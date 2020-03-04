The road to the Frozen Four in Detroit begins this weekend for the Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans.
No. 3 Michigan will face No. 6 Michigan State in a best-of-three quarterfinal at Yost Arena in Ann Arbor. The first two games of the Big Ten tournament are Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. A third game, if necessary, would be Sunday at 5 p.m.
In the other series, No. 7 Wisconsin is at No. 2 Ohio St., and No. 5 Notre Dame is at No. 4 Minnesota. In the semifinals, the lowest-remaining seed will play No. 1 Penn State and the third-remaining seed will play at the second-remaining seed on March 14.
Michigan finished with a 16-14-4 overall record under coach Mel Pearson, 11-10-3-2 in the Big Ten and 8-7-2 at home in the 5,800-seat Yost Arena.
Michigan State posted a 15-17-2 overall record under coach Danton Cole, 11-11-2 in the Big Ten and 7-7-1 on the road.
Frozen Four glance
What: NCAA men's hockey championship
Where: Little Caesars Arena
When: Semifinals on Thursday, April 9 at 5 p.m., and 8:30 p.m. Championship on Saturday, April 11 at 8 p.m.
Brackets: Selection show on Sunday, March 22
Format: Sixteen teams will compete in a single elimination tournament. Of the 16 teams, six conference champions will receive automatic qualification into the tournament with the remaining best 10 teams being selected on an at-large basis by the Division I Men’s Ice Hockey Committee. A total of four teams will be seeded with each of the seeded teams being placed at one regional site.
East regional: March 28-29, Times Union Center in Albany, N.Y., and will be hosted by ECAC Hockey
Northeast regional: March 27-28 at the DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts, with Holy Cross serving as the host.
Midwest regional: March 28-29 at the PPL Center in Allentown, Pennsylvania, hosted by Penn State
West regional: March 27-28 at the Budweiser Events Center in Loveland, Colorado, hosted by Denver
Hockey conference
tournament glances
ATLANTIC HOCKEY ASSOCIATION
First Round (Best-of-3)
Friday's games
►No. 7 Robert Morris vs. No. 10 Holy Cross, 7:05 p.m.
►No. 8 Bentley vs. No. 9 Canisius, 7:05 p.m.
►No. 6 Air Force vs. No. 11 Mercy, 9:05 p.m.
Saturday's games
►No. 7 Robert Morris vs. No. 10 Holy Cross, 7:05 p.m.
►No. 8 Bentley vs. No. 9 Canisius, 7:05 p.m.
►No. 6 Air Force vs. No. 11 Mercy, 9:05 p.m.
Sunday's games
►x-No. 7 Robert Morris vs. No. 10 Holy Cross, 7:05 p.m.
►x-No. 8 Bentley vs. No. 9 Canisius, TBD
►x-No. 6 Air Force vs. No. 11 Mercy, 9:05 p.m.
Quarterfinals
(Best-of-3)
Friday, March 13
►No. 1 American International vs. lowest-seeded first-round winner, TBD
►No. 2 Sacred Heart vs. middle-seeded first-round winner, TBD
►No. 3 RIT vs. highest-seeded first-round winner, TBD
►No. 4 Army vs. No. 5 Niagara
Saturday, March 14
►No. 1 vs. lowest-seeded first-round winner
►No. 2 vs. middle-seeded first-round winner
►No. 3 vs. highest-seeded first-round winner
►No. 4 vs. No. 5
Sunday, March 15
►No. 1 vs. lowest-seeded first-round winner
►No. 2 vs. middle-seeded first-round winner
►No. 3 vs. highest-seeded first-round winner
►No. 4 vs. No. 5
At HarborCenter, Buffalo, N.Y.
Semifinals
Friday, March 20
►Highest-remaining seed vs. lowest-remaining seed
►Middle remaining seeds
Championship
Saturday, March 21
►Semifinal winners
--------
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
First Round
(Best-of-3)
Friday's games
►No. 7 Wisconsin at No. 2 Ohio St., 7 p.m.
►No. 6 Michigan St. at No. 3 Michigan, 7 p.m.
►No. 5 Notre Dame at No. 4 Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Saturday's games
►No. 7 Wisconsin at No. 2 Ohio St., 7 p.m.
►No. 6 Michigan St. at No. 3 Michigan, 7 p.m.
►No. 5 Notre Dame at No. 4 Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Sunday's games
►x-No. 7 Wisconsin at No. 2 Ohio St., 7 p.m.
►x-No. 6 Michigan St. at No. 3 Michigan, 5 p.m.
►x-No. 5 Notre Dame at No. 4 Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Semifinals
Saturday, March 14
►Lowest-remaining seed at No. 1 Penn ST., TBD
►Third-remaining seed at second-remaining seed
Championship
Saturday, March 21
►Semifinal winners at higher seed
--------
ECAC
First Round
(Best-of-3)
Friday's games
►No. 12 St. Lawrence at No. 5 Harvard, 7 p.m.
►No. 11 Princeton at No. 6 Dartmouth, 7 p.m.
►No. 10 Union at No. 7 Yale 7 p.m.
►No. 9 Brown at No. 8 Colgate, 7 p.m.
Saturday's games
►No. 12 St. Lawrence at No. 5 Harvard, 7 p.m.
►No. 11 Princeton at No. 6 Dartmouth, 7 p.m.
►No. 10 Union at No. 7 Yale 7 p.m.
►No. 9 Brown at No. 8 Colgate, 7 p.m.
Sunday's games
►x-No. 12 St. Lawrence at No. 5 Harvard, 4 p.m.
►x-No. 11 Princeton at No. 6 Dartmouth, 5 p.m.
►x-No. 10 Union at No. 7 Yale 4 p.m.
►x-No. 9 Brown at No. 8 Colgate, 7 p.m.
Quarterfinals
(Best-of-3)
Friday, March 13
►TBA at No. 1 Cornell, TBD
►TBA at No. 2 Clarkson, TBD
►TBA at No. 3 Quinnipiac, TBD
►TBA at No. 4 Rensselaer, TBD
Saturday, March 14
►TBA at No. 1 Cornell, TBD
►TBA at No. 2 Clarkson, TBD
►TBA at No. 3 Quinnipiac, TBD
►TBA at No. 4 Rensselaer, TBD
Sunday, March 15
►x-TBA at No. 1 Cornell, TBD
►x-TBA at No. 2 Clarkson, TBD
►x-TBA at No. 3 Quinnipiac, TBD
►x-TBA at No. 4 Rensselaer, TBD
At 1980 Rink-Herb Brooks Arena, Lake Placid, N.Y.
Semifinals
Friday, March 20
►Pairings TBA, 4 and 7:30 p.m.
Championship
Saturday, March 21
►Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.
-------
WESTERN COLLEGIATE HOCKEY ASSOCIATION
First Round
(Best-of-3)
Friday's games
►No. 8 Alaska Anchorage at No. 1 Minnesota St., 8:07 p.m.
►No. 7 Lake Superior St. at No. 2 Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.
►No. 6 Michigan Tech at No. 3 Northern Michigan, 7:07 p.m.
►No. 5 Bowling Green at No. 4 Alaska, 11:07 p.m.
Saturday's games
►No. 8 Alaska Anchorage at No. 1 Minnesota St., 7:07 p.m.
►No. 7 Lake Superior St. at No. 2 Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.
►No. 6 Michigan Tech at No. 3 Northern Michigan, 6:07 p.m.
►No. 5 Bowling Green at No. 4 Alaska, 11:07 p.m.
Sunday's games
►x-No. 8 Alaska Anchorage at No. 1 Minnesota St., 6:07 p.m.
►x-No. 7 Lake Superior St. at No. 2 Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.
►x-No. 6 Michigan Tech at No. 3 Northern Michigan, 6:07 p.m.
►x-No. 5 Bowling Green at No. 4 Alaska, 11:07 p.m.
Semifinals
(Best-of-3)
Friday, March 13
►Lowest-remaining seed at highest-remaining seed
►Middle-remaining seeds
Saturday, March 14
►Lowest-remaining seed at highest-remaining seed
►Middle-remaining seeds
Sunday, March 15
►Lowest-remaining seed at highest-remaining seed
►Middle-remaining seeds
Championship
Saturday, March 21
►Semifinal winners at higher-seeded team
