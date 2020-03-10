Hurricanes 5, Red Wings 2
Detroit Red Wings center Robby Fabbri checks Carolina Hurricanes left wing Sebastian Aho into boards in the first period at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, March 10, 2020. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit left wing Dmytro Timashov scoops up a loose puck in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit goaltender Jonathan Bernier makes a stop in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Carolina goaltender and former Red Wing Petr Mrazek makes a stop in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit left wing Dmytro Timashov passes the puck away from Carolina defenseman Joel Edmundson in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit left wing Tyler Bertuzzi celebrates his goal in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit defenseman Filip Hronek, left, right wing Anthony Mantha and left wing Tyler Bertuzzi celebrate Bertuzzi's first-period goal. David Guralnick, Detroit News
The Red Wings celebrate a goal by left wing Tyler Bertuzzi in front of Carolina goaltender Petr Mrazek in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Dylan Larkin skates the puck away from Carolina defenseman Jaccob Slavin while trying to score on goaltender Petr Mrazek in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Dylan Larkin and Carolina left wing Sebastian Aho battle for a faceoff in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Carolina defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk, left, and goaltender Petr Mrazek try to stop Detroit center Dylan Larkin from scoring in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Carolina center Jordan Staal is checked into the boards by Detroit defenseman Madison Bowey in the second period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit goaltender Jonathan Bernier stops a shot in the second period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit defenseman Gustav Lindstrom moves the puck up the ice in the second period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit goaltender Jonathan Bernier makes a save in the second period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Carolina right wing Nino Niederreiter deflects the puck past Detroit goaltender Jonathan Bernier for a goal in the second period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Darren Helm looks away as Carolina celebrates a goal by right wing Nino Niederreiter in the second period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Carolina right wing Nino Niederreiter, left, received a hooking penalty on this play with Detroit defenseman Gustav Lindstrom and Carolina center Vincent Trocheck in the second period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Christoffer Ehn slips the puck past Carolina goaltender Petr Mrazek for a goal in the second period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Christoffer Ehn, left, and defenseman Madison Bowey celebrate Ehn's goal in the second period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit defenseman Madison Bowey high-fives his teammates after scoring a goal in the second period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
The two teams mix it up during a second-period scrum. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Carolina center Martin Necas received a boarding penalty on this play with Detroit center Sam Gagner in the third period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Valtteri Filppula tries to keep the puck away from Carolina defenseman Joel Edmundson in the third period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Dylan Larkin takes a shot in the third period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Carolina defenseman Jaccob Slavin and Detroit left wing Tyler Bertuzzi battle for the puck in the third period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit defenseman Filip Hronek helps scoop up his teammates equipment after a large brawl between the two teams in the third period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Luke Glendening looks away as Carolina celebrates a goal by right wing Justin Williams in the third period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit defenseman Filip Hronek checks Carolina right wing Andrei Svechnikov in the third period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
The two teams mix it up after a hard check by Detroit in the third period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit goaltender Jonathan Bernier and defenseman Madison Bowey try to keep Carolina left wing Sebastian Aho away from the puck in the third period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit defenseman Filip Hronek and Carolina center Vincent Trocheck mix it up as the two teams get physical with each other in the third period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Detroit — Hockey teams that win the special teams game within the game usually wind up winning, well, the game, also.

    Carolina dominated the special teams Tuesday and defeated the Red Wings 5-2, ending the Wings’ modest two-game win streak.

    The Hurricanes received power-play goals from Nino Niederreiter, Justin Williams and Sebastian Aho, and a shorthanded goal from Aho, while killing all five Wings’ power play opportunities.

    BOX SCORE: Hurricanes 5, Red Wings 2

    For what it’s worth, the Wings (17-49-5) clinched last place in the NHL, something that was trending that way for months.

    For that, the Wings will get an 18.5 percent chance to land the No. 1 pick in the draft lottery — although Ottawa, which also holds San Jose’s first-round pick, may have the edge when combining the two teams’ percentages depending on where the Senators and Sharks finish.

    But, that won't be decided for another few weeks.

    Tuesday, the Wings entered the third period tied at 2, but Williams (8th goal) and Aho (37th goal) scored early in the third period, and Aho added his 38th on the power play, with 2:02 left to close out the scoring.

    “For 40 minutes we played pretty well, real well at times,” coach Jeff Blashill said. “Obviously in the third, they out-specialty teamed us and that’s the difference in the game.”

    Williams took a pass from Andrei Svechnikov from to the side of the net and snapped a shot past goaltender Jonathan Bernier at 1 minute, 38 seconds.

    Then, with the Wings struggling on their own power play, Hurricanes forward Teuvo Teravainen intercepted an errant Robby Fabbri pass and fed Aho on a breakaway. The shorthanded goal came at 4:23 and put the Hurricanes up 4-2.

    “Going into the third it’s a 2-2 game and we had played pretty good overall,” Bernier said. “They’re a team that has capitalized all year, they don’t need a whole lot of scoring chances. They have skilled players and depth in their lineup.

    “Sometimes your best penalty kill is staying out of the box.”

    Dylan Larkin talks about the Red Wings' power-play troubles. The Detroit News

    Former Red Wing goaltender Petr Mrazek stopped 23 shots for the Hurricanes in his first game since Feb. 22 because of injury. 

    Tyler Bertuzzi and Christoffer Ehn had Wings goals, while Morgan Geekie opened the Hurricanes’ scoring.

    The disappointing performance of the Wings’ power play was a key factor, as it got progressively worse as the night went along.

    “In the third (period) we didn’t even generate momentum, so that’s kind of the hockey game there,” forward Dylan Larkin said. “We have to work together and get the puck in the zone, dig in on faceoffs, and need to be more competitive.”

    Blashill wants to see the power play “bear down” and keeping it simple.

    “Guys have to bear down and make way better plays,” Blashill said. “We are a little careless and bored with simple at times and we want to make plays that aren’t there. It wasn’t necessarily the case tonight, but you have to make sure you’re digging in and valuing the puck than we are.”

    ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @tkulfan

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE