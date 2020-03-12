Detroit – The International Ice Hockey Federation has canceled the upcoming under-18 men’s world championships, which were to take place in Plymouth and Ann Arbor, according to a report by TSN's Darren Dreger.

Trevor Zegras of Team USA. (Photo: Special to Detroit News)

The tournament was scheduled to be held April 16-26 at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth and the Ann Arbor Ice Cube.

The U-18 tournament is a final chance for prospects to make an impression on NHL talent evaluators.

The decision to cancel, just like numerous other leagues and tournaments, is a response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Most pro leagues in Europe and world championship tournaments have been cancelled or postponed, other than the men’s world championship in Switzerland beginning in early May.

