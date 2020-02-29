Senators 4, Red Wings 3, SO
Detroit Red Wings left wing Adam Erne (73) feeds the puck past Ottawa Senators defenseman Ron Hainsey (81) to teammate Frans Nielsen (81) during the first period NHL hockey action in Ottawa, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.
Detroit Red Wings left wing Adam Erne (73) feeds the puck past Ottawa Senators defenseman Ron Hainsey (81) to teammate Frans Nielsen (81) during the first period NHL hockey action in Ottawa, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Fred Chartrand, AP
Detroit Red Wings center Frans Nielsen (81) celebrates a goal with teammate Adam Erne (73) during the first period.
Detroit Red Wings center Frans Nielsen (81) celebrates a goal with teammate Adam Erne (73) during the first period. Fred Chartrand, AP
Ottawa Senators goaltender Marcus Hogberg (35) makes a save as teammate Nikita Zaitsev (22) and Detroit Red Wings right wing Anthony Mantha (39) look on during the first period.
Ottawa Senators goaltender Marcus Hogberg (35) makes a save as teammate Nikita Zaitsev (22) and Detroit Red Wings right wing Anthony Mantha (39) look on during the first period. Fred Chartrand, AP
Detroit Red Wings left wing Dmytro Timashov (15) vies for control of the puck with Ottawa Senators defenseman Thomas Chabot (72) during the first period.
Detroit Red Wings left wing Dmytro Timashov (15) vies for control of the puck with Ottawa Senators defenseman Thomas Chabot (72) during the first period. Fred Chartrand, AP
Detroit Red Wings defenseman Dennis Cholowski (21) checks Ottawa Senators center Josh Norris (37) during the second period.
Detroit Red Wings defenseman Dennis Cholowski (21) checks Ottawa Senators center Josh Norris (37) during the second period. Fred Chartrand, AP
Detroit Red Wings defenseman Filip Hronek (17) looks on as Ottawa Senators right wing Bobby Ryan (9) prepares to shoot during the second period.
Detroit Red Wings defenseman Filip Hronek (17) looks on as Ottawa Senators right wing Bobby Ryan (9) prepares to shoot during the second period. Fred Chartrand, AP
Detroit Red Wings center Luke Glendening (41) is knocked down by Ottawa Senators defenseman Mike Reilly (5) as Senators goaltender Marcus Hogberg (35) looks on during the first period.
Detroit Red Wings center Luke Glendening (41) is knocked down by Ottawa Senators defenseman Mike Reilly (5) as Senators goaltender Marcus Hogberg (35) looks on during the first period. Fred Chartrand, Associated Press
Ottawa Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk (7) moves in as teammate Ottawa Senators right wing Connor Brown (28) and Detroit Red Wings defenseman Filip Hronek (17) vie for control of the puck during the second period.
Ottawa Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk (7) moves in as teammate Ottawa Senators right wing Connor Brown (28) and Detroit Red Wings defenseman Filip Hronek (17) vie for control of the puck during the second period. Fred Chartrand, AP
Ottawa Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk (7) and Detroit Red Wings defenseman Alex Biega (3) vie for control of the puck during the second period.
Ottawa Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk (7) and Detroit Red Wings defenseman Alex Biega (3) vie for control of the puck during the second period. Fred Chartrand, AP
Ottawa Senators goaltender Marcus Hogberg (35) makes the save on Detroit Red Wings left wing Tyler Bertuzzi (59) during the shootout.
Ottawa Senators goaltender Marcus Hogberg (35) makes the save on Detroit Red Wings left wing Tyler Bertuzzi (59) during the shootout. Fred Chartrand, AP
Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jonathan Bernier (45) makes a glove save on Ottawa Senators center Artem Anisimov (51) during overtime.
Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jonathan Bernier (45) makes a glove save on Ottawa Senators center Artem Anisimov (51) during overtime. Fred Chartrand, AP
Ottawa Senators center Artem Anisimov (51) gets the puck past Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jonathan Bernier (45) during the shootout.
Ottawa Senators center Artem Anisimov (51) gets the puck past Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jonathan Bernier (45) during the shootout. Fred Chartrand, AP
    Kanata, Ontario — It was a better effort, should have been a victory, but it ends up another Red Wings loss.

    It took a little while longer, going to a shootout, but the Red Wings lost yet again, 4-3, to Ottawa Senators on Saturday.

    Artem Anisimov, who had two goals in regulation, scored the lone goal from either team in the shootout.

    The Red Wings (15-47-5) have now lost five consecutive games.

    Sam Gagner tied the score 3-3 on the power play, his first as a Wing and sixth of the season, at 7:46.

    Gagner deflected Filip Hronek’s shot, just after Ottawa had taken the lead with two early third-period goals.

    Scott Sabourin and Artem Anisimov had Senators goals in the third period, erasing a 2-1 Wings lead.

    Frans Nielsen and Dylan Larkin had the other Wings goals, while Anisimov (power play) opened the Senators’ scoring.

    The Red Wings have lost nine of their last 10 and 19 of their last 22.

    ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

    Twitter.com:: @tkulfan

