Detroit – Another morning skate for the Red Wings, and not exactly surprising, news of another Red Wings injury and an adjustment to the lineup.

Monday it was coach Jeff Blashill announcing that forward Adam Erne broke his hand during Saturday’s game in Ottawa, meaning Ernie could miss the remainder of this season, which concludes April 4.

Adam Erne (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

“Adam will miss significant time,” Blashill said. “I don’t have the exact timeline yet, but it will be significant time. It could be the rest of the season.”

Erne played in 56 games this season with two goals, three assists and a minus-24 rating.

With Erne unavailable, and forward Dmytro Timashov likely but not definitely available Monday against Colorado – Timashov was finalizing his immigration and passport details in Toronto Monday morning – Blashill’s lineup was in flux.

That’s how it’s been for a while, what with trades, injuries, and minor-league call-ups.

“The challenge when you have as many guys through our lineup is chemistry, and in just playing as a unit of five,” Blashill said. “Ultimately, what you want to do, is establish your team to where you can go out and play as unit of five and kind of play without thinking, and just react on the habits you’ve built.

“Then chemistry – you’d love to keep your lines together all the time. (But) injuries and losses have forced certain changes in that and so it hurts.

“When you integrate new guys in there, you have four guys who know what they’re doing and one who doesn’t and it’s not his fault, but he just hasn’t been around enough.”

Timashov playing Saturday in Ottawa is a perfect example, not having practiced with the Wings at all while being stuck in Canada since being claimed Feb. 24 off waivers.

“The thing that I generally tell guys like that, and certainly in this case, is maybe a couple keys that I want to make sure he does well,” Blashill said. “Make sure he is finishing his checks and he’s tracking back and stopping in the defensive zone, and offensively just use his instincts.

“In the end, you have to go out and play and do what you think is right and not what you think the coach wants you to do. Come back and get coached, and that’s how it works best.

“He (Timashov) did a pretty good job of it the other night. He seemed to just go out and play.”

Ice chips

The club team in Finland for Wings prospect Otto Kivenmaki said Monday Kivenmaki has been discharged from the hospital. Kivenmaki was on the receiving end of a massive shoulder to head collision Saturday and was hospitalized. It’s unclear whether Kivenmaki will return this season.

... Blashill wouldn't speculate as to whether he'll go with a lineup similar to Saturday's, with 11 forwards and seven defensemen, but hinted it could be possible Monday night.

… Blashill believes Timashov can provide a spark to the Wings’ bottom two forward lines.

“Not having to play top-six minutes, but can provide some skill, can play hard, be good defensively, and bring a physical element,” Blashill said. “He can help our depth.”

... Goaltender Jonathan Bernier believes it's been his steady workload in practice, going back years since he's been in the NHL, that has helped him put together one of his best seasons.

"I've just worked hard in practice, and at some point, when you do that throughout your whole career, good things will happen," Bernier said. "I feel like I've put in the work my whole career and still do every day. I feel like it's paying off."

ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tkulfan