Detroit — Sam Gagner has been traded before, so this wasn’t anything new.

The Red Wings’ are his sixth team, actually, but only the second time Gagner has been moved during the season.

Still, the veteran forward knows how to adjust to a new team, and adapt.

Sam Gagner scored in Detroit's 4-3 shootout loss in Ottawa. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

And he’s done it quickly with the Wings, including scoring a goal in Saturday’s loss in Ottawa.

Gagner scored a power-play goal, deflecting Filip Hronek’s point shot, and helping the Wings salvage a point in the 4-3 shootout loss.

The goal was a glimpse of how, and where, Gagner can be effective.

“We knew coming in he’s a power-play specialist, it was a great goal,” forward Dylan Larkin said. “He showed in practice he can (deflect) pucks from anywhere, similar to Thomas Vanek (who played with the Wings last season).

“He’s great around the net, great hands.”

Gagner has an accurate, effective shot, but he’s also adept at redirecting pucks from his bumper position, in the slot area, alertly getting his stick on shots.

“Certainly that was a nice tip goal there,” coach Jeff Blashill said. “That’s what he does a real good job of. He’s been around a lot of different situations but he’s also been in situations like what we’re facing, in his career.

“He can add some light to that, so that’s a real positive. He’s a good pro.”

Being on different teams, including being on teams similar to this season’s Wings’ team, struggling and looking for any sort of positives, gives Gagner an advantage.

The key to moving into a new situation, said Gagner, is being simple.

“You just try not to overthink things,” Gagner said. “Just go out and play and at the end of the day, it’s still hockey. You still have your personal process and routine you go through, and you don’t change that. You stay in the process, and compete, and you try to help the team win.”

Gagner grew up approximately two hours from Detroit, in Ontario, so he’s familiar with the history and tradition of the Wings, and appreciates an opportunity to be part of the organization.

“Playing against the Red Wings all these years, there’s certainly an aura, and the history here,” Gagner said. “All the games I got to play in the Joe (Louis Arena), they were pretty special games for me. You always had family in town. There’s just a history to that arena.

“Being here now, it’s fun. Obviously, we’re going through a stretch right now, but you just keep pushing forward and keep trying to get wins.”

Prospect hurt

Otto Kivenmaki, the Wings’ 2018 seventh-round pick, is recovering in a hospital in Finland after getting hit in the head Saturday during a Finnish Elite League game.

Kivenamaki’s team Assat Pori, said Kivenmaki is in stable condition after taking forward David Nemecek’s shoulder squarely to the head.

Kivenmaki sustained a bad cut, also, and a full prognosis on his progress isn’t expected to be known for two to three weeks.

Kivenmaki’s mother posted an update on the Red Wings Prospects Twitter page, saying her son was doing “fairly well considering the circumstances. The future will tell the rest. In any case, his season (and at worse his hockey career) is over.”

Ice chips

Filip Zadina (leg) was on the ice before practice, but Blashill said there’s no timeline on a return to the lineup.

Blashill also confirmed Zadina isn’t eligible for the AHL playoffs — if Grand Rapids gets that far — because Zadina was injured and ineligible to play when rosters were submitted the day of the trade deadline.

… Blashill was optimistic forward Dmytro Timashov, who made his Wings debut Saturday in Ottawa, will get to Detroit Monday in time for the game against the Avalanche. Timashov is squaring away immigration issues.

… Blashill said forward Adam Erne, who didn’t practice Sunday, will miss multiple games after sustaining an undisclosed injury Saturday in Ottawa. Erne will see a specialist Monday. Darren Helm didn't practice Sunday, but he is expected to be in Monday's lineup.

Avalanche at Red Wings

Faceoff: 7:30 p.m. Monday, Little Caesars Arena

TV/radio: FSD/97.1 FM

Outlook: The Avalanche (39-18-7) are one of the hottest teams in the NHL with six straight victories …C Nathan MacKinnon (85 points) and D Cale Makar (35 assists) are in the discussion for MVP, and Rookie of the Year, respectively.

