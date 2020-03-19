Detroit — No Red Wings players have been tested and none have come down with the coronavirus, one week after the NHL season was suspended.

Coach Jeff Blashill said Thursday, to his knowledge, the organization and playing roster have been able to steer clear.

Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill says, to his knowledge, no Red Wings have the coronavirus, and none have been tested. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

“Nothing to my knowledge, or our hockey team,” Blashill said of whether any player has been affected or exhibited symptoms. “Nor has any of our hockey team members been tested to my knowledge. They’ve all gone their separate ways, (but) to my knowledge, and we’ve kept close tabs, nobody has been tested.”

Only one NHL player — an unnamed player from the Ottawa Senators — is publicly known to have contracted the virus.

Since the NHL allowed players Monday to return to offseason homes, the majority of Wings’ players have left the Detroit area.

“Our players are all over the place in their homes, whether that be the Czech Republic, the United States, Canada and Sweden, wherever that might be,” Blashill said. “They are there, or making their way there.”

There has been rampant speculation on social media about whether the NHL even resumes its season, and possibly goes straight to the playoffs, if it does.

Blashill wants to be prepared for whatever decision takes place, although the longer the pause extends, the more difficult it will be to resume a season.

“I just want to be prepared for whatever I’m told,” Blashill said. “This is a National Hockey League decision that’ll be made by Commissioner (Gary) Bettman and I have to make sure I’m prepared for any decision that is made.

“If we play our games, we need time to ramp up just from an injury prevention. I also certainly understand the longer it goes, the less chance of that happening.”

The Wings share Little Caesars Arena with the NBA's Detroit Pistons, who along with the Utah Jazz — who played the Pistons at LCA days before both sports leagues shut down — have had players test positive for coronavirus.

But Blashill emphasized there is separation between where the NBA and NHL players and coaching staffs congregate.

“We do have totally separate spaces,” said Blashill, adding the two teams are rarely there together. “I haven’t run across a Detroit Pistons coach or player I my time of going back and forth from my office to our parking area.

“To say we come in contact with each other would be false.”

ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tkulfan