Detroit — The NBA has suspended its regular season — and it appears the NHL is at least considering it.

With the coronavirus threat growing by the day, the NBA suspended its season indefinitely Wednesday after a player tested positive for the virus.

The NHL, which shares many arenas with the NBA, is mulling its options Thursday morning regarding the remainder of its regular season. (Photo: Paul Beaty, Associated Press)

The NHL, which shares many arenas with the NBA, is mulling its options Thursday morning regarding the remainder of its regular season.

“The National Hockey League is aware of the NBA’s decision (Wednesday) to indefinitely suspend its season due to a player testing positive for the coronavirus,” the NHL said in a statement. “The NHL is continuing to consult with medical experts and is evaluating the options. We expect to have a further update (Thursday).”

The NHL Players Association issued their own statement later Wednesday: “We are in continuous contact with the NHL regarding the coronavirus and the recent announcement by the NBA. These discussions will continue (Thursday) morning, and we will consult with players before commenting further.”

More: New reality: Wings start closing locker room to media amid coronavirus fear

The Red Wings traveled to Washington on Wednesday afternoon, and have a game scheduled against the Capitals on Thursday evening, and Saturday in Tampa Bay.

The Red Wings will not have a morning skate Thursday. The league Board of Governors are expected to discuss options, along with the NHLPA with its team representatives.

ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tkulfan