shoots the puck past Minnesota defenseman Jared Spurgeon in the third period.
Detroit center Luke Glendening and Minnesota center Joel Eriksson Ek battle for the puck in the third period.
    Detroit — Add this one to the list of truly ugly Red Wings losses this season.

    Now, obviously, there have been a lot. It’s a long, lengthy list, which isn’t surprising considering the Wings have lost 51 of 66 games (15-47-4).

    But there weren’t many positives in this game, very few, in a 7-1 loss to Minnesota.

    Anthony Mantha scored his 14th goal, cutting the Wild’s lead to 3-1 in the second period.

    But the Wild responded with three goals before the end of the period, forcing goaltender Jimmy Howard to the bench after the fifth goal allowed and leaving the Little Caesars Arena crowd totally indifferent heading into the intermission.

    No booing, no mock cheering. Just a sense of let’s get this over with.

    The Wings have lost four consecutive games — by a cumulative score of 19-5. They've also lost eight of their last nine, and 18 of their last 21.

    BOX SCORE: Wild 7, Red Wings 1

    Matt Dumba had two goals (one power play), and Ryan Hartman, Ryan Donato, Jordan Greenway, Kevin Fiala and Eric Staal each scored one for the Wild (31-25-7).

    Minnesota scored three goals in a span of 2 minutes, 20 seconds in the first period, then three in 7:46 in the second period to pad its statistics.

    It was another rough evening for Howard, the Wings’ beleaguered goaltender, who saw his record fall to 2-23-2.

    Howard allowed five goals on 17 shots and seemed to lose confidence as the score got away from him and the Wings.

    But the team defense in front of Howard left a lot to be desired, contributing to the rout.

    Hartman opened the Minnesota scoring with his eighth goal at 7:52 of the first period, as Hartman and Koivu converted an odd-man rush.

    As is typical Wings' custom, they allowed another goal quickly. 

    Madison Bowey's pass was intercepted, leading to Wild pressure, and Donato scored in the slot at 8:19.

    The Wild weren't done — and neither were the Wings being generous.

    Dumba's shot from the high slot capped the first-period flurry, making it 3-0 at 10:12.

    For all intents and purposes, the game was over right there.

    But Mantha's breakaway goal — the puck squirted through the Wild defense off a Minnesota faceoff victory and Mantha gathered it and sped away — made it 3-1 at 7:33 of the second period and injected some brief enthusiasm into the Wings, and the LCA crowd.

    But Dumba's second goal, his sixth of the season, a one-timer from the low circle on the power play, restored the 3-goal lead at 10:30.

    Greenway's goal ended Howard's night, and typified the Wings' evening.

    Greenway out-battled or out-muscled, depending on your view, three or four Wings along the boards, then powered to the dot and fired a shot past Howard's left shoulder, Greenway's eighth goal.

    The Wild have won seven of their last 11 (7-3-1) and are making a late charge toward the playoffs. 

    Coach Jeff Blashill talked about the Wild's play after Thursday's morning skate, Minnesota's surge, and why the Wings needed to match that energy (something they didn't do, and haven't done enough of, particularly lately).

    "They (the Wild) look like a team, and I don't like using this word, but look like a team that's desperate to push and try to make the playoffs and they're right there in the mix," Blashill said. "When you play those types of teams, we're going to get their best, so we have to make sure they get our best.

    "They have top-four defensemen that are really good and they're in the top 10 in the league probably in defense corps. They're really hard to generate offense against. If you spend your night on the perimeter it's going to be a long night."

    The Wings pretty much did, and yes, it turned out to be a long, long night.

    ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

    Twitter.com: @tkulfan

