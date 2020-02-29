Kanata, Ontario — It was a better effort, should have been a victory, but it ends up another Red Wings loss.

It took a little while longer, going to a shootout, but the Red Wings lost yet again, 4-3, to Ottawa Senators on Saturday.

Detroit Red Wings center Luke Glendening (41) is knocked down by Ottawa Senators defenseman Mike Reilly (5) as Senators goaltender Marcus Hogberg (35) looks on during the first period. (Photo: Fred Chartrand, Associated Press)

Artem Anisimov, who had two goals in regulation, scored the lone goal from either team in the shootout.

The Red Wings (15-47-5) have now lost five consecutive games.

Sam Gagner tied the score 3-3 on the power play, his first as a Wing and sixth of the season, at 7:46.

BOX SCORE: Senators 4, Red Wings 3, shootout

Gagner deflected Filip Hronek’s shot, just after Ottawa had taken the lead with two early third-period goals.

Scott Sabourin and Artem Anisimov had Senators goals in the third period, erasing a 2-1 Wings lead.

Frans Nielsen and Dylan Larkin had the other Wings goals, while Anisimov (power play) opened the Senators’ scoring.

The Red Wings have lost nine of their last 10 and 19 of their last 22.

