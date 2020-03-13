Detroit – If you have tickets for Pistons, Red Wings or Tigers games, sit tight.

The NBA, NHL and MLB have suspended their seasons because of the COVID-19 threat, but there have been no actual game cancellations.

So games could eventually be made up.

The Red Wings have four home games remaining on their 2019-20 schedule. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

With that in mind, the leagues have not released any ticket refund scenarios yet. The situation remains fluid for every sport.

►Red Wings: The NHL hopes to get the season started up again at some point, but as of now, everything is in limbo.

“We are diligently working with the NHL on plans for the remainder of the season,” the Wings said in a statement. “We will be sure to share updates as details become available. For now, we encourage you to hold on to your tickets as we will be providing updates regarding rescheduled games in the near future.”

►Pistons: NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement the league will keep fans informed about the future of missed games.

The NBA is going on hiatus for 30 days with the full intention of resuming the season.

“As we develop the appropriate course for future NBA games and events, we will keep you informed of any changes as soon as they happen,” Silver said. “Tickets already purchased for a postponed game will be honored when the game is rescheduled. If games are not played or played in an empty arena, teams will work with fans on a credit for a future game or a refund.”

►Tigers: MLB cancelled spring training games and delayed the start of the regular-season schedule by two weeks.

The Tigers are telling their fans to keep their tickets for now, as the team and MLB continue to evaluate the situation in the days and weeks ahead.

“We are diligently working with Major League Baseball on new plans for the upcoming 2020 season,” the Tigers said in a statement. “For now, please hold on to your tickets, as we will be providing updates regarding the start of the regular season in the near future.”

