Detroit — The Red Wings began a stretch of their final 15 games of the regular season Monday — the toughest schedule in the NHL, based on opponents’ records.

So, chances are, the Wings are going to close out the season much the way this entire season has already gone — with plenty of losses.

It certainly started that way Monday, as the Wings lost 2-1 to the Colorado Avalanche.

BOX SCORE: Avalanche 2, Red Wings 1

The Wings simply didn’t get much of an offensive attack going — a familiar refrain this season — getting outshot 27-18 including a measly four shots in the first period and six in the second.

Anthony Mantha had the Wings’ lone goal, his 15th, opening the game’s scoring. But Mantha was frustrated on several other potential chances and few other Wings

But the Wings failed to convert consecutive power plays early in the second period, and Mantha missed on a breakaway in final moments of the second period.

Vladislav Namestinikov and Logan O’Connor had Avalanche goals, while goaltender Michael Hutchinson stopped 17 shots to win in his debut with Colorado (acquired at the trade deadline).

Colorado right wing Logan O'Connor celebrates his breakaway goal on Detroit goaltender Jonathan Bernier in the second period. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Hutchinson, who came into the game with an .886 save percentage and had a dreadful season as Toronto's backup goalie, made several key stops in the third period with Colorado clinging to the lead.

Hutchinson turned aside Mantha on a one-timer, then stopped Alex Biega on a hard drive moments later, after the Wings killed a Colorado power play.

The Wings went on the power play at 14:14 of the third period when Colorado was called for too many men on the ice. But, again, there wasn't enough sustained pressure, and the Wings completed an 0-for-4 evening with the man advantage.

The Wings pulled goaltender Jonathan Bernier with two minutes left in the game, and Sam Gagner had a scoring opportunity right after coming off the bench, near the hash marks, that Hutchinson stopped.

Bernier turned aside 25 shots against his former team.

O’Connor’s goal broke a 1-1 tie at 14:31 of the second period.

Gabriel Landeskog, who shook off a Robby Fabbri check, found O’Connor breaking in alone and the Calgary native Bernier for his second goal.

Namestinikov tied the game 1-1 at 12:50 of the first period.

Bernier stopped the shot by Avalanche defenseman Ryan Graves, but the puck lay in the crease. Namestinikov nudged the puck to his stick, then swiped it into the net for his 14th goal, his first since joining the Avalanche at the trade deadline.

The loss extended the Wings’ (15-48-5) winless streak to six games, and 10 of their last 11 games.

The Avalanche (40-18-7) are going the other direction, winning their seventh consecutive game overall and ninth straight road victory (a franchise record).

Colorado won Monday despite not having rookie star defenseman Cale Makar (upper body) in the lineup.

“They’re as dynamic a team as there is in the league,” said coach Jeff Blashill of Colorado after the morning skate. “They do have a significant number of injuries, but certainly when they’re at full strength. They’ve gotten very good goaltending most of the year and they just have some guys that are super dynamic.

“(Nathan) MacKinnon is one of the best players in the league, without a shadow of a doubt. And Makar is like a MacKinnon on defense. He’s got that same ability to break you down 1-on-1.

“They have a lot of real good players.”

The Wings are off until Friday when they host Chicago.

