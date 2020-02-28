LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Detroit — Unfortunately Robby Fabbri has a history with knee injuries, so he could self diagnose, a bit, right there on the ice.

When Fabbri and New Jersey’s Jack Hughes collided knee-on-knee Tuesday, Fabbri went down and it didn’t look good the way Fabbri was writhing in pain.

Fabbri already had two knee surgeries in his career — missing one full season and long part of another — and the fear was he was hurt again.

But Fabbri sensed this was different.

“There’s a kind of awareness of what’s a bad one and what’s a little tweak,” said Fabbri of knowing what’s a bad knee injury. “I was a little worried, obviously, but it didn’t quite feel what I’ve felt in the past.”

Fabbri felt better as he was getting checked out in the locker room, and he’s been on the ice the last couple days.

Fabbri declared himself fit and ready to play Saturday in Ottawa.

“That’s what I’m going to tell myself in the moment, that it’s not that serious,” said Fabbri, of giving himself confidence after the hit the injury wasn’t serious. “But once I got back and calmed down a bit, doctors took a look at it, and it was still something but it was the best case scenario and I’ll use that as good news.”

Several Red Wings players felt the it was a dirty hit by Hughes.

“I agree with them,” Fabbri said.

Fabbri felt Hughes could have avoided the hit, but decided against doing so.

“He was kind of taking a run at me, but with the move I made, he had enough time to quit on the hit,” Fabbri said. “But he didn’t want to do anything about it. I’m just going to leave it at that.”

After Tuesday’s game, Hughes felt he had been taking runs at during the game and wanted to stand up for himself.

Fabbri didn’t feel there was anything during that particular shift that would have triggered Hughes’ reaction.

“I didn’t think so,” Fabbri said. “I made a hockey play and tried to knock him off the puck and I missed the hit. I guess he didn’t like te fact I missed the hit, so maybe next time I’ll land one.”

Coach Jeff Blashill said this week it’ll be important tthat Fabbri continue to play with the emotion and edginess that has enabled him to rebound after the two surgeries, and the shock of being traded from St. Louis to the Wings.

Despite this week’s scare, Fabbri intends to continue to play this way.

“It’s not just in me to stop playing that competitive and tenacious (way),” Fabbri said. “I’ve played like that my whole life, so it’s tough to change now.”

Need a win

If ever a team needed a win to stop a losing streak, and stem some negative momentum, it's the Red Wings heading into Saturday's game in Ottawa.

The Wings have suffered two lethargic and uneventful losses since Monday's trade deadline.

A victory over Ottawa would be badly needed.

"A loss like last night's (7-1 Thursday against Minnesota), it's just humiliating," forward Anthony Mantha said. "It's not what the guys here in want to do. We want to show more character."

Wild 7, Red Wings 1
Minnesota defenseman Greg Pateryn and Detroit right wing Anthony Mantha battle for position in the first period.
Minnesota defenseman Greg Pateryn and Detroit right wing Anthony Mantha battle for position in the first period.
Detroit center Sam Gagner scoops up the puck in the first period as the Red Wings host the Minnesota Wild, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, February 27, 2020. The Wild wins, 7-1.
Detroit center Sam Gagner scoops up the puck in the first period as the Red Wings host the Minnesota Wild, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, February 27, 2020. The Wild wins, 7-1.
Minnesota center Gerald Mayhew tries to score on Detroit goaltender Jimmy Howard in the first period.
Minnesota center Gerald Mayhew tries to score on Detroit goaltender Jimmy Howard in the first period.
Detroit goaltender Jimmy Howard doesn't look back as the puck sits in the net after a Minnesota goal in the first period.
Detroit goaltender Jimmy Howard doesn't look back as the puck sits in the net after a Minnesota goal in the first period.
Detroit head coach Jeff Blashill yells at his players during a time out in the first period.
Detroit head coach Jeff Blashill yells at his players during a time out in the first period.
Detroit left wing Brendan Perlini gets wrapped up with Minnesota defenseman Jared Spurgeon in the first period.
Detroit left wing Brendan Perlini gets wrapped up with Minnesota defenseman Jared Spurgeon in the first period.
Detroit center Luke Glendening keeps the puck away from Minnesota center Ryan Donato in the first period.
Detroit center Luke Glendening keeps the puck away from Minnesota center Ryan Donato in the first period.
Minnesota defenseman Jonas Brodin and Detroit center Valtteri Filppula battle for the puck in the first period.
Minnesota defenseman Jonas Brodin and Detroit center Valtteri Filppula battle for the puck in the first period.
Minnesota goaltender Alex Stalock makes a stop in front of Detroit left wing Tyler Bertuzzi in the first period.
Minnesota goaltender Alex Stalock makes a stop in front of Detroit left wing Tyler Bertuzzi in the first period.
Minnesota right wing Mats Zuccarello and Detroit left wing Justin Abdelkader battle for the puck in the first period.
Minnesota right wing Mats Zuccarello and Detroit left wing Justin Abdelkader battle for the puck in the first period.
Detroit defenseman Madison Bowey has a shot blocked by Minnesota goaltender Alex Stalock in the first period.
Detroit defenseman Madison Bowey has a shot blocked by Minnesota goaltender Alex Stalock in the first period.
Minnesota goaltender Alex Stalock blocks a shot in front of Detroit center Sam Gagner in the first period.
Minnesota goaltender Alex Stalock blocks a shot in front of Detroit center Sam Gagner in the first period.
Detroit defenseman Cody Goloubef keeps the puck away from Minnesota center Ryan Donato in the second period.
Detroit defenseman Cody Goloubef keeps the puck away from Minnesota center Ryan Donato in the second period.
Minnesota right wing Mats Zuccarello and Detroit defenseman Cody Goloubef battle for the puck in the second period.
Minnesota right wing Mats Zuccarello and Detroit defenseman Cody Goloubef battle for the puck in the second period.
Fans celebrate after Detroit right wing Anthony Mantha scored on Minnesota goaltender Alex Stalock in the second period.
Fans celebrate after Detroit right wing Anthony Mantha scored on Minnesota goaltender Alex Stalock in the second period.
(From left) Detroit right wing Anthony Mantha, left wing Tyler Bertuzzi and center Dylan Larkin celebrate Mantha's goal in the second period.
(From left) Detroit right wing Anthony Mantha, left wing Tyler Bertuzzi and center Dylan Larkin celebrate Mantha's goal in the second period.
Detroit center Luke Glendening received a tripping penalty on this play with Minnesota left wing Kevin Fiala in the second period.
Detroit center Luke Glendening received a tripping penalty on this play with Minnesota left wing Kevin Fiala in the second period.
Minnesota defenseman Matt Dumba shoots the puck past Detroit goaltender Jimmy Howard for a goal in the second period.
Minnesota defenseman Matt Dumba shoots the puck past Detroit goaltender Jimmy Howard for a goal in the second period.
Minnesota left wing Zach Parise tries to keep the puck away from Detroit left wing Brendan Perlini in the second period.
Minnesota left wing Zach Parise tries to keep the puck away from Detroit left wing Brendan Perlini in the second period.
Minnesota left wing Zach Parise sends the puck past Detroit goaltender Jimmy Howard for a goal in the second period. It was Howard's fifth goal of the game and he was replaced by goaltender Jonathan Bernier after the score.
Minnesota left wing Zach Parise sends the puck past Detroit goaltender Jimmy Howard for a goal in the second period. It was Howard's fifth goal of the game and he was replaced by goaltender Jonathan Bernier after the score.
Detroit goaltender Jimmy Howard, right, is replaced by goaltender Jonathan Bernier in the second period after Howard was scored on for the fifth time.
Detroit goaltender Jimmy Howard, right, is replaced by goaltender Jonathan Bernier in the second period after Howard was scored on for the fifth time.
Detroit goaltender Jonathan Bernier pounces on the puck ahead of Minnesota right wing Mats Zuccarello in the second period.
Detroit goaltender Jonathan Bernier pounces on the puck ahead of Minnesota right wing Mats Zuccarello in the second period.
Detroit defenseman Filip Hronek looks for an open man in the third period.
Detroit defenseman Filip Hronek looks for an open man in the third period.
Detroit center Valtteri Filppula keeps the puck away from Minnesota center Mikko Koivu in the third period.
Detroit center Valtteri Filppula keeps the puck away from Minnesota center Mikko Koivu in the third period.
Detroit left wing Adam Erne keeps the puck away from Minnesota defenseman Matt Dumba in the third period.
Detroit left wing Adam Erne keeps the puck away from Minnesota defenseman Matt Dumba in the third period.
Detroit center Frans Nielsen shoots the puck past Minnesota defenseman Jared Spurgeon in the third period.
Detroit center Frans Nielsen shoots the puck past Minnesota defenseman Jared Spurgeon in the third period.
Detroit center Luke Glendening and Minnesota center Joel Eriksson Ek battle for the puck in the third period.
Detroit center Luke Glendening and Minnesota center Joel Eriksson Ek battle for the puck in the third period.
    With 16 games left in the season, the Wings are intent on finishing strong and showing the mettle and character that general manager Steve Yzerman, and Blashill, want to see from the roster.

    "It doesn't get any tougher than that," said Mantha, of the challenge of the rest of the season. "You'll see who wants to hang their skates up early and who wants to finish strong, for sure."

    If the weight of the season is beginning to affect the Wings, Blashill said it's important to somehow fight through it.

    "At different moments of the year you could feel, as the losses mounted, it is a weight at times," Blashill said. "But it's up to us as to how we react to it and we didn't react the right way the last couple of games, at all. We have to react way better.

    "We have to be way better than (Thursday). We have to come out and out-compete, out-work and out-detail the other team and if not, we're going to have nights like (Thursday)."

    Ice chips

    Blashill was optimistic Fabbri would return, and probably defenseman Gustav Lindstrom, who missed Thursday's game with a lower body injury.

    ... Tyler Bertuzzi didn't practice Friday, but Blashill was not ruling Bertuzzi out for the Ottawa game.

    Red Wings at Senators

    Faceoff: 7 Saturday, Canadian Tire Centre, Ottawa

    TV/radio: FSD/97.1

    Outlook: The Senators (22-31-12) are coming off an emotional 5-2 victory over Vancouver, as RW Bobby Ryan returned from being in the player assistance program and scored three goals...LW Anthony Duclair (22 goals) leads Ottawa offensively.

    ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @tkulfan

