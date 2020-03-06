Detroit — Maybe it didn't have the spark and emotion of years ago when the Red Wings hosted Chicago.

But on a cold Friday night in March — with both teams looking toward a long offseason instead of the playoffs — the crowd at Little Caesars Arena had plenty to get excited about in a 2-1 Red Wings victory over the Blackhawks.

Detroit Red Wings center Robby Fabbri, center, celebrates his second-period goal against the Chicago Blackhawks with center Valtteri Filppula (51) and defenseman Gustav Lindstrom. (Photo: Duane Burleson, Associated Press)

Tyler Bertuzzi and Robby Fabbri (power play) had Wings goals, while goaltender Jonathan Bernier continued his fine play with 32 saves.

Patrick Kane answered with Chicago's lone goal.

The wings (16-48-5) ended a 6-game losing streak, with their first win since February 18, while putting a severe dent in Chicago's playoff hopes.

Both teams are Stanley Cup contenders of the recent past, but emotion on and off the ice made for an enjoyable evening.

BOX SCORE: Red Wings 2, Blackhawks 1

And, for the Wings specifically, it was another chance to experience a game against a hungry team looking to make a push toward the playoffs.

"I've said this before, we have to make sure we give them our best," Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill said after Friday's morning skate. "It'll be good, a good challenge. Last game (Monday) we embraced the challenge against Colorado (a hard-fought 2-1 loss), obviously playing a real dynamic team. The same thing here."

Bertuzzi and Fabbri scored second-period goals, giving the Wings a 2-0 lead.

Bertuzzi scored 20 seconds into the second period.

Dylan Larkin found Bertuzzi alone in the slot, and Bertuzzi lifted a one-timer for his team-leading 19th goal past goalie Corey Crawford (23 saves).

The Wings maintained the lead, with the help of Bernier’s goaltending, and saw Fabbri build upon it.

Fabbri one-timed a set up from Gustav Lindstrom — the puck squirted to Lindstrom at the point from a battle in the corner — and Fabbri made it 2-0 with his 14th goal at 10:05.

Holding a two-goal lead, and playing one of their better defensive games, the Wings saw Chicago slice the lead in half late in the second period.

Jonathan Toews, from his knees, backhanded a pass to Brandon Saad in the slot. Saad fed Kane to the side of the net, where Kane fired into a yawning net, Kane’s 31st goal, at 18:55.

At an age (31) that in the NHL these days is considered ancient, Kane is again enjoying a banner season.

“Patrick Kane’s still one of the best players in the world, certainly one of the most dangerous players in the world,” Blashill said after the morning skate. “He’s a fierce competitor. I don’t know if there’s one thing that sets him apart but he’s a fierce competitor. His offensive sense is outstanding and he’s got unbelievable skills.

“You combine that all and you have one of the best players that has ever played."

Blashill has coached Kane at the past two men’s world championships — Kane was a captain last year — and saw the impact Kane had on Team USA.

“He's been great,” Blashill said of Kane. “Personally speaking, to be able to have had a chance to coach him is awesome. You learn tons when you coach the best players in the world. He’s said to the rest of the players in the U.S. that we’re going over there to win this thing at some point. You see more and more guys interested in going over.

“I can't wait for the day when the U.S. does win it.”

Kane and the Blackhawks were held off the scoreboard on three Chicago power plays, including one midway in the third period, to cement the victory.

Bernier was under pressure in the third period, and made a key save on defenseman Olli Maatta off a dangerous looking rush - with Kane carrying the puck - with two minutes to play to preserve the lead.

Bernier somehow saw Duncan Keith's drive from the top of the slot with just over a minute left to maintain the lead.

