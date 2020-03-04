Michigan forward Luke Morgan, left, is pressured by Michigan State forward Logan Lambdin during the third period at Little Caesars Arena. (Photo: Duane Burleson, AP)

The road to the Frozen Four in Detroit begins this weekend for the Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans.

No. 3 Michigan will face No. 6 Michigan State in a best-of-three quarterfinal at Yost Arena in Ann Arbor. The first two games of the Big Ten tournament are Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. A third game, if necessary, would be Sunday at 5 p.m.

In the other series, No. 7 Wisconsin is at No. 2 Ohio St., and No. 5 Notre Dame is at No. 4 Minnesota. In the semifinals, the lowest-remaining seed will play No. 1 Penn State and the third-remaining seed will play at the second-remaining seed on March 14.

Michigan finished with a 16-14-4 overall record under coach Mel Pearson, 11-10-3-2 in the Big Ten and 8-7-2 at home in the 5,800-seat Yost Arena.

Michigan State posted a 15-17-2 overall record under coach Danton Cole, 11-11-2 in the Big Ten and 7-7-1 on the road.

Frozen Four glance

What: NCAA men's hockey championship

Where: Little Caesars Arena

When: Semifinals on Thursday, April 9 at 5 p.m., and 8:30 p.m. Championship on Saturday, April 11 at 8 p.m.

Brackets: Selection show on Sunday, March 22

Format: Sixteen teams will compete in a single elimination tournament. Of the 16 teams, six conference champions will receive automatic qualification into the tournament with the remaining best 10 teams being selected on an at-large basis by the Division I Men’s Ice Hockey Committee. A total of four teams will be seeded with each of the seeded teams being placed at one regional site.

East regional: March 28-29, Times Union Center in Albany, N.Y., and will be hosted by ECAC Hockey

Northeast regional: March 27-28 at the DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts, with Holy Cross serving as the host.

Midwest regional: March 28-29 at the PPL Center in Allentown, Pennsylvania, hosted by Penn State

West regional: March 27-28 at the Budweiser Events Center in Loveland, Colorado, hosted by Denver

Hockey conference

tournament glances

ATLANTIC HOCKEY ASSOCIATION

First Round (Best-of-3)

Friday's games

►No. 7 Robert Morris vs. No. 10 Holy Cross, 7:05 p.m.

►No. 8 Bentley vs. No. 9 Canisius, 7:05 p.m.

►No. 6 Air Force vs. No. 11 Mercy, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday's games

►No. 7 Robert Morris vs. No. 10 Holy Cross, 7:05 p.m.

►No. 8 Bentley vs. No. 9 Canisius, 7:05 p.m.

►No. 6 Air Force vs. No. 11 Mercy, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday's games

►x-No. 7 Robert Morris vs. No. 10 Holy Cross, 7:05 p.m.

►x-No. 8 Bentley vs. No. 9 Canisius, TBD

►x-No. 6 Air Force vs. No. 11 Mercy, 9:05 p.m.

Quarterfinals

(Best-of-3)

Friday, March 13

►No. 1 American International vs. lowest-seeded first-round winner, TBD

►No. 2 Sacred Heart vs. middle-seeded first-round winner, TBD

►No. 3 RIT vs. highest-seeded first-round winner, TBD

►No. 4 Army vs. No. 5 Niagara

Saturday, March 14

►No. 1 vs. lowest-seeded first-round winner

►No. 2 vs. middle-seeded first-round winner

►No. 3 vs. highest-seeded first-round winner

►No. 4 vs. No. 5

Sunday, March 15

►No. 1 vs. lowest-seeded first-round winner

►No. 2 vs. middle-seeded first-round winner

►No. 3 vs. highest-seeded first-round winner

►No. 4 vs. No. 5

At HarborCenter, Buffalo, N.Y.

Semifinals

Friday, March 20

►Highest-remaining seed vs. lowest-remaining seed

►Middle remaining seeds

Championship

Saturday, March 21

►Semifinal winners

--------

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

First Round

(Best-of-3)

Friday's games

►No. 7 Wisconsin at No. 2 Ohio St., 7 p.m.

►No. 6 Michigan St. at No. 3 Michigan, 7 p.m.

►No. 5 Notre Dame at No. 4 Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Saturday's games

►No. 7 Wisconsin at No. 2 Ohio St., 7 p.m.

►No. 6 Michigan St. at No. 3 Michigan, 7 p.m.

►No. 5 Notre Dame at No. 4 Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Sunday's games

►x-No. 7 Wisconsin at No. 2 Ohio St., 7 p.m.

►x-No. 6 Michigan St. at No. 3 Michigan, 5 p.m.

►x-No. 5 Notre Dame at No. 4 Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Semifinals

Saturday, March 14

►Lowest-remaining seed at No. 1 Penn ST., TBD

►Third-remaining seed at second-remaining seed

Championship

Saturday, March 21

►Semifinal winners at higher seed

--------

ECAC

First Round

(Best-of-3)

Friday's games

►No. 12 St. Lawrence at No. 5 Harvard, 7 p.m.

►No. 11 Princeton at No. 6 Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

►No. 10 Union at No. 7 Yale 7 p.m.

►No. 9 Brown at No. 8 Colgate, 7 p.m.

Saturday's games

►No. 12 St. Lawrence at No. 5 Harvard, 7 p.m.

►No. 11 Princeton at No. 6 Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

►No. 10 Union at No. 7 Yale 7 p.m.

►No. 9 Brown at No. 8 Colgate, 7 p.m.

Sunday's games

►x-No. 12 St. Lawrence at No. 5 Harvard, 4 p.m.

►x-No. 11 Princeton at No. 6 Dartmouth, 5 p.m.

►x-No. 10 Union at No. 7 Yale 4 p.m.

►x-No. 9 Brown at No. 8 Colgate, 7 p.m.

Quarterfinals

(Best-of-3)

Friday, March 13

►TBA at No. 1 Cornell, TBD

►TBA at No. 2 Clarkson, TBD

►TBA at No. 3 Quinnipiac, TBD

►TBA at No. 4 Rensselaer, TBD

Saturday, March 14

►TBA at No. 1 Cornell, TBD

►TBA at No. 2 Clarkson, TBD

►TBA at No. 3 Quinnipiac, TBD

►TBA at No. 4 Rensselaer, TBD

Sunday, March 15

►x-TBA at No. 1 Cornell, TBD

►x-TBA at No. 2 Clarkson, TBD

►x-TBA at No. 3 Quinnipiac, TBD

►x-TBA at No. 4 Rensselaer, TBD

At 1980 Rink-Herb Brooks Arena, Lake Placid, N.Y.

Semifinals

Friday, March 20

►Pairings TBA, 4 and 7:30 p.m.

Championship

Saturday, March 21

►Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.

-------

WESTERN COLLEGIATE HOCKEY ASSOCIATION

First Round

(Best-of-3)

Friday's games

►No. 8 Alaska Anchorage at No. 1 Minnesota St., 8:07 p.m.

►No. 7 Lake Superior St. at No. 2 Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.

►No. 6 Michigan Tech at No. 3 Northern Michigan, 7:07 p.m.

►No. 5 Bowling Green at No. 4 Alaska, 11:07 p.m.

Saturday's games

►No. 8 Alaska Anchorage at No. 1 Minnesota St., 7:07 p.m.

►No. 7 Lake Superior St. at No. 2 Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.

►No. 6 Michigan Tech at No. 3 Northern Michigan, 6:07 p.m.

►No. 5 Bowling Green at No. 4 Alaska, 11:07 p.m.

Sunday's games

►x-No. 8 Alaska Anchorage at No. 1 Minnesota St., 6:07 p.m.

►x-No. 7 Lake Superior St. at No. 2 Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.

►x-No. 6 Michigan Tech at No. 3 Northern Michigan, 6:07 p.m.

►x-No. 5 Bowling Green at No. 4 Alaska, 11:07 p.m.

Semifinals

(Best-of-3)

Friday, March 13

►Lowest-remaining seed at highest-remaining seed

►Middle-remaining seeds

Saturday, March 14

►Lowest-remaining seed at highest-remaining seed

►Middle-remaining seeds

Sunday, March 15

►Lowest-remaining seed at highest-remaining seed

►Middle-remaining seeds

Championship

Saturday, March 21

►Semifinal winners at higher-seeded team